7 Spring Outfit Ideas You'll Wear On Repeat Next Season

Spring is in the air and you can practically smell the budding flowers. The days are getting longer and you can finally get rid of all those Winter layers you needed when the temperature was freezing. But first, you could use some Spring outfit ideas to kick you out of that seasonal rut. Consider some of your favorite street style stars as inspiration for the change your wardrobe's been craving.

In fitted jumpsuits, short suiting, sheer maxis, and Canadian tuxedos, these fashion mavens have Spring dressing down to science. Their looks are perfect for the transitional season, with light layers that will serve you well when the weather is a bit unpredictable. If you want a look that skews dressier — think pleated pants or a silk slip dress — take a cue from these style obsessives and go for bright hues that just scream Spring. For more casual wares, try a denim-on-denim look from head-to-toe or a sheer dress you can layer over jeans.

No matter your vibe, be sure to incorporate Spring 2020's most popular styling trick: playing with contrasts. Style lovers all around the globe are mixing combat boots with babydoll dresses, structured blazers with slouchy denim, and tailored suiting with ethereal florals for the perfect balancing act.

Ahead, find seven outfit ideas you’re going to want to start shopping ASAP.

Puffy Sleeves and Combat Boots Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the biggest trends of the season is the mix of the ultra-romantic and ultra-edgy. One of the most common ways you’re going to see it in effect is through babydoll dresses and combat boots.

Shorts Suiting Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Go for a suiting look that’s warm-weather approved with a pair of tie-waist shorts and matching blazer. A particular Spring favorite is head-to-toe white in a light linen blend.

Head-to-Toe Color Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don’t be afraid of color this spring, as you look towards the warmer weather with a bold tonal outfit with pops of pink and red.

Sheer Layering Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images Layer up in new and interesting ways this season, like trying out a dress-over-pants look. Opt for a sheer midi dress to maximize your print-mixing capabilities.

The Slip Dress Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Embrace the boudoir trend with a silk slip dress in a bright pastel of pink or blue. Keep your accessories neutral as to not overpower the soft look you’ve created.

Go Romantic Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Add some whimsical flair to your otherwise preppy look with an embroidered-collared shirt with a romantic vibe that you'll want to infuse into every aspect of your wardrobe.