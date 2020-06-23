5 Zodiac Signs That Shouldn’t Text An Ex During Mercury Retrograde

Before you hit send on that carefully selected meme you know your ex would totally appreciate, just remember that Mercury retrograde is here. When the planet of thinking and communication moves backwards, it's common to reflect on past relationships. But just because you're thinking of an ex more than usual doesn't mean that you should hit send. In fact, astrologers say there are five zodiac signs who really shouldn't text an ex during Mercury retrograde.

If you’ve ever wondered why exes tend to pop back into your life during Mercury retrograde periods, astrologer Aubrey Thorne says it's a time to "review the past, do little life audits, and rethink our lives, ideas, and plans." As a result, you might think back on the lessons you learned from past relationships and feel the need to reconnect with an ex.

Whether you can successfully get back together with an ex during Mercury retrograde depends on your birth chart. While Thorne says we're all susceptible to the challenges that come with Mercury retrograde, some signs will be affected more than others. According to Thorne and astrologer Clarisse Monahan, these five zodiac signs shouldn't text an ex during Mercury retrograde.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is an energetic Fire sign that likes to take initiative, express confidence, and be direct. If someone has key planets in Aries, Thorne says their communication may come off as aggressive, blunt, or angry over the next few weeks. "If Aries is trying to reconnect with an ex via text, it may not land in the most loving way, or it may be read as assertive, crossing boundaries, urgent, or desperate," she says. "Wait until the retrograde is over and your texts won’t feel so hot-headed."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgos may feel a little off-balance over the next few weeks as their ruling planet, Mercury, moves backwards. "Due to the messy nature of this Mercury retrograde, Virgos are far better off workshopping their own issues rather than putting their energies on people from their past as this sign loves to be in control of everything they do," Monahan says. If they still feel like connecting with any exes post-retrograde, they should go for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leos may be feeling insecure over the next few weeks as Mercury in Cancer will be transiting their 12th house of the unconscious. According to Monahan, transits in the 12th house tend to be escorted by a feeling of heaviness and insecurity. "Combine this with Leo’s need for attention and you'll have a little cat tap dancing around for validation from old flames that are now extinguished," she says. "Just be still."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Venus-ruled Libra is all about partnership and making connections. "Libra doesn't like conflict at all and will do pretty much anything to avoid or mend it," Thorne says. Libras may feel compelled to reach out to an ex they haven't spoken to in a while in order to heal, reconnect, or even talk about having a relationship again. Libras are people-pleasers and the retrograde's influence may cause some to go so far as to sacrifice their own happiness in order to have a good relationship with someone. Because of that, it's best to wait until the retrograde is over before reaching out to an ex.