October is the official month for scary stories, but who says you can't enjoy horror all year long? If, like me, you don't want to wait until Halloween to indulge in your love of ghosts, ghouls, and things that go bump in the night, then tune into one of these spooky horror audiobooks that are sure to scare you senseless in September.

From A Quiet Place and Hereditary to Revenge and Upgrade, 2018 has been a banner year for horror movie fans. It's also been a pretty great year for horror readers, too. Whether you're into ghost stories, wicked witches, or haunted houses, there'e a new book out there just waiting to scare you. Better yet, there's a new audiobook, complete with creepy narration, that will frighten you more than any horror movie you've seen this year. Trust me when I say, there is nothing scarier than having someone whisper terrifying tales into your ear while you commute to work, go for a run, or do whatever it is that you do while you listen to audiobooks.

Do you like stories about cannibalistic zombies, creepy kids, or blood-curdling home invasions? Then check out one of these five horror audiobooks below. The weather may still be hot this September, but these narrations are sure to give you the chills.

'The Hunger' by Alma Katsu, read by Kirsten Potter If you thought the true story behind the infamous Donner Party was scary, just wait until you listen to Alma Katsu's supernatural reimagination of it. Gripping and incredibly eerie, The Hunger is hair-raising tale of evil, fear, madness, and desperation that will keep you awake all night long.

'Baby Teeth' by Zoje Stage, read by Gabra Zackman There are few things as effectively chilling in horror as creepy kids, and the one in Baby Teeth takes the cake. A mute seven-year-old whose disturbing behavior over the course of this unnerving psychological suspense novel makes her own mother fear for her life, Hanna is one monster you won't be able to stop thinking about, no matter how much you wish you could.

'Death of Mrs. Westaway' by Ruth Ware, read by Imogen Church In this haunting suspense novel, Hal, a talented and manipulative tarot card reader, finds herself the unintended recipient of a letter bequeathing her a substantial inheritance. At the funeral for the deceased, she realizes that the situation she's swept up in isn't just strange, but startlingly wrong. A menacing story perfect for fans of Agatha Christie, The Death of Mrs. Westaway is an eerie contemporary narrative that will give you good old fashioned goosebumps.

'The Broken Girls' by Simone St. James, read by Rebecca Lowman Welcome to Idlewild Hall, a cold and possibly haunted place where "troubled" girls are sent to when no one else wants them anymore. It was here that one such girl mysteriously disappeared in 1950, and it was also here among its ruins that the dead body of Fiona's sister was found two decades ago. Now, its Idlewild that Fiona is forced to return to if she ever hopes to uncover the truth behind her sister's death.