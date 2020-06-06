In today's world, there is just no reason to sacrifice your comfort for fashion, especially since there are so many stylish sneakers with arch support out there. But, since any company can claim that their shoes are "comfortable," you want to be on the lookout for a few important details while you're shopping.

Any comfortable fashion sneaker you choose should have some kind of gel or high-density memory foam insole. These materials create ample cushioning, while also supporting your arches by contouring to the shape of your foot.

And, of course, you have to consider your personal style. If you tend to get really dressed up every day, even the cutest athletic sneakers aren't going to gel with your style, but a pair of sneakers that double as flats or sneakers that look like dress shoes would be perfect. On the other hand, if you need a pair of durable sneakers that you can wear all day, every day, you'll want something that's pretty low key and easy to match.

It's time give your feet the support they deserve. Not sure where to start, though? I've got you covered. Check out these cute and supportive sneakers to snag your favorite pair.

1. Best Everyday Sneakers: adidas Women's Cloudfoam Shoe adidas Women's Cloudfoam Shoe $58 | Amazon See On Amazon For a shoe that you can wear every day, these low-profile adidas sneakers hit all the right marks. These neutral shoes can be dressed up and down, but the real highlight is their sole. Coined by adidas, this specialized "Cloudfoam" insole conforms to the exact shape of your foot and is so pillowy, it literally feels like walking on a cloud. Around 3,000 reviewers agree that these shoes are perfect for daily wear. This pair comes in 16 colors and a wide range of sizes, so you can find your perfect sneaker. According to one reviewer: "These are fantastic and super comfy and slide on really easy. The memory foam on the inside is so comfy and none of my previous sneakers have had arch support this good." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 12

2. Best Slip-Ons: Naturalizer Women's Marianne Sneaker Naturalizer Women's Marianne Sneaker $59 | Amazon See On Amazon I own a pair of these buttery soft slip-ons, and truthfully, I've never had a more comfortable pair of sneakers. They feature a plush, flexible upper that stretches to fit your feet as you walk, never digging into your skin or causing blisters. The memory foam insole is also a dream — it's soft enough for your feet to sink into, yet it also holds its shape to give your feet tons of support. Plus, these slip-ons come in 34 fun colors and patterns (although I'm pretty partial to the mauve ones). Reviewers agree that these slip-ons are so supportive, they can even hold up to all-day wear. According to one reviewer: "Great shoe for everyday wear, very comfortable, padded insole with good arch support. Now that I've found a shoe that fits, I'll be ordering more colors." Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 12 (regular, wide, and extra-wide)

3. Best Wedge Sneaker: CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hart Hidden Wedge Sneaker CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hart Hidden Wedge Sneaker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These wedge sneakers give you a bit of lift with the feeling of your favorite pair of kicks. They feature a wider-than-average toe box (and come in wide sizes), which gives your feet plenty of room to move around. They also have a soft, flexible upper that won't dig into your skin, and the insole is made from high-density memory foam that feels comfortable and supportive on your arches. Snag these wedges in a range of colors from black, to navy, to the brown color pictured above. According to one reviewer: "Stylish, comfortable, lightweight and good quality for the price. I stand on my feet at work all day, and can’t afford wearing anything uncomfortable. The hidden platform is not too high, but high enough for extra heel support. Fast service and shipping, I will definitely consider buying another pair in different color." Available in sizes: Women's 6 - 11 (regular and wide)

4. Best Low-Profile Shoe: konhill Women's Slip-On Flat konhill Women's Slip-On Flat $30 | Amazon See On Amazon While they may look like flats, these slip-on shoes actually feature a durable rubber outsole similar to the one you'd find on most sneakers. On the insole, the midsole is cushioned to withstand impact from walking or standing all day, and to help cushion your arches. The fabric upper stretches comfortably so it feels more like wearing socks than dress shoes. Amazon reviewers agree that these flats are the solution they've been looking for, especially when you're on your feet a lot at work. These come in 10 different neutral colors that you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "Love the shoes! They fit well and are very comfortable. Having balance issues due to knee and back problems, I need shoes I can depend on to keep me steady. These fit the bill perfectly!" Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 12