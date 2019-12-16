50 Fantastic Gifts With 1-Day Shipping On Amazon

st-minute shopping adds an extra layer of stress to the already-difficult process. Typically, your options are extremely limited if you wait long enough. But thanks to Amazon Prime, this handy-dandy thing called "one-day shipping" exists. And believe it or not, there are tons of fantastic gifts with one-day shipping on Amazon. There's something on this list for every belated birthday, forgotten anniversary, or indecisive buyer scrambling to find the perfect present.

Still, waiting until the last minute doesn't have to affect the quality of the gift you give — and it definitely doesn't mean you'll have to spend three times more than you would have otherwise. In this collection, you'll find an insulated can holder that keeps your drink cold, a wooden phone stand that doubles as a sunglasses holder, a kitchen device that melts your favorite cheeses, and more. They're affordable — and even better, they're fast to arrive. (Hey, you may even order two and keep one for yourself.)

Again, if you're a last-minute shopper, you can rejoice in this convenient luxury. Even if you just dread heading to the mall, Amazon's one-day shipping is the "prime" solution to all of your gift-giving woes. Don't forget to order some wrapping paper, too.