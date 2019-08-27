5 Starbucks Pumpkin Products You Can Get On Amazon Right Now

It was a long time coming, but we have made it. It's pumpkin spice season at Starbucks and our coffee mugs can be now be graced with its ever bearing, ever fruitful presence. And oh, what an ever bearing season 2019 will be. In addition to a new pumpkin spice beverage (more on that later), there are Starbucks pumpkin products you can get on Amazon right now. That's right — you can skip the line and have Starbucks pumpkin spice anything shipped to your front door. Welcome, fall. I have missed you.

Aug. 27 is not just any other Tuesday. The PSL has made its triumphant return to the beloved coffee chain, and that stampede you hear outside your office is hoards of PSL fans rushing to the corner Starbucks. Can you blame them? No. Not when there's a new pumpkin-flavored beverage being introduced to the menu. In case you're not ready for hot beverages, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the first pumpkin spiced coffee beverage to hit Starbucks since the PSL's debut in 2003. Which is a very big deal. It's Starbucks' Cold Brew, but finished with vanilla, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a pumpkin spice dusting.

It is a wonderful year to be a pumpkin spice enthusiast. Not only are there two new pumpkin-infused drinks to slurp up for an achingly limited time, there are Starbucks pumpkin spice limited edition products to add to your Amazon cart. This way, pumpkin spice season can last forever. Or, for as long as your pumpkin spice coffee grounds last. Let the rumble of the hoards trekking to Starbucks pass by your office. Instead of standing in line, order all your pumpkin spice needs from the comfort of your desk.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws

Excuse me, what now? Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws are back? It sounds too good to be true, but this is reality, people. I was not kidding when I said this would be an ever fruitful pumpkin spice season! Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws are possibly the best answer to reducing use of plastic straws. Thankfully the six tins available on Amazon will equip you with 120 Cookie Straws.

Per Amazon, "waiting inside each toasted rolled wafer cookie is a luscious layer of rich, white chocolaty filling with a hint of pumpkin spice." Wow, coincidentally, waiting inside my house is me for the arrival of these cookies.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Single-Cup Coffee for Keurig Brewers

Amazon's advice found in the product description of these pods? "Stock up while you can." The advice reads more like a warning. These Pumpkin Spice Flavored Single-Cup Coffee Pods will sell out. Imagine waking up and smelling Pumpkin Spice being brewed in your own kitchen. Can you imagine? Now you don't have to imagine. It can be your morning reality.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte Single-Cup Coffee for Keurig Brewers

If you are a true PSL lover, you're going to want to stock up on the Pumpkin Spice Latte pods. It's PSL in your home, in an instant. Stay in your UGG slippers and have the glory of a PSL in your mug in seconds. With PSL pods in your pantry, you can be your own on-call barista, serving up PSL after PSL. What a dream world we live in.

Per Amazon, "Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffè Latte Coffee is creamy, spicy and sweet with real pumpkin flavor. It's made with real milk for authentic latte taste." All you need is your Keurig, not even a fancy frother to make the most of this at-home cafe experience.

Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, 6 Boxes of 5

You don't have to have a Keurig to enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Latte at home. The VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte packets bring the blast of real pumpkin and spice without any fancy equipment. All you need is a mug, hot water and a spoon. Fill the filing cabinet under your desk with packets and label the drawer "CONFIDENTIAL" if you're not the sharing type. But because sharing is kind, and I encourage it, maybe label it "PSL Lovers Welcome". Share the wealth of this limited time treat!

Starbucks Fall Bundle

This one is for the fall obsessed. The Starbucks Fall Bundle includes an 11-ounce bag of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, a tin of 20 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws, and a 10-ounce of Starbucks Fall Blend Ground Coffee just in case you need a break from pumpkin flavored coffee. It's almost time to pull out all your wool sweaters and when you finally do air out your fall wardrobe, have Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee to accessorize your first autumn look with. And some Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws to accessorize that first home brewed mug of pumpkin spice flavored coffee.

Wait no longer for pumpkin spice season. It is here and it can be all yours — at home — right now.