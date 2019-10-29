Halloween is right around the corner, and while many I'm sure are planning on a big night out, I'll be locking myself away and having a cosy night in. I plan on being super Autumnal and celebrating Halloween in my own way: through skincare. Because pumpkin skincare products have never been more of a "thing," and what better time of the year to indulge than on the spookiest night of the year?!

But what exactly are the benefits of using pumpkin in your skincare? For starters, it's an excellent ingredient to provide gentle exfoliation. The fruit acids in pumpkin extract slough away dead skin without being harsh or abrasive, making it a brilliant chemical exfoliant.

Pumpkin also features antioxidants and vitamins A and C, which helps to boost collagen production, smooth the surface of the skin, and brighten, in the same way that direct vitamin C products do. For this reason, it works well in products like sheet masks and cleansers.

But its benefits don't stop there. Oh no. "Pumpkin as a skincare ingredient can help nourish your skin and promote the absorption of nutrients," Shereene Idriss, a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City, told Allure.

Idriss continued: "Additionally, as an ingredient, pumpkin contains acne-fighting vitamin E which helps fight inflammation, reduce pore size, and control excess oil, while its exfoliating properties prevent the appearance of pimples, blackheads, and other blemishes."

In short, pumpkin is an excellent ingredient we can all benefit from in our routine. Here are the five best products containing pumpkin extracts to use this Halloween in 2019.