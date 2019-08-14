Every year in August, theatregoers and performers from all over the world make the yearly migration to Scotland, flocking to one of the best-known theatre festivals, Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It's four weeks back-to-back shows, day and night. The city centre teems with theatre, comedy, and nightlife. But where do you go when you need a quiet place in Edinburgh if the Fringe festival gets a bit too much?

The festival is by no means a quiet, calm affair, according to US News the busiest time of year to visit Edinburgh is during Fringe. In fact, as per its official website, 3548 shows were staged in 317 venues during the festival last year, with over 30,000 artists from 50 countries performing in Edinburgh — that's a lot of action. There’s always something going on, free shows, club nights, and the streets are pumping with life, but that might not be everyone's cup of tea all the time.

Outside of Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the city centre, there are loads of quiet spots and and peaceful activities for when you need a break from lively chaos and theatrics at the Fringe. Maybe you just happen to be passing through Edinburgh during August, or perhaps the hustle and bustle is getting all too much for you and you need a moment of tranquility. If so, here are five quiet places to visit in Edinburgh this August.

1. Visit The Port District Of Leith Dimitris Legakis/Shutterstock The district of Leith is just outside of the city centre. According to Visit Scotland, in the 14th-century Leith was a port visited by monarchs but it's now known for its cultural diversity, wonderful eating spots, and art galleries. Whilst there are still a few shows from the Fringe taking place there, it's sure to be be much quieter than the city centre. Visit a waterside bars or cafe and take a walk down the Water of Leith Walkway for a peaceful few hours.

2. Take A Walk To An Extinct Volcano Karol Kozlowski/imageBROKER/Shutterstock Take a walk from the Edinburgh Royal Mile to Holyrood Park and discover some Scottish history. Inside the park, take a walk up Arthur's seat, an ancient extinct volcano reaching 251 m above sea level. There’s also St Anthony’s Chapel, a 15th century fort, there too.

3. Stroll Through The Royal Botanical Garden Karol Kozlowski/imageBROKER/Shutterstock If flora and fauna are more you thing, why not visit the Royal Botanical Garden in Edinburgh? There are over 70 acres of botanical tranquillity to explore and 3,000 plants from around the world and 10,000 overall. The gardens are also home to 10 beautiful greenhouses.

4. Check Out Craigmillar Castle Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock Instead of heading to the touristy Edinburgh Castle near the city centre, you can take a trip to one of Edinburgh's many other castles like Craigmillar Castle. According to Visit Scotland, the well-preserved castle was built back in the 15th century and it has a fascinating history. It’s where the plot to kill Mary Queen Of Scots husband took place and where she fled after the murder of David Rizzio.

5. Sunbathe On Portobello Beach Deadline News/Shutterstock While everyone else in town is distracted by the theatre festivities in the city centre, take a trip three miles east to Portobello Beach. For sun worshipers, the seaside suburb boasts two miles of sandy beach and a lovely promenade. Fingers crossed the weather stays bright.