By now, any true PSL stan knows that the Pumpkin Spice Latte drop is Tuesday, Aug. 27 this year. But what you might not have anticipated is that this time, the PSL is not the only pumpkin drink taking center stage — Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is making its debut as the first new pumpkin beverage to come from the chain since the PSL's initial launch in 2003. And pumpkin spice guzzlers, trust me when I tell you that these past 16 years have been worth the wait.

Per Starbucks, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is "made with Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla, and finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping." That's right — the cold foam itself is pumpkin-flavored, giving it an entirely different dynamic than the cold foam you've come to know and love. It's also a pretty big departure from the PSL in that it's more coffee-based than milk-based, making it much more coffee-forward in taste, with less of that immediate sweetness of the PSL.

This, of course, solves the age old problem of pumpkin spice lovers — what happens when your body is ready for pumpkin spice, but the temperature isn't? Ideally you're not sweating bullets when you're sipping on your warm pumpkin spice beverage. Enter this new cold version, which is as practical as it is delicious. Granted, people have been able to get cold PSLs or Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos in years past, but the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew serves as a version closer to a lot of people's regular coffee orders, so it's less of a pumpkin production and more of an on-the-go, casual pumpkin affair.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Also joining the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew on the drinks menu are, of course, the PSL, as well as the Salted Caramel Mocha. A refresher, in case you haven't tried it before — per Starbucks, it "combines mocha and toffee nut with espresso and milk," which is then "topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a sea salt sugar topping." Still not enough fall for you? Starbucks has you covered in the food department, too. You can expect to see the return of your beloved Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, as well as the Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and Cat Cake Pop. Basically, if there is any type of food or beverage you want to pair with a pumpkin this fall, Starbucks sees you and will raise you a bajillion more.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Salted Caramel Mocha will all be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 27, but if you're feeling indecisive about which one you want to try first, you may want to wait until Thursday, Aug. 29 — Starbucks will be offering a buy one, get one free deal on handcrafted beverages in a Grande or larger size after 3 p.m. And yeah, sure, you could bring a friend. Or you could take two different pumpkin drinks to the face. The choice is yours.