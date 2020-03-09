Bustle

5 Spring 2020 Shoe Trends You'll See Everywhere This Season

By Avery Elizabeth Matera
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the changing of seasons comes a total overhaul of your wardrobe. And as you move from cold Winter layers into more pared-down Spring 2020 trends, the first item on the docket is shoes. Gone are the heavy winter boots, the velvet loafers, and the shearling slides. Yes, you will meet again in six months’ time, but for now, your feet need a little more life breathed into them.

For the coming warm weather, it’s time to look to the Spring 2020 runways for some of the biggest shoe trends of the year. There are loafers that give any look a touch of prep school charm. Mary Janes are enjoying a resurgence in fun textures like crocodile effect and classic patent leather. It wouldn't be Spring without retro espadrilles, this time popping up in wedge and platform styles. The polarizing flatforms trend is back in full force, with sneakers, sandals and even Mary Janes in the exaggerated height. And finally, the chain detail showing up on handbags is also having a footwear moment: look for the detail on flats, loafers, flip flops, and even pumps.

Ahead, find the best of the best Spring 2020 shoe trends and exactly where to shop the styles now — at every price point.

Loafers

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prada

One of the preppier looks of the season, invest in a pair of loafers (flat or with a heel) to give your every look that prep school charm.

Loafers

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Loewe

G.H. Bass Whitney Weejuns ($110)

Belgian Shoes Midnette ($450)

Gucci Jordaan Tweed Loafers ($730)

Mary Janes

Peter White/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

Bring back a favorite from your childhood with a pair of Mary Jane-style shoes whether you prefer patent leather flats or textured pumps.

Mary Janes

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chanel

ASOS Lucas Mary Jane Ballet Flats ($23)

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Nirvana Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps ($365)

Tabitha Simmons Hermione Crocodile-Effect Leather Mary-Jane Flats ($695)

Espadrilles

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentino

Nothing screams summer quite like a pair of espadrilles. That naturally woven sole offers up the hint of texture that your whole seasonal look has been craving.

Espadrilles

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

JW Anderson

Soludos Lauren Espadrille Sandals ($85)

Castañer Carina Cotton Wedge Espadrilles ($89)

The Row Bare Flat Leather Espadrille Sandals ($650)

Flatforms

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Simone Rocha

Throw it back to the late ‘90s and early aughts with a Spice Girl-inspired look that holds more weight than all the rest.

Flatforms

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

Superga 2790 Platform Sneakers ($80)

See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles ($215)

Prada Mary-Jane Satin Platform Flats ($522)

Chains

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

JW Anderson

A chain can work wonders on your footwear, making every pair of shoes equally more dainty or edgy, depending on the style. So go ahead: give your shoes a little moment to shine this Spring.

Chains

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Proenza Schouler

Zara Chain Loafers ($60)

Porte & Paire Chain-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats ($260)

Saint Laurent Zoe Chain-Embellished Satin Pumps ($895)