The body clock isn't one thing: it's a complex and highly intricate system of cues and signals that involves every cell in the body, sending and receiving cues on when to sleep, when to eat, body temperature, metabolism and other cyclical factors. This circadian rhythm, as it's called, is controlled and influenced by many different things — and scientists are still discovering new elements of complexity in it. One thing we do know for sure, however, is that good, deep sleep is a symptom of a healthy body clock.

Alongside the circadian clock, which works on a roughly 24-hour cycle, there's another system involved in your sleeping. That system, explains the Harvard Healthy Sleepy center, is "the sleep/wake homeostat, which monitors our need for sleep based on how long we have been awake." These two interact to produce healthy, restful sleep.

The body clock doesn't just tell you when you go to sleep. It also affects your sleep quality; studies on magnesium, a key mineral in the maintenance of the body clock throughout the body, have discovered that it affects sleep quality and restfulness. If your circadian rhythms are disrupted — for instance, by jet lag — your sleep becomes more irregular and less satisfying, and your need for sleep becomes disconnected from your body's cues for rest.

Getting a good night's sleep means that these systems are purring along, and that has implications for many other mechanisms in the body. For instance, circadian rhythms have a big role in regulating metabolism — the process through which your body maintains energy and things that keep it alive — and good sleep is a signal that you're metabolically healthy. Internal clocks are also tied to your digestion, so you're more likely to have a healthy gut, too.