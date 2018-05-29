Over Memorial Day weekend, the latest installment in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe finally hit theaters, giving moviegoers a chance to explore the backstory of one of its most iconic characters, Han Solo. Unfortunately, that means fans will have to wait more than a year until the next new Star Wars film is released, but in the meantime, there are plenty of sci-fi novels to read if you loves Solo.

It may have had a disappointing performance at the box-office, but Solo: A Star Wars Story still managed to bring in an estimated $103 million over the long weekend, meaning plenty of fans showed up to see it. Different from the other films in the franchise, it takes viewers on an adventure alongside a young Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian as they journey across the galaxy, smuggling precious cargo and fighting anyone who stands in their way. True to form, it's got everything a good sci-fi Western needs: blackmail, a dangerous criminal gang, a slave revolt, high-stakes gambling, blackmail, spaceship chases, romance, and even a train heist — in space!

If you just can't get enough action, adventure, and pure sci-fi fun, read these five books perfect for fans of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

'Artificial Condition' by Martha Wells If your favorite part of any Star Wars story is the droids, then you will love the newest installment in Martha Wells's critically acclaimed series, the Murderbot Diaries. In Artificial Condition, the fascinating and murderous android continues to learn about itself and the human world around it as it travels with a Research Transport vessel named ART to the place where it all began: the mining facility Murderbot first went rogue. What it learns there will change everything. Click here to buy.

'Defy the Worlds' by Claudia Gray If the relationship between Han and Qi-ra left you craving more interstellar romance, look no further than Claudia Gray's Defy the Worlds. In this breathtaking follow-up to Defy the Stars, Noemi and Abel find their paths crossing once again when they're forced to face off against a dangerous enemy who threatens to destroy the world as they know it. Thrilling and romantic, this satisfying sequel has plenty of appeal for Solo fans. Click here to buy.

'Artemis' by Andy Weir Like Han Solo and his pal Lando, Jasmine Bashara didn't intend on becoming a hero — she only wanted to get rich. In this heist story set on the moon, one woman will have to pull off her most brilliant scheme yet if she wants to save her city and stay alive long enough to get paid. Smart and original, Artemis has everything Solo fans are looking for and more. Click here to buy.

'Blood Orbit' by K. R. Richardson In this sci-fi procedural, an idealist rookie and a seasoned officer with cybernetic implants come together to solve a mass murder, only to find it's just the beginning of a much bigger conspiracy. A fast-paced crime thriller set in space, Blood Orbit will scratch your buddy adventure itch if seeing Lando and Solo just wasn't enough. Click here to buy.