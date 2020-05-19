5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Ghost You After One Zoom Date

Just because you're in quarantine, doesn't mean you're safe from people's worst dating behaviors. According to astrologers, there are certain zodiac signs most likely to ghost you after one Zoom date. So, consider this your official warning to beware.

To be fair, people have their reasons for ghosting, and many times, it doesn't have anything to do with you. For example, Gemini makes the list of signs most likely to ghost because of their tendency to change their minds very easily. While they may be genuinely into you on your first Zoom date and wouldn't mind seeing where it goes, they could change their mind about dating in general just a couple days later. It's just how they are. Freedom-loving signs like Sagittarius and Aquarius are the same way. So, while it totally sucks to be ghosted, especially during quarantine, it's just something you, unfortunately, have to deal with.

It's also important to note that just because the following signs are most likely to ghost, it doesn't mean that you should automatically swipe left on everyone who's a Gemini or Aquarius. Astrology can prepare you for what can potentially happen, but it can't always tell you exactly how someone is going to be. So, don't be afraid to give people a chance, even if they are the following five signs who are most likely to ghost you after just one Zoom date.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Fun-loving Gemini has difficulty choosing one path over another. As astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., tells Bustle, "Saying yes to one person means saying no to everyone else. They'll have a delightful time on your first Zoom date, possibly say yes to a second, but then disappear from sight." Even if a Gemini likes you, going on a second or third date might mean they have to make a decision about a relationship, and that's just too stressful for them at this time.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which is constantly shifting, so they have a temperamental personality, to begin with. "If things don’t go just right, either too slow or too fast, or Cancer thinks you don’t have enough in common, they will retreat back to their shell," Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen, tells Bustle. Cancers are nurturers and hate making people feel bad. In their mind, it's easier to not say anything at all than potentially hurt someone's feelings.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio has a reputation for being intense, loyal, and passionate. They make great partners but are very secretive in nature. According to Hale, it takes Scorpio a while to unlock their feelings, and if their Zoom date isn't exactly what they are looking for, they may disappear quickly. "Being a Water sign, Scorpio has to think about things, and it may take some time for them to figure this out, as well as whether or not they even want to move forward," she says. Unless Scorpio is 100% sure that you're someone special from that first date, you may not hear from them again.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) If you're into a Sagittarius, it's important to know they're very independent and genuinely enjoy being single. Chances are, they're online dating right now to have fun and meet new people, not to meet the love of their life. According to Hale, the problem with Zoom dating is Sagittarius becomes like a kid in a candy store. "They can get easily swept away, and their partner can believe things are going well, but Sag may find a new partner tomorrow since their motto is, ‘variety is the spice of life,'" she says. Sagittarius isn't particularly good at expressing themselves, so it's easier for them to let things be.