With the changing of seasons comes a total overhaul of your wardrobe. And as you move from cold Winter layers into more pared-down Spring 2020 trends, the first item on the docket is shoes. Gone are the heavy winter boots, the velvet loafers, and the shearling slides. Yes, you will meet again in six months’ time, but for now, your feet need a little more life breathed into them.

For the coming warm weather, it’s time to look to the Spring 2020 runways for some of the biggest shoe trends of the year. There are loafers that give any look a touch of prep school charm. Mary Janes are enjoying a resurgence in fun textures like crocodile effect and classic patent leather. It wouldn't be Spring without retro espadrilles, this time popping up in wedge and platform styles. The polarizing flatforms trend is back in full force, with sneakers, sandals and even Mary Janes in the exaggerated height. And finally, the chain detail showing up on handbags is also having a footwear moment: look for the detail on flats, loafers, flip flops, and even pumps.

Ahead, find the best of the best Spring 2020 shoe trends and exactly where to shop the styles now — at every price point.

Loafers Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prada One of the preppier looks of the season, invest in a pair of loafers (flat or with a heel) to give your every look that prep school charm.

Loafers Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Loewe

Mary Janes Peter White/FilmMagic/Getty Images Marc Jacobs Bring back a favorite from your childhood with a pair of Mary Jane-style shoes whether you prefer patent leather flats or textured pumps.

Mary Janes Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chanel

Espadrilles Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Valentino Nothing screams summer quite like a pair of espadrilles. That naturally woven sole offers up the hint of texture that your whole seasonal look has been craving.

Espadrilles Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images JW Anderson

Flatforms Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Simone Rocha Throw it back to the late ‘90s and early aughts with a Spice Girl-inspired look that holds more weight than all the rest.

Flatforms SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Giambattista Valli

Chains Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images JW Anderson A chain can work wonders on your footwear, making every pair of shoes equally more dainty or edgy, depending on the style. So go ahead: give your shoes a little moment to shine this Spring.