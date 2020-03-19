52 Genius Products You'll Use For Years

How much of a bargain is something, really, if you only get a few uses out of it? I don't know about you, but when I spend my hard-earned money on a product, I want to know that I'll get a lot of use out of it, which is why I put together this list of genius products on Amazon that will last for years. (And they won't even cost that much.)

When I saw the price tag on this Dutch oven, for example, I just about flipped. At a quarter of the price of the famous luxury brand, it's a dead ringer for its more expensive cousin, both in terms of aesthetics and performance. And the heavy-duty piece of cookware feels so durable, I can definitely imagine using it for the next few decades. Now, that's what I call a good buy.

Then there are the items that you'll use for years, because they're so ingenious, like this cooler that folds down nearly flat for easy storage in tight spaces. It's so much more practical than a big, bulky cooler that takes up space in your garage.

In short, if you were drafting a baseball team, the products on this list would be your real utility players: They're incredibly good, and they'll last for more than a few seasons. Put them in your lineup today.

1. The Cutting Board That Funnels Ingredients Into Your Pan Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Foldable Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Meal prep is so much easier and faster with this cutting board that actually folds up to transfer your ingredients once you're done chopping. Simply squeeze the handle and it curves upward into a chute. The soft handle is easy to grip, and the non-slip bottom keeps it in place while you work. Choose from eight colors and three sizes.

2. This High-Quality Dutch Oven That Won't Cost A Paycheck Amazon Basics 6-Quart Dutch Oven $47 | Amazon See On Amazon With its gorgeous enameled finish and study cast-iron construction, this Dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can own. It can be used in the oven as well as on the stove, so it's perfect for everything from hearty stews to risottos. Available in three sizes and four colors, this is a piece you'll hand down to the next generation.

3. A Wine Purifier That Removes Sulfites And Aerates Wine Ullo Wine Aerator $62 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're sensitive to sulfites, this wine purifier is for you. Just place it on top of your wine glass, and it'll remove any sulfites as you pour, so you can drink without the potential of headaches or flushing. This brilliant device also has an option for aerating wine — just toggle the setting and you can oxygenate and enhance the flavor and aroma. The purifier is dishwasher-safe.

4. The Hot Brush That Dries And Styles Hair At The Same Time Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $54 See On Amazon You won't believe how much faster you get out the door in the morning with this hot brush. Featuring a unique oval design, it adds volume while you dry, and smoothes hair with the detangling bristles. With three heat and speed settings, it's suitable for all hair types, and the ceramic coating leaves hair shiny and frizz-free. And with over 27,00 five-star reviews, you know this is a sure bet.

5. These Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Drying Time Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon They may look like snowballs, but these dryer balls actually help your garments dry faster, while adding a soft finish and minimizing wrinkles. Made with 100% premium New Zealand wool, they even help you save on your energy bills, since your laundry will be done drying in half the time.

6. This Wall Charger That Delivers A High-Speed Charge To Two Devices At Once Anker Dual USB Wall Charger $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Power up two devices — while only taking up one outlet— with this dual wall charger. Compatible with both Apple and Android products, it automatically detects your device's specific requirements to deliver an optimal charge, and it's outfitted with multiple protective features that safeguard your electronics while they're plugged in.

7. These Stick-On Lights That Illuminate Any Space Dream Master Stick-On Lights (5-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon There are always a handful of spots in any house that could just use a little more light — closets, hallways, bookshelves — and these stick-on lights are a great way to make that happen. The small, LED lights are battery-operated and adhere to any flat surface, and turn on and off with just the tap of your fingers.

8. This Water Bottle That's Actually Aesthetically Pleasing S'well Teak Water Bottle $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Meet your hydration goals the stylish way with this water bottle from S'well. The modern, clean lines of this water bottle are complemented by your choice of design-savvy finishes, like smoky gray, white marble, and the teak picture here. The triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It holds up to 17 ounces and is BPA-free.

