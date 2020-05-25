Raise your hand if you've thought about texting your ex over the past couple of months. Who hasn't, right? Being single, lonely, and horny in quarantine can push you to want to reconnect with that special someone you have unfinished business with. While some people might reach out to an ex and be left on read, others might even find success. According to astrology, there are five zodiac signs most likely to get back with an ex during quarantine.

Amid a global pandemic, it's easy to understand why you might be itching to reach out to an ex right now. There's comfort in the familiar, and who knows when you're going to get a chance to meet someone new. But as astrologer Alex Caiola tells Bustle, astrology may also play a role.

"Given we've been in quarantine for the last 10 weeks or so, we've been through Pisces, Aries, Taurus, AND Gemini season," Caiola says. "That's a lot of transit time in the sky, influencing us to do all sorts of crazy things with our exes!" Some people will text their ex looking for some comfort or easy fun, while others will do it with the intention to reconnect. So, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to get back with an ex during quarantine, according to astrologers.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) This sensitive water sign is a lover of life, and they have a space in their heart for all of their former loves. Cancers are the caretakers of the zodiac and are willing to make things work with an ex, even if that ex doesn't deserve it. "It's certainly possible to piss them off to the point of no return, but probably not during a crisis," Caiola says. "Cancers are the ones you want taking care of you during a pandemic, so their exes better thank their lucky stars for giving them another chance."

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Like the other earth signs, Virgo is reliable and excels at swooping in during vulnerable times. According to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, they like to come in and fixing situations. "In one way, Virgo loves being in crisis as they are mentally preparing for this their whole life," she says. This is a sign that will reach out to check on an ex first, because, during quarantine, they need someone to bestow their caring nature on.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This Venus-ruled sign is all about partnership and tends to feel happier and more balanced when they're in a relationship. They're also natural peacemakers who can see both sides of a situation with ease. "As 'forgiving and forgetting' are two of the highest needs to make a successful relationship reboot happen, Libras are born for the challenge," Caiola says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio is an interesting sign because they can easily cut people from their life for good. But no matter how much someone hurts them, it's hard for this deeply emotional water sign to let go of their feelings completely. According to Caiola, Scorpios are the ones most willing to ignore any attempt at communication until their exes start groveling. "If they deem them worthy of a second chance, they'll resurrect the relationship from the dead, especially if they know, they'll have all the power in the end," she says.