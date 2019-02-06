Rihanna's makeup looks are nothing short of enviable. Whether it's understated and glowy, or bold and bright, she always looks flawless and thanks to Fenty Beauty everyone can get involved. But while it might be easy to get your hands on Rihanna's products, replicating the execution isn't as straightforward. I don't know about you, but my makeup technique is still stuck on level one basic, and I don't know the first thing about tools. Thankfully, for those of us who are less-than gifted in the art of application, I got these tips from Rihanna and Fenty's makeup artist Hector Espinal to find out how he achieves the brand's signature looks, and how Rihanna likes to apply her makeup. Which means souped-up makeup skills are just five simple tips away.

So whether you're unsure how to go about finding your perfect foundation and concealer match (the brand has just introduced 10 new shades of foundation and 50 shades of Profiltr concealer), you're wondering where to start with applicators, or you just can't figure out how to get your lipstick to stay put for more than five minutes, Espinal has the advice you're after. If it's good enough for Rihanna, it's good enough for me.

1 Press Down On Your Wrist To Find Your Skin's Undertone Fenty Beauty “We have 50 foundations and they’re divided into four families. The first [thing] is to find which family you’re in. You’re 100, 200, 300, or 400. In each you’re going to have more than 10 options. The point of difference is you have a warm, a cool, or a neutral. A great way to discover your undertone is to press down on your wrist [with your thumb] and the first colour that pops up is your undertone.”

2 Tailor Your Makeup Tools To Your Skin Type Fenty Beauty “If you have rosacea stay away from a brush because more motion will create more rosacea. It will create more of that flush, it brings out more redness. If you’re more oily I highly recommend for you to go ahead and use a brush or a sponge. If you’re more on the dry side, I would avoid a brush because that’s just creating more texture — a damp sponge is your best friend. You will see a drastic difference. If you have textured skin — damp sponge. "Fingers for me, I don’t think it’s hygienic. You’re messing with your pores, it’s going to make you break out. It doesn’t come out even, you’re going to see a line and it might be blotchy. But it is a preference — for example Rihanna likes a brush but I like a sponge.”

3 Use Tea Tree Oil To Clean Your Makeup Tools Fenty Beauty “If you’re breaking out from your makeup, it’s [probably because] your tool is not clean. I have been guilty of that. Make sure your brushes are clean. I clean mine twice a week. I use my face cleanser and tea tree oil because it’s antibacterial.”

4 Match Your Foundation To Your Chest Fenty Beauty “The foundation I always match to the chest. Because your face sometimes is lighter or darker than [the rest of] your body. The neck is too light because no sun hits it but your chest is usually your true colour. And here you can see your undertone if you really look in the mirror. And then your concealer is always the back of your [wrist] because it’s the lightest part and the sun never hits it.”