5 Spring 2020 Shoe Trends You'll See Everywhere This Season
With the changing of seasons comes a total overhaul of your wardrobe. And as you move from cold Winter layers into more pared-down Spring 2020 trends, the first item on the docket is shoes. Gone are the heavy winter boots, the velvet loafers, and the shearling slides. Yes, you will meet again in six months’ time, but for now, your feet need a little more life breathed into them.
For the coming warm weather, it’s time to look to the Spring 2020 runways for some of the biggest shoe trends of the year. There are loafers that give any look a touch of prep school charm. Mary Janes are enjoying a resurgence in fun textures like crocodile effect and classic patent leather. It wouldn't be Spring without retro espadrilles, this time popping up in wedge and platform styles. The polarizing flatforms trend is back in full force, with sneakers, sandals and even Mary Janes in the exaggerated height. And finally, the chain detail showing up on handbags is also having a footwear moment: look for the detail on flats, loafers, flip flops, and even pumps.
Ahead, find the best of the best Spring 2020 shoe trends and exactly where to shop the styles now — at every price point.
Loafers
Prada
One of the preppier looks of the season, invest in a pair of loafers (flat or with a heel) to give your every look that prep school charm.
Loafers
Loewe
G.H. Bass Whitney Weejuns ($110)
Belgian Shoes Midnette ($450)
Gucci Jordaan Tweed Loafers ($730)
Mary Janes
Marc Jacobs
Bring back a favorite from your childhood with a pair of Mary Jane-style shoes whether you prefer patent leather flats or textured pumps.
Mary Janes
Chanel
Espadrilles
Valentino
Nothing screams summer quite like a pair of espadrilles. That naturally woven sole offers up the hint of texture that your whole seasonal look has been craving.
Espadrilles
JW Anderson
Flatforms
Simone Rocha
Throw it back to the late ‘90s and early aughts with a Spice Girl-inspired look that holds more weight than all the rest.
Flatforms
Giambattista Valli
Chains
JW Anderson
A chain can work wonders on your footwear, making every pair of shoes equally more dainty or edgy, depending on the style. So go ahead: give your shoes a little moment to shine this Spring.
Chains
Proenza Schouler
Zara Chain Loafers ($60)