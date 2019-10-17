Bustle

5 UK Brands That Offer Refillable Beauty Products

Most of us know about the waste produced by industries like food and fashion, but one that can be overlooked is the beauty industry. A lot of the traditional packaging holding your favourite lotions, creams, and serums is difficult to recycle, resulting in a hell of a lot of waste. But thankfully, brands are taking it upon themselves to make a change for the better. Here's a few UK-based beauty brands that offer refillable products.

As Refinery29 reports, it is estimated that 12 billion tonnes of beauty packaging will be in landfill by 2050. In fact, around 30 to 40 percent of current landfill waste is down to cosmetics packaging, notes Women's Health. While some brands are going down the commendable zero packaging route, others are introducing refill pouches and pods. So not only do you usually get a discount on your regular products, but you'll also help less waste end up where it shouldn't.

Right now, it's common for a select few products to be refillable. But the more you support these efforts, the more brands will realise that this is the way forward. Some are already thinking ahead. REN Clean Skincare has teamed up with recycling company TerraCycle to launch six of their bestselling products in special glass bottles that aim to be refilled more than 100 times. They're not available just yet, but keep your eyes peeled.

In the meantime, there's plenty of other sustainably-minded beauty names to know about.

1. UpCircle

Coffee Body Scrub With Peppermint
£14.99
|
UpCircle
UpCircle recently launched made their body and face scrubs available with no cap. (It's this that still unavoidably contains plastic.) So you can refill the products and reduce waste in one swift go. What's more, all their products incorporate repurposed coffee grounds, their ingredients are vegan and cruelty-free, and their tubes are recyclable.

2. Rituals

The Ritual Of Ayurveda Body Cream Refill
£15.50
|
Rituals
Rituals has a pretty big refillable category. Its refill bags and pods of body cream, hand wash, moisturiser, and diffuser oil have enough product to fill your original bottle. Plus, according to the brand, every time you choose a refill over a new product, you can save up to 65 percent on energy, 45 percent on water, and 70 percent on CO2.

3. Lyonsleaf

Scented Marshmallow Soften & Rejuvenate Facial Oil
£17.49
|
Lyonsleaf
Based on a Somerset farm, natural brand Lyonsleaf has made its two facial oils refillable. Rich in antioxidants, you can purchase the reusable lotion pump for £17.99 and pick up the plastic refill for 50p less.

4. Tropic

Mineral Foundation Refill Pouch
£19.20
|
Tropic
Tropic is aiming to make all of its products refillable by the end of 2020. For now, you've got everything from foundation to serums to choose from. The brand's mineral foundation — available in eight shades — costs £24 but the refill will save you a few pounds.

5. The Soap Co.

Black Poppy & Wild Fig Hand Wash Refill
£11
|
The Soap Co.
Not only does The Soap Co. offer three gorgeously scented hand wash refills, but it also provides employment for those who are visually impaired or have other disabilities. To support them and the environment, all you have to do is buy a hand wash for £12, save the pump, and refill the bottle for a £1 discount.