52 Helpful Products That Are Popular AF On Amazon

So much of life is just upkeep: fending off unwanted breakouts, keeping your home relatively clean, and trying to ease the aches and pains that seem to magically appear at the age of 25 (which somehow keep increasing forever thereafter). Fortunately, there are tons of helpful products on Amazon that work to address exactly those sorts of things. From an acne-clearing lotion to a lower back stretcher that gradually works to reduce pain, you'll find a trove of items that'll give you a hand in the maintenance department.

Aside from helping out with your everyday grind, you'll also find plenty of products that fall into the "why-didn't-I-ever-think-of-that" category — like a camera tripod with flexible legs that can wrap around a tree branch. There's even a motion-detecting nightlight that'll illuminate your walk to the kitchen for a midnight snack and turn off when you tuck yourself back into bed.

And since all these items are available on Amazon, you can do all your shopping on one website. In other words, your email inbox won't fill up with an avalanche of emails from multiple retailers, which can become hard to keep track of. With that being said, this shopping guide will even help you with your inbox upkeep.

1. These Wet Wipes That Are Infused With Skin-Soothing Aloe DUDE Wipes Wet Wipes (3 Pack, 48 Wipes) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Get extra clean with these wet wipes that are 25% larger and thicker than most wipes. The flushable clothes are made from natural plant-based fibers and infused with moisturizing, skin-soothing vitamin E and aloe. Each order comes with three packs of 48 wipes.

2. This Insulated Can Holder That Keeps Your Drinks Cold BrüMate Hopsulator Insulated Can Cooler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This can insulator is made with double-walled stainless steel, so it's a big improvement on standard beer grips. Compatible with slim 12-ounce cans, it's condensation-resistant and locks each can in place (so it won't hit you in the teeth when you take that last sip). Choose from dozens of colors, such as aqua, plum, walnut, and matte gray.

3. These Pet-Grooming Gloves That Your Animals Will Probably Love DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip on these pet-grooming gloves to remove excess fur on your dog or cat. The gloves are outfitted with silicone tips that massage and calm your pet while collecting loose fur. They're sold in one size and feature an adjustable velcro strap. The gloves are basically perfect for keeping upholstery and clothing pet hair-free.

4. A Bendable Tripod That You Can Wrap Around Almost Anything UBeesize Tripod $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This tripod has flexible, octopus-style legs — so you can wrap it around tree branches and fence posts (or just set it upright on a flat surface). The top of the tripod features 360-degree rotation, and the accompanying remote lets you take selfies from a distance of up to 30 feet. Use it with smartphones, cameras, and sports cameras.

5. This Wrap-Around Travel Pillow That Helps You Snooze Upright Trtl Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap this unique and very well-reviewed travel pillow around your neck like a scarf, and the built-in support will keep your neck or chin upright. That way, you can catch some zzz's on your flight without leaning over too much. It's a lot less bulky than other travel pillows, and the cover is made from soft, machine-washable fleece.

6. This Bee Propolis Spray That Boosts Your Immune System Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Arm yourself with this bee propolis spray to stay well during cold and flu season. It claims to support the immune system and soothe sore throats, and it's filled with antioxidants. The non-GMO spray is made with natural, high-grade bee propolis (95% of it, to be exact) — and it's free of gluten, common allergens, pesticides, and chemicals. As always, consult your doctor before adding this treatment to your routine.

7. A Refrigerator Deodorizer That Also Helps Keep Produce Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This refrigerator deodorizer doesn't just keep your fridge odor-free; it also keeps produce fresher for two to four times longer. The nontoxic, fragrance-free deodorizer removes excess moisture to prevent mold and mildew growth — and it's effective for up to six months (which is much longer than baking soda, per the brand). Use it in the freezer, too.

8. This Under-The-Sink Storage Shelf With A Cutout For The Pipe SimpleHouseware Under Sink Shelf Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Double the storage space in your kitchen or bathroom with this under-the-sink storage shelf. The unit is expandable from 15 to 25 inches, so it fits spaces of most sizes. Plus, the cutout in the middle is cleverly designed to accommodate that under-the-sink pipe.

9. These Clear Bins That Help You Organize A Chaotic Refrigerator Sorbus Fridge and Freezer Bins (6-Piece Set) $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Control the chaos in your refrigerator with these super helpful fridge storage bins. The six-pack helps you divide and organize your produce, beverages, yogurt, condiments, and more — so you always find exactly what you're looking for. The BPA-free set comes with two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, a can dispenser, and an egg crate.

10. The Bag-Sealing Clips That Help Your Bread Stay Fresh OXO Good Grips Bag Cinches (3 Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your food fresh with these bag clips that securely cinch the tops of bags to seal the air out. The clips are brightly colored, so they're always easy to find — and they're great for bread, rice, nuts, beans, dried fruit, and frozen veggies. Each set comes with three of them.

