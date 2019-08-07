Clothes buying often falls into one of two categories: you invest in a piece that you adore forever, or splash out on something that sees the light of day just once. Obviously, the latter isn't the most eco-friendly way to live. But what if you could snap up new clothes and embrace sustainability? Well, thanks to these five wardrobe rental sites, you now can.

Renting clothes, instead of buying them, isn't an entirely new concept. Some sites, like Girl Meets Dress, have existed for years. But a lot of these companies are relatively new, offering you both discounted designer looks and entire everyday wardrobes. Some are even giving you the chance to shop your favourite influencers' wardrobe, and hand it back when you're done. As well as being an incredibly alluring prospect for your personal style, this strategy could also go a long way to reducing fashion's waste problem.

And while some sites only offer pricey styles, others, like Hurr Collective, stock a range of price points. “We want to cut out fast fashion. It’s built to fail, we want clothes that are built to last," co-founder Victoria Prew told Harper's Bazaar. "Our price point means we have a lot of the accessible brands like Ganni, Rixo, Kitri, and Rotate which rent really well. We didn’t want to be exclusively high-end brands. Having cool, sustainable, and emerging brands was really important for us.”

Here's the UK-based fashion rental companies you need to know about.

1. Hurr Collective Hurr Collective is an invite-only platform to ensure trustworthy buyers and high-quality sellers. Once your application has been accepted, you'll gain access to a site full of designer bargains. You can rent items in seven-day periods (with a maximum period of one month) and can book your rental up to six months in advance or super last minute. There are bags worth almost £200 up for £28 rent, and striking dresses that cost over £1,000 to buy available to rent for just over £200. The team even carefully curates edits to help you find your perfect look.

2. Girl Meets Dress If you love to dress up or are always stuck when it comes to fancy occasions, Girl Meets Dress may be your new go-to site. It's been around for a while, but the process remains the same: Order up to three dresses in one go to try on and only pay for the one you wear. You can keep items for two or seven nights, but can also contact the team if you need it for longer or want to take the item away on holiday. More than 150 designer brands including Victoria Beckham, Alexander McQueen, and the Duchess of Cambridge's fave, Beulah London, are available with specific items including that Self Portrait dress worn by Meghan Markle. (It can be yours for a time for just £69.) You can opt for a full membership for £99 a month and receive free delivery and dry cleaning, offers and discounts, and free personal styling appointments. Or you can just pay individual rental and delivery prices when you want to use the service.

3. My Wardrobe HQ Launching in the autumn of 2019, My Wardrobe HQ is currently inviting influencers, celebrities, and people with generally covetable wardrobes to put their clothing up for rent. According to the site, the likes of Poppy Delevingne and Arizona Muse are already on board with high- and mid-range brands such as Gucci, Prada, Ganni, and Rixo appearing too. It's aiming to work in a different way to other rental sites by letting the owners of the clothes decide how long you can have each item for and how much you'll be charged. So instead of just being able to rent a dress for one week, you could be able to keep it for an entire year. Currently, you can register for an invitation code that will eventually let you access the site. A subscription, costing just £9.99 a month, is also available. This will give you a whole host of benefits including a zero deposit scheme, access to new stock 48 hours before others, express collection, and two annual home visits from a stylist.

4. Front Row Currently a London-only service (but hoping to expand soon), Front Row offers the most luxe designer rental options. With stylists to help you make your choice, you can rent your entire wardrobe thanks to an array of dresses, sweaters, skirts, tops, bags, and accessories. Rental periods are typically five days, but you can ask for longer. And if you order before 1 p.m., your item will be eligible for same day delivery, making that work event panic a thing of the past.

5. Our Closet Founded in 2018, Our Closet is a way to embrace the circular fashion lifestyle. You can rent designer pieces for around 20 percent of their original price, choosing from simple everyday styles or dazzling red carpet-ready designs. There's even a couture wedding gown or two. Typical rental periods are either four or eight days, but you deal directly with the lender so feel free to ask for longer. And you can book rentals up to six months in advance to make outfit planning a breeze.