9. These Sturdy Bag Clips That Come In Pretty Pastels Cook With Color Chip Bag Clips (5-piece set) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep food storage bags tightly sealed with these pretty pastel bag clips. The ultra-strong clips are covered with soft-touch nylon and feature ribbed rubber teeth for a tighter grip. They're outfitted with magnets, so they can also be used hang reminders on the fridge, or simply to ensure the clips themselves are always right where you can find them.

10. The Shower Head That Gives You A Deep Massage AquaDance Handheld Shower Head $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing is as soothing as a good, hot shower, and this massage shower head is designed to make your next one even more relaxing. With six settings that deliver everything from a light spray to a pressurized massage, it can be used with both overhead and handheld shower setups. Installation is a cinch (no tools required) and the shower head comes in chrome, brushed nickel, and oil-rubbed bronze finishes.

11. This Tracker That'll Keep You From Misplacing Your Keys TileMate $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This key tracker works in tandem with an app on your phone, so you can "call out" to your lost keys at any time. Just open the app, and it'll "ring" your keys and reveal their location on a map. It also works in the reverse if you lose your phone: Just press the button on the tracker and it'll ring your phone — even if it's on silent.

12. This Ingenious Way To Keep Herbs Fresh OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Fresh herbs pack such a punch in home cooking, but they can be expensive and tricky to keep for any length of time in the refrigerator. This herb keeper, though, improves the longevity of your herbs by increasing air circulation and keeping them hydrated in water. Use this for cilantro, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and more.

13. A Collapsible Cooler That Doesn't Take Up Storage Space CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Tote ice and your picnic lunch in this brilliantly designed cooler that actually folds down to just 3 inches for easy storage when not in use. Large enough for up to 30 cans, the leakproof cooler features an insulated, waterproof interior, as well as a built-in bottle opener. The padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap make it comfortable to carry around.

14. This Delicate Initial Necklace That Will Become Part Of Your Everyday Wardrobe Sterling Forever Gold Plated Initial Necklace $68 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in every letter of the alphabet, this cubic zirconia initial necklace is a keepsake-worthy touch that will go with any look. Crafted from sterling silver and plated in gold vermeil, the pendant hangs on a delicate 15-inch chain that falls to your clavicle, along with a 3-inch extender if you'd like something a little longer.

15. These Mesh Laundry Bags That Keep Your Delicates In Tip Top Shape GOGOODA Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These mesh laundry bags will keep your delicates in good shape as you wash them. Just put your garment in the bag, zip it closed, then put it directly in the washer and dryer. The set comes with five sizes, so you can use it for sweaters, bras, underwear, and more.

16. These Reusable Grocery Bags That Are Convenient And Eco-Friendly, Too NZ Home XL Reusable Grocery Bags (3-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Moving toward a zero-waste lifestyle definitely requires a good set of reusable grocery bags. These extra-large bags hold the equivalent of about two to three plastic grocery bags' worth, so you don't have to take extra trips. They're durable, sturdy, and hold up to 45 pounds each.

17. This Memory Foam Cushion That Makes Any Seat More Comfortable ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with high-quality memory foam, this seat cushion turns any chair into a comfortable one. Contouring supports your tailbone and promotes proper posture while alleviating pressure point pain. Since the cover zips off for easy washing, you can even take this to the ballpark to stay comfy through the ninth inning.

18. This Gel Topper That Really Upgrades Your Mattress Linenspa Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Turbo boost your bed's relaxation benefits with this memory foam mattress topper. It distributes weight evenly to help you stay comfortable and supported, and since it's infused with gel beads, it helps diffuse heat, so you stay cool all night. Available in both 2- and 3-inch thicknesses, this topper is a perfect way to prolong the life of your existing mattress. Available sizes: Twin, Twin-XL, Full, Full-XL, Queen, RV Queen, King, California King

19. A Shiatsu Massager That Drapes Around Your Neck MaxKare Shiatsu Neck And Shoulder Massager $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With eight bidirectional nodes, this shiatsu massager provides deep relaxation to tight, tense muscles. Three intensity levels and an optional heat function let you customize each treatment to your specific needs, and it comes with adapters, so you can plug it into the wall or into your car. Slip your arms through the slings to keep it in place while you sit back and unwind.

