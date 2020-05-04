As the weeks turn into months, and you're still stuck inside social distancing, a sense of boredom may naturally set in. And loneliness. And, perhaps, horniness. It's at this point certain zodiac signs will text their ex during quarantine, especially if you're one who happens to thrive on connection.

There are only so many Zoom parties you can attend before you start wishing for actual human contact, or at the very least, someone to sext with before falling asleep. Texting an ex can provide a sense excitement when the days are all blending together. Not to mention, it's easy for the mind to wander when you have nothing else to do.

Of course, you're not the only one thinking about your ex. These are uncertain times, and it's prompting so many people to crave the stability of a relationship. If you don't have a partner, or someone to chat with on Tinder, an ex might spring to mind. And before you know it, you're reaching for your phone.

While some zodiac signs may opt to go on virtual dates, or simply enjoy the extra time to themselves, you could fall into the group of those most likely to reach out to an ex. Do, however, think twice before writing that text. And take time to consider what you're really craving, before hitting send.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) For the homebodies of the zodiac, like you, staying inside will actually be quite easy. To pass the time, you'll happily fill the days with Netflix marathons, naps, and video chats with friends. But as you settle in to watch a movie on a Friday night, don't be surprised if you're hit with a sudden pang of loneliness. Taurus is one of the zodiac signs that values relationships most, so it's in your nature to crave company and to miss what you had in the past. This is when your hand will creep towards your phone, and you'll start scrolling for your ex's name. Even if you aren't sure they're available, there's comfort in the idea of reaching out, just to see. It'll seem like a good idea in the moment, but don't get caught up. Text a friend instead, hug your dog and look forward to dating (and cuddling with) someone new once quarantine is over.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo is all about attention. You love "being in the spotlight," whether that means making friends laugh, speaking up at work, or basking in the glow of a partner's affection. Since that's in limited supply during quarantine, the whole "being by yourself" thing will start to grow old. And while you're down to date online and connect with people via FaceTime, the idea of reaching out to an ex will sound even more thrilling. Depending on how your relationship ended, it may or may not be a good idea to say hi. But you know it'll be exciting, and that there's potential for all sorts of attention from someone you knew quite well. And yet, do you really need it from an ex, of all people? Think twice before reaching out and opening that proverbial can of worms. Chances are you're doing just fine making jokes on Zoom and chatting with friends, and before you know it, you'll be back out in the world again.