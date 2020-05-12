3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Ghost You After Social Distancing Restrictions Are Lifted

If you've been talking non-stop to someone you met online, and now are eagerly counting down the days until your state eases up on social distancing restrictions, astrology is here to give you a reality check. If you're talking to a Gemini, Sagittarius, or Aquarius, that is. While these signs have their share of awesome traits, they're also the three zodiac signs most likely to ghost you after social distancing restrictions are lifted.

To be fair, every zodiac sign has bad relationship habits, and all zodiac signs have it in them to ghost. More often than not, someone ghosting you has nothing to do with you personally, and that's the case here. All three of these signs are independent and don't really need romantic relationships to feel fulfilled. Chances are, they didn't go online looking to find their great quarantine love story. Instead, Air signs, Gemini and Aquarius just like talking to new people, while Sagittarius is always up for anything fun and exciting. So, taking things from URL to IRL may not have been a priority for them.

Of course, not all Geminis or Sagittarians act the same. So, don't immediately get turned off if you're talking to someone of these signs. Out of all of the signs in the zodiac, these three are the ones who are most likely to ghost after social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Shutterstock

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini is a flirty, witty, easily distracted, "now you see me, now you don't" type of sign, Kathy Biehl, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle. They're perfectly capable of juggling multiple people and text conversations at once without missing a beat. For them, online dating while in quarantine is more for fun than making emotional connections. In fact, it takes a lot for them to get emotionally invested in someone. It takes even more to keep them interested long-term. "Once social distancing evaporates, Gemini is likely to dash off after the next shiny object," Biehl says.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius is the ultimate ghosting master of the zodiac. That's not to say they aren't decent people — they're very independent signs who live in the moment and don't answer to anyone. "During social distancing, messaging and video chatting satisfy the Sagittarian curiosity and need for stimulation, but once restrictions lift, the archer is the one most likely to bolt into the great beyond in search of other horizons to explore," Biehl says. In general, relationships aren't really their thing. Like Gemini, they likely went online dating to have fun, meet new people, and pass the time. So don't get offended if you don't hear back from them. It's not you; it's really just them.