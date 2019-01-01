The new year is here, and if you're a major beauty junkie, you may be looking forward to upcoming beauty launches in 2019. Well, it's time to start making that product wishlist, and you can start with the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Concealer. Yes Rihanna's brand is bringing fans more products in 2019, and she's kicking things off with a major bang.

In case you hadn't heard, Fenty Beauty is kind of a big deal in the beauty world. After their launch in 2017 with 40 shades of foundation, contour and highlight sticks, blotting powder, and so much more, the world couldn't get enough of the brand. In fact, it was so major that Time even named the brand one of the best inventions of 2017. Now, only over a year later, the brand has expanded from their initial launches into matte bullet lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, and even more killer highlights.

On New Year's Day, Rihanna took to her personal Instagram to announce that more is coming from Fenty Beauty. The singer, actor, and brand owner explained that she had the answer to your post-NYE party woes in the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Concealer. The Rihanna helmed brand is dropping a whopping 50 shades of the new product on Jan. 11, and it's not all that the brand has in store.

According to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account, Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r line of complexion products is getting a major expansion in the new year, and they're all coming so soon. The brand explained that the new Pro Filt'r Concealer is a crease proof, long wear formula, and in her video, Rihanna says if you know your Pro Filt'r Foundation shade, there's a perfectly corresponding shade in the concealer.

Why 50 shades of concealer, though, when there's only 40 foundation shades? Well, that's the other part of Fenty's launch. The brand's first foundation is getting a shade expansion and will reach a massive 50 shades. Yes, really. If one of the 10 new shades in Pro Filt'r Foundation turns out to be your perfect match, there's also a concealer for you.

That's not all, though. Rihanna truly decided to bless her fans in 2019. Fenty is also launching eight shades of loose translucent powder that has no flashback to it. Plus, with so many new complexion products coming, the brand is also launching more brushes. Fenty fans will be able to snag a fluffy powder brush, mini precision sponges, and a concealer sponge.

As for how fans are feeling about the launch? They seem more than ready for the Jan. 11 drop, even if their wallets aren't.

Like always, when a new Fenty Beauty products drops, fans rush to shop.

The fact that its more complexion items may be the most exciting part.

If you want to get your hands on the new Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r concealer, powder, and additional foundation shades, mark your calendar for Jan. 11. All of the items will be available online and in store at Sephora and at the Fenty Beauty website.