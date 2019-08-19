Vitamin C: we all know we should be incorporating it into our diets, but it's become increasingly apparent in recent years that the ingredient is important in skincare, too. It can be used by pretty much anyone, and can solve a multitude of skincare issues, and help to protect against more. But there are so many options these days when it comes to vitamin C, it's hard to know which products and application methods are best. Here are five ways to incorporate vitamin C into your skin routine, from cleansers to masks.

The benefits of vitamin C are seemingly endless, but they include reducing pigmentation, brightening dull skin, and protecting skin from pollution and outside aggressors, as it's a potent antioxidant. Vitamin C can even increase the effectiveness of your SPF, and hence provide more protection from damaging UV rays from the sun.

As well as the many different application options, there are also varying strengths of vitamin C. The ingredient can be a little overwhelming for particularly sensitive skin, so it is best to begin at 10% if you suffer from sensitivity. Skin that doesn't can tolerate something a little stronger, in the 15%-20% realm.

I believe every skin regime can benefit from vitamin C. Keep reading to find out how best to use it.

A Cleanser Why not start things off with a bang and opt for a cleanser that contains vitamin C? As well as feeling instantly clean and refreshed, with a vitamin C cleanser skin will look just that little brighter and less dull. Plus, this way means not having to add in another step, as you will most likely be using a cleanser anyway; may as well make it one that's antioxidant-packed, right? Murad Essential C Cleanser £30 | Murad This is the perfect morning cleanser. With a creamy texture that ensures skin feels nourished, it also has the most amazing scent of Mandarin Orange, Basil and Grapefruit. Delicious. Buy Now

A Mask If you have sensitive skin that can't tolerate using vitamin C too often, or just don't fancy having to add in yet another step to your routine to include the ingredient, why not try a mask? Used twice weekly, skin gets the boost it needs in terms of brightening and pigmentation help, and it is protected going forward. From sheet masks to traditional liquid masks, there are now so many options to choose from when it comes to vitamin C masking. Dr Dennis Gross C+Collagen BioCellulose Brightening Treatment Mask £17 | Space NK If you're into sheet masks in a big way, this is an obvious choice. It contains a potent dose of vitamin C, and promises to cleanse and calm the skin, while enhancing the skin's firmness. Buy Now

A Moisturiser Moisturising with vitamin C is a great option as the formula will stay on your face, boosting your complexion with antioxidants and protecting you from pollution. It's therefore a good choice if you are a city dweller, or feel that your skin is particularly dull. The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser £16 | The Body Shop One thing you'll nearly always notice if you choose to use a moisturiser bursting with vitamin C is that skin gives off this really noticeable glow. This lightweight gel cream does just that, sinking into skin like a dream and making a perfect makeup base.