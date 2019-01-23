Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're single or in a relationship, it's a great excuse to put together a little wish list either to give to your partner or to remember for yourself. While there are plenty of amazing Valentine's gifts, many of them we've seen before. With this in mind, I came up with a list of the five best unusual Valentine's Day gifts that you'd be thrilled to receive.

Before going into those, it's worth pointing out that as a beauty person, there are soooo many options for fellow makeup, skincare and fragrance fans. Jo Malone London, for example, are offering beautiful floral boxes for their scents to sit in, while Diptyque have just released a full Valentine's range including two new candles. More of my favourites include the Mauli Rose Facial Mist, which smells and feels amazing, and the Rose De Mai candle from Oskia, which doubles up as a massage oil. Clever, huh?

If none of these really tickle your fancy, there are some really great unique gift ideas this year, some of which I have picked out below. A fan of cheese? There's something for you. What about gin and flowers? Yep, you're sorted too.

From heart shaped umbrellas to personalised vinyl records, here's a run down of the best unusual Valentine's Day gift ideas for 2019:

Godminster Heart Shaped Cheddar, Organic £4.80 Abel and Cole If you're anything like me, there's nothing better than cheese, cheese, and more cheese. If your partner knows you well, they'll know this is a safe bet for the biggest of cheddar fans out there. It's delicious, cute, and will give you change from a fiver. Genius. Buy Now

Personalised Twelve Inch Vinyl Record £100 Not On The High Street If you're an old romantic, this adorable gift idea will probably take your fancy. It may be a little pricey, but a keepsake like this will last forever and shows so much thought. You can create a bespoke playlist for your loved one, and write a special message on the sleeve. K'nawwww. Buy Now

Crimson Heart Umbrella £24.81 Uncommon Goods What could make walking hand in hand in the rain together more romantic? A heart shaped umbrella, of course. I'm head over heels for this cute, unique design which would make a perfect Valentine's gift. By Now

Slip Zodiac Sleep Mask £45 Selfridges I'm a dedicated eye mask wearer, and there's nothing better than a silk mask to keep you feeling cosy and luxurious all night long. These zodiac designs are perfect for astrology fans. Buy Now