20. These Sheets That Are So Soft, They're Like Sleeping On A Cloud Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in more than three dozen styles and patterns, this sheet set is made with luxurious brushed microfiber, that'll make you feel like you're sleeping on cloud nine. The deep fitted sheet pockets keep them securely in place, so you don't have to worry about any shifting while you sleep. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

21. The Yoga Pants That Let You Work Out Hands-Free Because They Have Pockets Heathyoga Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your smartphone, debit card, license, and keys right by your side while you work out with these yoga pants that have pockets. The pants rise to the waist, and the comfy polyester-spandex blend is moisture-wicking and non-see through. Choose from colors like black, lavender, and heather gray in full-length, capri, and short versions. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22. This Cozy Bath Wrap That You Can Wear While You Get Ready Turquaz Linen Spa/Bath Waffle Body Wrap $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Step into this bath wrap after stepping out of the shower. It absorbs excess water (like a towel) but secures with a hook-and-eye closure at the top, so it won't slip down while you wear it. Made with a waffle-knit cotton and polyester blend, it's soft, comfy, and available in more than a dozen colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

23. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Will Help You Chill Out Homasy Essential Oil Diffuser $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Relax with this essential oil diffuser that'll give you a well-deserved aromatherapy session. The diffuser has high- and low-mist settings that work for up to 20 hours, as well as a sleep mode and an auto shut-off for safety. An LED light with eight color options also lets you use the diffuser as a night light.

24. The Wallet That Helps Protect Your Identity FurArt Slim RFID Blocking Wallet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep electronic pickpockets away from your ID and credit card information with this wallet that blocks RFID signals. The slim-profile wallet features six card slots, an ID window, and a compartment for cash. With more than 3,000 five-star reviews, the wallet comes in a range of colors, like apricot, lilac, champagne, and black.

25. These Backseat Organizers That Will Clear Up Car Clutter ULEEKA Car Backseat Organizers (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever been on a road trip with a child or group of friends, you know that at the end of said trip, the back seat looks like a battleground. These car seat organizers, though prevent that. They attach to your car headrests and feature multiple compartments for snacks, games, and other must-haves, along with a touchscreen tablet holder for watching movies.

26. These Microfiber Towel Wraps That Dry Hair Faster M-bestl Microfiber Towel Wraps $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Skip heat damage by drying your hair naturally with these hair towel wraps made from super absorbent microfiber. The towels draw water away from your hair, but won't leave it frizzy or prone to breakage, like cotton towels. Plus, with the button closures, you can wrap them around your head while getting dressed, applying makeup, and pouring yourself a cup of coffee.

27. This 3-In-1 Vacuum Works That'll Keep Your House Spic-And-Span Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Incredibly versatile, this three-in-one stick vacuum converts from a regular vacuum to a hand vacuum to a stair vacuum. This lightweight vacuum is easy to maneuver and even comes with a crevice tool for reaching between couch cushions. It's safe for use on a variety of surfaces, including carpet, wood tile, and upholstery. Choose from four fun colors: lime, purple, blue, and black.

28. A Sleek Stand That Holds Tablets Horizontally Or Vertically Lamicall Tablet Stand $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, this tablet stand is as durable as it is sleek. Compatible with tablets up to 13 inches, it can display in both horizontal and vertical modes, and is equipped with no-slip rubber feet to ensure that it stays put. It's super lightweight and comes in silver, pink, and black.

29. This Waterproof Bag That Keeps Your Laptop Safe Dachee Waterproof Laptop Bag $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in more than three dozen patterns, this waterproof laptop bag offers both style and practicality. Structured with high-rebound padding, it will protect your laptop from drops and jostling. It's not bulky, but there's a pocket on the side for a few other small items. Shoulder straps and hand straps make for easy carrying and heavy-duty zippers ensure your stuff stays put.

