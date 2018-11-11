"Clean" has been the ultimate buzzword in beauty this year. From organic and vegan brands to "free-from" and "non-toxic," it's all about being good to the environment and good to your body. There's non-toxic makeup, hair, and skincare, as well as toiletries. Keep reading for the very best non-toxic, natural toothpastes to get your hands on from brands such as Le Bon to Weleda.

When it comes to non-toxic, natural and organic toothpastes, you should be keeping your eye on the ingredients list. One of the ingredients you may want to avoid is SLS. SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) is the thing that lathers up your products. It's used in haircare too for a more sudsy experience. But SLS can cause sensitivity and it has been suggested, as reported in Chemicals News, that it's not great for the environment.

Other clean fans have a problem with fluoride. Fluoride is the ingredient which is arguably most important in keeping our teeth clean, and is often used in our water supply. But some feel it can still be considered as a "chemical" so should be left out of natural toothpastes. It's important to keep in mind that as Allure points out, Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral, so should not be completely disregarded. "It's found throughout the earth's crust, in rainwater, in plants, and it's the only ingredient that is proven to reduce cavities," Caroline Barsoum, a New York City-based dentist told the US beauty publication.

Most who want to try a natural toothpaste just want to avoid chemicals and synthetics, which is fair enough. Just beware, natural toothpastes may sound great, but many of them have not been proven to actually clean teeth as well as many of the most popular on the market. Continue on to check out the best non-toxic toothpaste buys, and then may I suggest you consider buying a non-plastic, bamboo toothbrush to use alongside your chosen paste?

Jason Sea Fresh Toothpaste £6.50 Planet Organic This uses spearmint and parsley extracts for a minty, boderline spicy flavour that leaves the mouth feeling super fresh. Certified organic blue green algae features to help banish bacteria and plaque, as well as bamboo powder, calcium carbonate, and silica, to help naturally whiten teeth.

Kingfisher Mint Toothpaste £3.49 Planet Organic Fluoride-free and vegan, this natural toothpaste is clean to the core with no artificial sweeteners, flavouring, colourings, or preservatives. It has a subtly pleasant minty taste and is one of the most budget-friendly options of the bunch.

Weleda Salt Toothpaste £4.95 Planet Organic While this may not sound super appealing, salt toothpaste is slightly alkaline, making it a great neutraliser for anything acidic you've drank or eaten (things like fruit juice which can chip away at the enamel). This uses natural sodium bicarbonate to remove plaque and gently whiten and has a subtle minty flavour but isn't overpowering.

Green People Minty Cool Toothpaste £4.25 Green People Fluoride-free and SLS-free, this is a totally natural toothpaste which targets bad breath, dry mouth, and bacteria, all while making you feel minty fresh and ready to take on the day (or hit the pillow).