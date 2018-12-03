5 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Break Up With Someone Quickly

Being quick to break up with someone can say a lot about a person's personality. Forgiving and forgetting is not as easy for some. So if you're wondering how zodiac signs handle breakups, then starting with these five signs that may be the quickest to break up with someone might provide some insight.

From being good at standing up for themselves, to struggling with forgiveness, there are all sorts of personality traits that may make an impending breakup happen a bit sooner. Astrology can help you understand how these traits work.

Even so, breakups are incredibly difficult. Being quick to break up with someone doesn't mean that this isn't true. "Relationships are complicated," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Giving yourself fully to another is challenging. When a relationship isn’t working out, some of us opt to stay, while others jump ship, abandoning what’s not working in hopes for a brighter future with another. Your sun sign can give you a minor indication of these tendencies." It may seem difficult or impulsive from afar, but having the kind of personality that can walk away from something that is no longer doing you any good, however, can be a really positive trait.

Here are five zodiac signs that can be the quickest to break up with someone, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are relatively predictably able to leave someone who has hurt them. They may also be able to leave if they can tell that the relationship won't last in the long run. "Aries are an impulsive, fiery sign, which means they can walk away from a relationship just as fast as they start one, if it’s not working out," Stardust says. The breakup may still hurt, but there likely won't be much hesitation.

2 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are very romantic. But they are also all about even scales, so they can be prepared for the worst. "Known to love love, Libras often have a backup relationship in the works to prepare themselves for the inevitable breakup of their main partnership," Stardust says. "[This way,] they can jump into the next best thing quickly, rather than experience heartbreak, allowing them to break up with their loved ones fast." Not all breakups will be this easy, but this may be true if they know their current partnership isn't right.

3 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are willing and able to work on a relationship — but only as long as they see a future. If they no longer feel this way, they can find it easier to leave than other signs. "When the going gets tough, often Scorpios work on the relationship," Stardust says. "[This is] until they do not see any chance of it growing further, thus, breaking up faster than other signs." Scorpios may find it easier to understand the importance of self-protection in the long term.

4 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Ghosting in a relationship is definitely not the best way to handle things, but for Aquarius, it may end up feeling natural. "If a relationship is not working, and their loving cup is empty, Aquariuses fly away before experiencing heartbreak," Stardust says. "[Aquariuses may even cut] the cord quickly by ghosting their partner before the breakup is official." While not all Aquariuses are ghosters, the need for freedom can be a common thread.