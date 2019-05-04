Ever since Game of Thrones made its debut all the way back in 2011, the battle for the Iron Throne has been a main focal point of the series. Many believe they have a claim to rule over Westeros, but ultimately there can only be one true leader of the Seven Kingdoms — or, at least that's how we're all supposed to think it'll all end. However, there are just as many signs that no one wins Game of Thrones when all is said and done.

Of course, figuring out who will and who won't sit upon the throne hasn't exactly been a top priority these days. The Night King and his Army of the Dead just marched on Winterfell with the intent of wiping out all of humanity along the way. Thankfully, they were unable to succeed in this grave mission and most of the show's key players are still alive and kicking, which means the fight for the Iron Throne is about to commence once more.

But what if it results in no one sitting in that chair when this saga comes to an epic close? It's definitely a possibility that shouldn't entirely be ruled out and here's why...

1. It's Not Something Anyone Would Expect

Game of Thrones has proven to be anything but predictable. So if you think the series is going to end up a particular way (like seeing one of your favorite characters end up on the Iron Throne), then odds are the exact opposite will happen.

2. No One = Arya Stark

A girl is No One, after all. And perhaps this No One is the most deserving to come out victorious. She did kill the Night King, after all. If that doesn't earn you a crown and throne, then what does?

3. Does Anyone Deserve It At This Point?

So much blood has been shed and so many mistakes have been made. Even the most well-intentioned characters have been forced to do terrible things, which could be seen as a sign that no one deserves to come out of this on the winning side.

4. Daenerys' Vision In The House Of The Undying

Back in Season 2, Dany paid a visit to the House of the Undying in Qarth in order to retrieve her stolen dragons. While there, she had several visions, one of which included her entering the throne room in King's Landing. The ceiling was torn out and the entire room was covered in snow. Then, at the center of it all, was the Iron Throne itself, completely empty. Was this a vision of the future and the fate that will befall Westeros, leaving the country leader-less?

5. It's Time To Break The Wheel

Daenerys said it best in Season 5: "Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell they're all just spokes on a wheel. This ones on top, then that ones on top and on and on it spins crushing those on the ground." And when Tyrion commended her for wanting to stop the wheel entirely, she corrected him by saying, "I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel."

Could this little speech serve as foreshadowing of what's to come? Does the wheel really get broken, leaving no prominent House coming out on top? Maybe breaking the wheel includes having no one sit upon the Iron Throne altogether.