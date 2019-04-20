For black people considering going vegan or simply trying to eat more plant-based dishes, it might seem like there's little choice for flavoursome recipes from our cultures. But there are so many incredible black vegan cookbooks you should be reading, all of which prove why diversity in the vegan culinary world is so necessary and show how vegan food can be for everyone.

Vegan food might be a bit overwhelming at first, it's difficult to know where to start, what ingredients to use, and the best recipes to cook, especially if you're used to a certain style of food. But plant-based cooking can be enjoyable, fun, and jam packed with flavour. And for those of us who struggle to get inspiration on our own, these cookbooks really will switch up your cooking game.

Simple-to-follow vegan cookbooks by black cooks like these are proving that plant-based food can still be delicious and there is no need to miss out on the home comforts and culinary classics from our cultures. In fact, these cookbooks are illustrating how loads of dishes from Afro-Caribbean cuisines are already vegan-friendly. From musicians to Youtube sensations, these cookbooks are a great place to start your plant-based journey.

1. Caribbean Vegan By Taymer Mason Caribbean Vegan / Taymer Mason This cookbook proves there's much more to Caribbean flavours than just coconuts. Caribbean Vegan by author Taymer Mason teaches what flavours, herbs, and spices you'll need to get that authentic Caribbean taste. With over 200 recipes, Caribbean Vegan will show you how African, French, Asian, and Indian influences combine to create that Caribbean taste. Buy here.

2. Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook: Delicious Meals Made With Whole, Organic Ingredients from the Marley Kitchen Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook Who better to teach you about delicious Jamaican plant-based recipes than Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley's eldest son? His family-oriented cookbook is inspired by dishes from his childhood with a focus on Ital and more traditional Caribbean cooking. Ital food is a style of cooking celebrated by those of the Rastafarian faith and falls under the vegan category. Buy here.

3. Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats London-born Rachel Ama is a wonderful cook who talks through easy-to-follow plant-based recipes on her Youtube channel. She's now got a new cookbook that will be out this June and it's stuffed full of some of her beloved every day vegan recipes many inspired by her Sierra Leonean and St Lucian roots. Preorder here.

4. Afro-Vegan: Farm-fresh African, Caribbean, and Southern Food Remixed By Bryant Terry Afro-vegan / Bryant Terry Afro-Vegan by Bryant Terry, a food activist and cook, remixes classic dishes and flavours from the African diaspora. From recipes inspired by the Kenyan dish "irio" to moroccan tagines, and corn grits from the deep south in the US, this book has a little bit of everything in it. Buy here.