30. A Microfiber Duvet Set That Comes In 44 Color Options Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover Set $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Change up your bedroom with this duvet set that's available in every color of the rainbow. Crafted from high-quality microfiber, it's super-soft, but lightweight and breathable. Care is simple, too — the duvet cover and matching shams are machine washable and resistant to wrinkling. The set comes with a duvet and two pillow shams. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

31. These Bamboo Spoons That'll Cheer Up Your Kitchen Vremi 5-Piece Bamboo Kitchen Utensil Set $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from renewable, sustainably-harvested bamboo and finished with colorful silicone grips that make them easy to handle, these wooden spoons are an excellent addition to any cooking routine. The five-piece set is BPA-free and safe to use with all types of cookware. Each set includes a spatula, turner spoon, mixing spoon, forked spoon, and slotted spoon.

32. These Ankle Socks That Are Super Highly Rated PUMA Women's 6 Pack Runner Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of socks, since so many of them disappear somewhere between the washer and the dryer. These crowd-approved ankle socks are made with a rayon-polyester blend and feature cushioned soles, mesh ventilation, and arch support. This buyer wrote, "Let me tell you, these are now my FAVORITE socks. They’re so comfy, they don’t move on my feet, and they fit just right. Not to mention they have a bit of moisture wicking ability."

33. The Lightweight Jacket That's Totally Cuddle Worthy Amazon Essentials Sherpa Jacket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This cozy jacket is ideal for layering in the winter, or perfect on its own in spring and fall. Made with soft and fuzzy sherpa material, it's lined in fleece and features, a mock neck collar, zipper closure, and deep seam pockets to keep your hands warm. Plus, it's machine washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: X-small - XX-large

34. This Lunch Bag That Somehow Manages To Be Elegant Giway Insulated Lunch Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Pack your lunch in the most stylish way possible with this lunch bag that looks like a mini weekender bag. But it's more than just good looking, with insulation that keeps hot foods hot and cold foods cold for up to five hours. Made from waterproof Oxford cloth, it's leakproof, BPA-free, and features a front pocket for a fork and napkin.

35. A Hanging Organizer For Shoes And So Much More SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for storing shoes, this hanging organizer can also be used for so many other things, like craft supplies, or dry food storage in your pantry. The organizer hooks over any door, and the 24 durable pockets can store up to 12 pairs of shoes.

36. The Foldable Step Stool That Doesn't Take Up Storage Space Simplify Folding Step Stool $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for everything from changing a lightbulb to reaching the top shelf in your kitchen, this step stool unfolds in a split second, then folds right back up to nearly flat for convenient storage. It's durable and sturdy, and features a slip-resistant top and skid-proof feet, so it will stay put while in use.

37. An Elastic Grip That Gives You A Handle On Your Phone LoveHandle Universal Smartphone Grip $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This phone grip features a skin-friendly elastic — slip your fingers underneath to secure your hand to your phone. The grip adheres easily to the back of your device with ultra-strong 3M adhesive that's removable for repositioning, and it's available in several colors, as well as larger sizes for use with tablets.

38. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Keeps Your Environment Positive Mineralamp Himalayan Salt Lamp $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Hand carved from 100% pure Himalayan salt, this salt lamp releases negative ions to improve air quality and promote relaxation. With an Indian rosewood base, the lamp gives off a gentle 15-watt glow and comes with a dimmer for adjustments. It makes a great night light or can just serve as a point of meditation.

39. A Lap Desk That Keeps Your Computer Cool And Your Legs Comfortable LapGear Mydesk Lap Desk $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in five different colors, this lap desk features bolsters on the bottom that comfortably conform to your lap. The flat surface of the desk promotes proper ventilation and air flow, so your computer doesn't overheat. The desk also features two built-in storage compartments where you can store your phone and other essentials.

40. This Shelf That Lets You See Everything In Your Pantry Copco 3-Tier Pantry Organizer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll actually be able to see all your spices and canned goods with this pantry shelf that has three tiers to elevate the items in the back. Each tier is covered with a gripped lining, and the shelf is sized to fit in most kitchen cupboards. You can also use it in your linen closet, bathroom, or any other space that needs organizing.

