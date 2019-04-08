5 Of The Best Beauty Easter Eggs, Because It's Not All About Chocolate This Year
Chocolate Easter eggs may have been your favourite childhood treat, but, as you venture further into adulthood, you may be falling out of love with the sickly stuff. Brands are responding appropriately, releasing cheese eggs, Marmite-flavoured formulas, and even one complete with a bottle of pink gin. But beauty Easter eggs are my pick of the bunch.
Whether you're an avid user of skincare, makeup, or hair products, you're in for a treat. Some have opted to stick solely to one category (think a chick-coloured compact full of eyeshadows) while others are trying to entice you with several products that combine all three categories.
Lookfantastic's giant selection has to be one of the best. Filled with seven separate products, you can gift an egg to each of the loved ones in your life, hold an adult-friendly Easter egg hunt, or just save them all for yourself. Glossybox's mega design is also worth mentioning. With revitalising skincare products, essential makeup, and hair stylers, it's got everything you need for a fresh-faced summer look.
For those on a budget, look to Superdrug. Its fragrance-filled egg definitely doesn't smell cheap, but will only set you back £5. The same goes for I Heart Revolution's makeup extravaganza.
Here's the best beauty eggs on the market.
1. Freshen Up
2. The Ultimate Selection
Lookfantastic The Beauty Egg Collection 2019
£65
Lookfantastic
Hold your very own Easter egg hunt with a twist thanks to Lookfantastic's mega box of treats. Inside the beautifully wrapped box sits seven eggs. Each contain a different beauty product, ranging from creams, serums, and primer to shampoo, highlighting drops, and a cleansing tool. Look out for brands such as Elemis, bareMinerals, and Laura Geller. The entire thing is worth £249, but you can buy it all for just £65.
3. Budget-Friendly
Superdrug Bloom Mandarin & Lime Basil Beauty EDT Egg
£5
Superdrug
Superdrug has one of the biggest selections of beauty Easter eggs, but its own-brand design shouldn't be ignored. It only houses one product: a 50ml mandarin, lime, and patchouli-scented fragrance. But with a price of just £5, it's hard not to turn this baby down.
4. All The Essentials
Glossybox Easter Egg
£30
Glossybox
You don't even have to be a subscriber to get hold of Glossybox's first ever Easter egg. Full of must-have formulas including Pixi's famed Glow Tonic, Benefit mascara, and more, the limited edition egg will appeal to any skincare, makeup, or haircare fan. The total product worth is over £80, but Glossybox are offering a mega discount. Subscribers can buy the egg for just £25 while non-subscribers will have to pay £30. It will be released on April 9 at 7 p.m.
5. The Makeup Must-Have
I Heart Revolution Easter Egg
£5
I Heart Revolution
A lot of beauty Easter eggs revolve around skincare, but there is little out there aimed solely at makeup fans. I Heart Revolution has filled a gap in the market with its four adorable egg compacts. Each one contains five matte and shimmer eyeshadows along with two sizeable highlighters. There are four colour options: Chick is full of reds and ambers, Chocolate is for fans of browns and neutrals, Flamingo has peaches and corals, and Candy contains pinks and purples.
Choosing just one will be rather difficult.