It’s fair to say that one of 2018’s biggest beauty trends has been clean beauty. Brands such as Tata Harper, Weleda and RMS are thriving, with shoppers wanting to avoid anything non-natural or that could cause harm to the environment. While skincare is arguably the realm where clean products have become particularly popular (who wants to be putting unwanted chemicals onto our sensitive faces?!), haircare is now following suit with a range of natural, non-toxic shampoos and conditioners.

So what exactly does this mean? Well, the three things to look out for and avoid if you want to go natural are sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and parabens. These harsh chemicals work in different ways. SLS and SLES are foaming agents which makes the shampoo up during your wash and rinse cycle in the shower, while parabens help to preserve the formulas you use. The problem with these is that they can be irritable to sensitive scalps (sometimes drying out and leaving flaky scalps) and it has been claimed by some that they're not great for the environment if they get into certain microorganisms' food chains.

With this in mind, there are a number of different options for those looking to be a little more natural in the shower, from vegan to organic formulas. Browse the edit below to find the shampoo and conditioner for you…

Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo £12.50 Green People This aloe-based shampoo smells super refreshing and is the perfect product to wake you up in the morning. It uses natural foaming properties rather than SLS (sodium laurel sulphate), and is certified organic. If you have a particularly sensitive scalp or suffer from a condition like eczema, give this gentle formula a try.

Aveda Shampure Shampoo £14.50 Aveda While not certified organic, Aveda's much-loved shampoo uses 90% essential oils (89% of which are certified organic and raw). This long-standing bestseller smells incredible and leaves hair super soft with noticeable added shine.

Weleda Oat Replenishing Conditioner £11.95 Weleda Weleda is well known for its Skin Food balm, which does everything from nourishing dry elbows and lips to priming the skin for glowy makeup (makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes swears by it). But their haircare offerings are worth a look, and this oat conditioner is particularly appealing thanks to its moisturising blend of jojoba oil, oat and mallow. The product is vegan and silicone-free.

Dr. Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Shampoo £6.39 Dr. Organic A vegan, organic formula that is one of the best-known 'no nasties' shampoo, this features coconut oil, organic essential oils and fruit extracts. It smells lovely and is best followed with the accompanying conditioner, which is just as effective and budget-friendly.

Evolve Superfood Shine Conditioner £14 Evolve Formulated with organic pomegranate and baobab, this Instagram-friendly conditioner uses natural oils and butters to nourish the hair, leaving it feeling silky smooth and totally 'swishable'. You can pick it up at Planet Organic, along with its sister shampoo.

Jason Aloe Vera 84% Shampoo £7.50 Jason / Planet Organic A God-send for frizzy hair, this formula uses sea kelp, kukui nut oil and ginseng root to keep things looking and feeling smooth. As its name and packaging suggests, it contains 84% aloe vera and the rest is made up of spirulina and vegetable proteins. It lathers up pretty well, too.