41. These Stemless Wineglasses That Are A Hit For Parties Or For Every Day JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A twist on a classic design, these stemless wine glasses can be enjoyed for decades to come... especially since there's no risk of the stem snapping off. The 15-ounce size is big enough for a generous pour, and the balloon shape brings out the aromas of the wine. The glasses are dishwasher safe for easy post-dinner cleanup.

42. This Can Opener That's Ergonomically Designed KitchenAid Can Opener $13 | Amazon See On Amazon An oldie but a goodie, this KitchenAid can opener is an update on a design that's been in use for decades. With a strong and durable stainless steel blade, it makes short work of can opening, and the oversized crank and ergonomic handles keep you from straining your hand. Choose from fun colors like red, aqua, and pistachio.

43. An One Over-The-Door Organizer That Adds Much-Needed Storage SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Save counter and cabinet space with this over-the-door organizer. Designed to hang on the inside or outside of any cabinet door, it's ideal for cutting boards, small pans, food wrap, and other items that you might not have room for in your cupboards. It mounts directly to the door or can be hooked over the top.

44. This Turkish Bath Towel That's So Soft And Absorbent Cacala Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Lightweight yet super-absorbent, this bath towel will feel so soft on your skin post-shower. It's super so thin, so it won't take up a lot of storage space in your linen closet or beach bag, if you want to take it to the pool or shore. Made with 100% cotton, it's quick-drying and available in all kinds of colors. Available colors: 38

45. The Shower Caddy That Expands To Accommodate All Your Bath Products Zenna Home Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Even those economy-size bottles of shampoo and conditioner will fit in this shower caddy with four expandable shelves that slide in and out. With an attractive, rust-resistant chrome finish, it hooks right over your shower head and features four hooks for your razors, washcloths, and loofahs.

46. This Memory Foam Travel Pillow That's Contoured For Optimal Support MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon It's can be hard to get good rest when you're on the go, but this memory foam travel pillow makes it possible. It's shaped specifically to keep your head from falling forward while supporting your neck in a comfortable position, so you can sneak in a good snooze. The cover is breathable and can be removed and machine washed.

47. These Glasses That Reduce Blue Light From Smartphones And Computers SOJOS Retro Round Blue Light Blocking Glasses $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you deal with headaches or eye strain after long days on the computer, these blue light blocking glasses may be just what you need. Designed to minimize the blue light rays that can be hard on your eyes, they also help keep your circadian rhythm intact, since those very same blue rays can mess with your sleep too.

48. This Clear Umbrella That Gives You Maximum Visibility totes Women's Clear Bubble Umbrella $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect your entire upper body from the elements with this bubble umbrella that's clear for maximum visibility. Designed to stave off the effects of both wind and rain, this strong yet lightweight umbrella is constructed with sturdy steel shafts and durable vinyl to ensure long-lasting use. Plus, the clear canopy ensures you won't bump into your neighbors as you're walking down the street.

49. The Automatic Soap Dispenser That Lets You Suds Up Hands Free Aeakey Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your hygiene game with this touch-free soap dispenser. Simply wave your in front of the infrared sensor and it'll release a dollop of soap. It's battery-operated and you can adjust how much soap is dispensed each time. Plus, the dispenser will help keep your sink area tidy, since it does away with any wet and soapy puddles on your counter.

50. This Sink Caddy That Organizes Your Sponges Eunion Kitchen Sink Caddy $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This sink caddy straddles the center divider of your sink and features compartments to hold your sponges and scrub brushes, so they're not at the bottom of your sink (which can be a breeding ground for bacteria). The compartments have plenty of perforations that allow sponges to drain and dry quickly.

51. This Blender That's Powerful Enough To Pulverize Ice Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With a motor that's powerful enough to pulverize ice, this blender quickly whips up protein shakes, smoothies, and good old-fashioned milkshakes, too. It's great for so many other uses, as well — use it to purée soups, sauces, baby food, and dips. The blender is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.