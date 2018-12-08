I have a hard time remembering to drink water. So much so that I often joke that the only way for me to ensure proper hydration is to have an IV continuously delivering water to my body. Same? If you're not sure how to tell when you're hydrated enough, and sipping H2O is always on your mind, there are some signs you've had enough water and can finally stop stressing about it already. According to the Mayo Clinic, when you start to feel thirsty you're already dehydrated, which is why it's important to sip throughout the day so you don't get thirsty. File this under: easier said than done.

"When you're thirsty, you could already be dehydrated, having lost as much as 1 to 2 percent of your body's water content. And with that kind of water loss, you may start to experience cognitive impairments — like stress, agitation and forgetfulness, to name a few," the Mayo Clinic reported. If you have a hard time remembering to hydrate, there's an app called Pee & See that reminds you to drink water every time you pee so you can replenish your fluids. Don't want your phone or Apple Watch knowing your bathroom-break schedule? Here are some other ways to tell when you're appropriately hydrated.

1 Check Your Urine Giphy The best indicator of whether or not you're hydrated enough is the color of your urine. The Mayo Clinic explained that if your urine is a pale yellow, you can stop stressing. If it's dark yellow, it's time to get some water into your body ASAP.

2 Count Your Pee Breaks Giphy If you're peeing every few hours, and your urine is a pale yellow, you are hydrated, Dr. Douglas Cutter at HCA Virginia Sports Medicine explained on the website Share Care. Once you know you're hydrated, you want to ensure you stay that way. If you don't want to drink what feels like your weight in water, you can opt for foods that are water based like fruits, veggies, and mushrooms.

3 Pinch Your Skin Giphy Another easy way to tell if you're hydrated is by checking the elasticity of your skin. The U.S. National Library of Medicine recommended on its website that you check for dehydration by pinching the skin on your abdomen or the lower part of your arm. If your skin snaps back right away, congrats — you are hella hydrated. If your skin is slow to return to its normal state, it's time to head to the water cooler.

4 See If Your Breath Is New-Puppy Sweet Giphy If you've got a friend willing to smell your breath, bad breath is an indication of dehydration because when you're dehydrated your mouth doesn't make enough saliva. This can cause bacteria to build up in your mouth and create a pungent odor, according to Everyday Health. If your breath-smelling bestie says your breath is as sweet as that of a brand new puppy, you are appropriately hydrated.