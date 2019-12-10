Every year, Pantone's Colour Of The Year is chosen, and every year, it shapes entire industries and trends. From fashion to interiors, packaging to food, Pantone's decision can affect nearly anything. It also undeniably has a ripple effect on the beauty industry, where trends and products are shaped around the new 'it' colour. This year's shade, Classic Blue, may seem a little bold to incorporate into your beauty routine, but it can actually be really wearable if you know how to do it. Here's 5 ways to rock Pantone's Classic Blue in your beauty routine.

Pantone chose this year's colour with the current global state in mind. Just like last year, when Living Coral was selected to highlight the importance of our oceans, 2020's chosen hue has a message behind it. With everything from climate change to Brexit, things have been far from stable this year, and 2020 looks set to be just as tumultuous. So Pantone wanted to select a colour that represented calm and reliability. Enter: Classic Blue.

“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on,” explained Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

So how exactly can we incorporate this beautiful shade into our beauty routines? It's not exactly the most subtle of hues, right? Well, here are five ways you can wear Classic Blue you're guaranteed to love, from in your hair to on your nails:

Nail Polish Possibly the easiest way to wear classic blue without going too out there, a chic mani is a subtle yet effective nod to this year's chosen colour. It's a year-round shade too, meaning you can just as easily get away with it in January as during your summer mani. Nailberry Maliblue Nail Polish £14.50 | Nailberry Buy Now

Eyeshadow Blue eyeshadow may sound scary and throw you back to the '90s, but it can look incredible and have an amazing impact, particularly during special occasions. Just be sure to blend it out, and add in a pop of shimmer if the feeling takes you... Huda Beauty Sapphire Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette £25 | Harrods

Lipstick Perhaps the boldest way to carry off the trend, a blue lipstick certainly isn't for shrinking violets. But it's the best way to show dedication to the trend, and can really work at special occasions when paired with neutral eyes. It's also a sure fire hit during festival season. Urban Decay Comfort Matte Vice Lipstick £17.50 | Urban Decay

Eyeliner Another great way to go blue without going all out, a kohl eyeliner looks ace when smudged into the lash line. Pair it with blue mascara for even more of a wow-factor. Glossier Play Colourslide Technogel Eye Gel £13 | Glossier Buy Now