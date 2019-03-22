It's kinda obvious that watermelon is good for you. After all, the main ingredient of the fruit is glaringly obvious. So it's no surprise to hear that watermelon has ended up in the hands of beauty brands that have infused it into a plethora of products. What may come as an eye-opener, however, is the precise benefits of watermelon skincare.

As Healthline reports, watermelon is 92 percent water and is therefore one of the most hydrating foods available to humans. This hydrating effect has been replicated in watermelon beauty products, making the fruity serums and creams ideal for those looking to combat dry skin.

But, as Cult Beauty explains, watermelon skincare is more than just a moisturiser. The so-called superfruit is also packed with phytonutrients (beneficial chemicals found in plants) that can add life back to tired-looking complexions. One such phytonutrient is lycopene. This acts as an anti-inflammatory and serves to protect skin from the things that can cause breakouts, reports Refinery29. Citrulline is also found in watermelon. With an ability to gently exfoliate, it can boost circulation too, reports the Independent.

All of these natural components add up to skincare products that are suitable for any and all skin types — even those who are prone to spots and redness. In summary, the fruit is "ultra hydrating for dry skin" and "may be useful for preventing free radical damage from UV light and other environmental exposures, as well as brightening and evening complexions and promoting healthy collagen production," Dr. Joshua Zeichner told Fashionista.

The watermelon beauty trend appeared to originate in Korea. While you could just mash a couple of slices on your face for 10 minutes and hope to reap the rewards, a few brands have come up with reportedly effective formulas.

There's only a couple of things to remember, dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu advised Fashionista. "Make sure you source your watermelon skin care from a clean source and beware of a product that contains a watermelon smell." Why? Because fragrance may irritate the skin.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser £35 Cult Beauty If you have oily or combination skin, this lightweight moisturiser was made for you. Glow Recipe was an early adopter of watermelon skincare, having noticed how it was used to soothe irritated skin in Korea. Its pink-hued moisturiser contains the fruit along with hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated all day long. Buy now

Korres Natural Watermelon Revitalising Mask £8 Lookfantastic Korres' soothing face mask will give your complexion a much-needed boost. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and you'll have a hydrated and glowing face, thanks to the addition of minerals and Macadamia. Buy now

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum £32.50 Cult Beauty Hyaluronic acid and watermelon also combine in Milk Makeup's fruity serum. Designed in a handy stick format, it aims to nourish and protect the skin from environmental impacts. Swiss garden cress sprout extract is also included to reduce the appearance of dark marks. Plus it's 100 percent vegan. Buy now

Oh K! Vitamin C Watermelon Sheet Mask £6 Beauty Bay You can't have a watermelon skincare round-up without paying tribute to its Korean background. This sheet mask will brighten and revitalise skin in less than 20 minutes. Not bad for £6. Buy now

Origins Make A Difference Plus+ Rejuvenating Moisturiser £36.50 Origins Dry and dehydrated skin types will benefit from this clinically proven moisturiser. Watermelon, lychee and the rose of Jericho plant have been mixed together for the ultimate morning and nighttime hydrator. Buy now

More research still needs to be carried out on the relationship between watermelon and skin health. But for now, there seems to be no harm in trying it out.