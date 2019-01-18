If you love music, but the thought of crammed crowds, environmentally questionable campsites, and getting lost somewhere on a huge field sounds off putting, then you're not the only one. For some, music festivals can just be way too much: even though it's an opportunity to see some of your favourite musicians back-to-back, sometimes it doesn't feel worth the anxiety. But the big festivals aren't the only way to immerse yourself in a weekend full of goodness. In fact, there are festivals for everyone, including the biggest of homebodies. Here are some small music festivals in the UK to prove just that.

Seriously, it's fine to be fussy. Not everyone can stand to go several days without a shower or a working toilet — and some music festivals make you go through that intensive, SAS style experience. Rest assured, these ones aren't like that. A smaller festival usually means a more boutique experience, as well as friendlier people. They're calmer, so you don't have to worry about getting caught up in a mosh pit — if that isn't your thing — and they're probably a lot safer too.

You'll also find that location plays a more essential part in these festivals. Rather than just lumping you on an indistinguishable muddy field, the setting plays a big part in these distinctive, and naturally stunning music festivals. So, let the festival planning commence.

1 Green Man, Crickhowell Nici Eberl Taking place between 15 to 18 August and nestling itself within the verdant hills of Wales' Brecon Beacons, it's not hard to see where Green Man festival gets its namesake from. While the 2019 lineup's yet to be announced, the festival's known for putting on everything from folk to psych, with previous headliners including the likes of Fleet Foxes and St. Vincent. It feels more like a Welsh village, with its local pubs and butchers, than it does a muddy music fest. If that sounds up your street, then stick around. Tickets for 2019 are yet to go on sale, but check back in on the festival's ticket page soon.

2 End Of The Road Festival, Dorset A former Victorian pleasure garden located somewhere in Dorset, with roaming peacocks aplenty, might seem like an unusual spot for a music festival. That's probably true, but End Of The Road festival quickly turned the space into one of the UK's best festivals. Each detail is meticulous — with the forest's leaves stencilled with song lyrics — and each day and night filled with quirks. Surprise sets take place each day, and there's also a really decent comedy tent for when you'd rather get a laugh than another song. 2019's lineup has yet to be announced, but you can expect something in the vein of Vampire Weekend and Feist, who have previously headlined the festival. Tickets are currently on sale, with full weekend adult tickets starting at £185.

3 Field Day, London Field Day's been trying to get its foot in the right London location for a while now, but it seems to have finally found its home in North London's Meridian Water, pictured above, where it'll take place in 2019. According to its website, the festival lies about a 10 minute walk away from Tottenham Hale station, and it'll have the likes of Jorja Smith, Diplo, and Skepta playing in one of the festival's four huge warehouses. It takes place on June 7th and 8th, and don't worry, there's no camping involved. Tickets are currently on sale, and start at £45 for both days.

4 The Great Escape, Brighton The Great Escape gives you the opportunity to explore one of the UK's greatest cities on sea, as you traverse through Brighton's venues and pubs to find your next favourite musical act. According to the festival's website, more than 30 venues within walkable distance of another will put on live shows across the summer, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi putting on gigs. A three day festival ticket is currently going at £70, and don't worry, there's no camping involved here either. The festival has thankfully put up a list of hotel recommendations on their site.