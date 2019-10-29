Bustle

5 Pumpkin Skincare Products Perfect For Those Having A Night In Come Halloween 2019

By Rebecca Fearn
Halloween is right around the corner, and while many I'm sure are planning on a big night out, I'll be locking myself away and having a cosy night in. I plan on being super Autumnal and celebrating Halloween in my own way: through skincare. Because pumpkin skincare products have never been more of a "thing," and what better time of the year to indulge than on the spookiest night of the year?!

But what exactly are the benefits of using pumpkin in your skincare? For starters, it's an excellent ingredient to provide gentle exfoliation. The fruit acids in pumpkin extract slough away dead skin without being harsh or abrasive, making it a brilliant chemical exfoliant.

Pumpkin also features antioxidants and vitamins A and C, which helps to boost collagen production, smooth the surface of the skin, and brighten, in the same way that direct vitamin C products do. For this reason, it works well in products like sheet masks and cleansers.

But its benefits don't stop there. Oh no. "Pumpkin as a skincare ingredient can help nourish your skin and promote the absorption of nutrients," Shereene Idriss, a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City, told Allure.

Idriss continued: "Additionally, as an ingredient, pumpkin contains acne-fighting vitamin E which helps fight inflammation, reduce pore size, and control excess oil, while its exfoliating properties prevent the appearance of pimples, blackheads, and other blemishes."

In short, pumpkin is an excellent ingredient we can all benefit from in our routine. Here are the five best products containing pumpkin extracts to use this Halloween in 2019.

Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24K Gold Mask
£6.80
|
Look Fantastic
Perfect for a Halloween night in, this mask not only contains Pumpkin-derived extracts, it also features real, actual 24 karat gold. The main effort of this mask is to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, and skin will be left noticeably more glowy and brighter after just 30 minutes.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
£50
|
Cult Beauty
One usage pumpkin has is its exfoliating properties. The extracts in this help to get rid of dead skin cells, and the other exfoliating ingredients like AHAs gently renew and de-clog. This is perfect for the time-aware too, as it only needs to be left on for three to seven minutes.
Votary Super Seed Facial Oil
£70
|
Net-A-Porter
Pumpkin works nicely in face oils, too, and this one is combined with other hardworking ingredients such as chia, green tea, and pomegranate. It's designed to aid skin that is dry, sensitive or hormonal, and also tackles redness, irritation and loss of elasticity and plumpness. A bit of a wonder oil, then!
Too Cool For School
£13.60
|
Pumpkin Hydra and Peeling Duo Pad
If gritty scrubs or masks aren't your thing, reach for these, which use AHA, BHA, and PHA, along with fermented Pumpkin extract, for the ultimate chemical exfoliation. The peeling pads also come with a secondary essence pad, which ensures skin can recover and feel hydrated and boosted after exfoliation.
France Prescott Tri-Balm
£46
|
Cult Beauty
The easiest way to incorporate pumpkin into your skincare routine is in your cleanser. Pumpkin extracts within this stick cleanser give it an exfoliating kick while still feeling smooth and still being suitable for removing eye makeup. It's such an easy on the go product; you'll always feel super Autumnal wherever you go.