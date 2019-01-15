Be honest with yourself: Can you remember the last time you truly hung out in nature, reveling in all its tree-dotted glory? Scientific research has long documented how spending time in the great outdoors (and not just as a means to travel from point A to point B) can have numerous benefits for your overall well-being and mental health, and the field is only growing (no pun intended). A recent study, published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, found that even spending as little as five minutes outdoors was linked to a significant mood boost.

In the study, University of Regina students in Canada were assessed in a windowless lab room versus a nature group, where the students got to sit on a bench in “an urban park” on campus. Unsurprisingly, the bench-sitters who experienced five to 15 minutes of nature reported a “reliably improved” emotional state via a significant increase in positive and “self-transcendent” emotions, with the duration outside (five minutes versus 15) having no impact on results.

While millennials tend to be happier in larger, urban environments and are flocking to cities, according to a report by CityLab, that’s no excuse not to incorporate a little more fresh air into your life in order to reap the benefits. Fittingly, here are five ways that being in nature can affect your brain.

1 It Can Create Long-Lasting Boosts for Your Mental Health Giphy A long-term 2014 study from University of Exeter Medical School in En­gland found that, on average, the people in the study who moved to greener areas experienced an immediate improvement in mental health and less mental distress. The boost in mental health was also long-lasting, maintaining its effects even three years post-move. The study added to a growing body of evidence in support of integrating more green spaces like public parks in cities to improve public health. “These findings are important for urban planners thinking about introducing new green spaces to our towns and cities, suggesting they could provide long-term and sustained benefits for local communities,” said lead researcher Dr Ian Alcock in a statement.

2 It Can Help Decrease Activity in Areas of the Brain Linked to Depression Giphy A team of researchers from Stanford University found that participants who walked for 90 minutes through a green park on campus, versus strolling next to a loud nearby highway, exhibited “quieter” brains and dwelled less on the negative aspects of their lives (vs. how they felt pre-walk) in follow-up brain scans and questionnaires. They also experienced decreased activity in the subgenual prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain associated with depression. Basically, walking in nature was shown to have an almost immediate effect on improving overall mood in the study.

3 It Can Boost Your All-Around Wellness Giphy An in-depth analysis of 143 studies on the subject, published October 2018, found that health benefits of green spaces on humans include: improved heart rate and blood pressure, statistically significant reductions in cholesterol levels, improved sleep duration and neurological outcomes, as well as reductions in the prevalence of type II diabetes, cardiovascular mortality, and overall mortality.

4 Different "Levels" of Nature May Have Different Effects Giphy Depending on the “level” of nature you’re in, you may also reap varying benefits, according to a 2018 study. The study had three “levels,” or settings: one level had wilderness-like characteristics, another location was closer to the greenery you’d find at a public park, and the final site represented a common "built environment" (like an indoor gym). The researchers found that visiting both green environments was helpful in decreasing physical and psychological markers of stress in participants, but the people in the wilderness setting reported the most significantly decreased levels of stress, relative to the other two groups. If you're looking to really make the most of your outdoor time, going for a hike or camping trip may be your best bet.

5 It May Help Improve Short-Term Attention Functioning Giphy Inspired by a notable 2008 study that suggested seeing photos of nature may improve attention functioning in young adults, a more recent study found that executive attention visibly improved in both older adults (64 to 79 year olds) and university-aged subjects (18 to 25 year olds) after short exposure to photos of nature. Good news for city dwellers with less access to nature: the participants’ attention immediately prior to and after seeing the nature photos was measured, and the study found that seeing those pictures did improve short-term attention and memory in both age groups.