11. These Breathable Dishcloths That Stay Odor-Free For Months The Crown Choice No Odor Dishcloths (3 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These non-absorbent polyester dishcloths can maintain their freshness for up to six months, thanks to their fast-drying build that inhibits odor and bacterial growth. The breathable cloths are triple-stitched to enhance durability, but they shouldn't scratch delicate surfaces (like crystal and non-stick cookware). Each order comes with three of them.

12. A Super Absorbent Hair Towel That Helps Prevent Heat Damage Aquis Original Hair Towel $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-absorbent hair towel soaks up 50% more water than cotton, which means you'll spend a lot less time with your blow dryer. Not only will this save time in the morning, but it'll also help you cut down on heat damage caused by hair-drying appliances. Made from Aquitex microfiber, the smooth-surface towel also helps prevents unwanted frizz and breakage.

13. This Spoon Clip That Holds Your Utensil Right Over The Pan Trudeau Flex Pot Clip $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The problem with a traditional spoon rest is that you can still get marinara sauce or chili all over your stovetop when you transfer the spoon. To prevent that from happening, use this genius pot clip to secure your utensil. It fits on the rim of various pots to keep your spoon in place, and it's both dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.

14. A Convertible Vacuum That Can Be Used For Floors And Furniture VonHaus 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This combination handheld and stick vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home clean without investing in multiple gadgets. The convertible unit comes with a crevice tool, a mini brush, and an extension tube. Use this on big surfaces (such as your living room floor), and in small crevices.

15. This Adjustable Rack That Stores Lids More Efficiently YouCopia StoreMore Lid Organizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Store pot and pan lids upright — so they're not all piled on top of each other — with this genius lid organizer. The unit comes with seven adjustable dividers, so you can accommodate the sturdy lid to your Dutch oven and thinner food storage lids.

16. The Massager That's Specifically Designed For Your Hands Gaiam Hand Therapy Massager $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Musicians, athletes, people who work with their hands, and anyone dealing with carpal tunnel or arthritis will love this hand massager. It features two ends with massage rollers; use the single roller end to massage the palms of your hands, and use the double roller end to massage both sides of your fingers simultaneously.

17. These Magic Cleaning Sponges That'll Make Your Home Look Brand New STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These highly-rated magic sponges are truly magic, because they can erase markings, stains, scuffs, gunk, and grime with just a little water. They're thicker and more durable than most sponges — and each pack comes with 20, so you won't run out anytime soon. Use them on tile, stainless steel, leather, marble, and painted walls.

18. These Sturdy, Reusable Twist Ties That Have So Many Uses Nite Ize Reusable Rubber Twist Ties (8 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use these reusable twist ties to secure all sorts of things: cables, food storage bags, and hoses (to name a few). You can also use them to stake plants in your home or garden. Made from flexible rubber, the twist ties are durable, waterproof, and UV-resistant. Each order comes with eight brightly colored ties.

19. A Teeny Tiny Vacuum That Quickly Cleans Up Small Messes FineInno Mini Desktop Vacuum $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for small messes, this desktop vacuum easily cleans up crumbs, paper shreds, dust, and pet hair. The battery-powered device can be used on both hard and soft surfaces, so you can use it on your desk, kitchen table, couch, or car seat. Choose from three colors: black, pink, or blue.

20. A Compact Lint Roller That's Small Enough To Fit In Your Bag Flint Retractable Lint Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This retractable lint roller is extra-skinny and compact, so it's just the right size for glove boxes, desk drawers, and tote bags. Just twist it and pop out the roller when you're ready to use it. The roller comes with 30 sticky sheets that effortlessly remove dust, lint, and pet hair.

21. These Shock-Absorbing Heel Cups Made With Gel ViveSole Shock Absorbing Heel Cups $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve heel pain, tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis with these heel cups made from shock-absorbing gel. The cups fit into most shoe types — sneakers, dress shoes, and boots — where they elevate the heels to minimize pressure and provide cushioning to make every step more pain-free.

22. A Bacteria-Fighting Pillow Mist That Works To Prevent Acne Diva Stuff Antibacterial Pillow Mist $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This antibacterial pillow mist is a surprisingly effective way to fend off unwanted blemishes. Formulated with lavender, tea tree, and peppermint essential oils, the mist claims to eliminate acne-causing bacteria on your pillowcase. Bonus: The relaxing scent of lavender will help you fall asleep ASAP.

23. This Device That Stretches Your Lower Back And Relieves Pain ChiFit Lower Back Pain Relief Device $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This lumbar stretcher is a genius way to relieve lower back pain. It uses the power of gravity — along with acupressure points — to decompress the spine, loosen tight muscles, and stimulate circulation. Just place it on the floor and lie on top of it for 15 minutes at a time. It has three adjustable levels, so you can get a deep or gentle stretch.

24. A Night Light That Turns On When It Detects Motion Sensky Motion Sensor Night Light $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Illuminate middle-of-the-night bathroom trips with this motion sensor night light that automatically turns on when it detects motion within 8 feet. The light remains on for a full 60 seconds, and the backlight design prevents any unpleasant brightness in the dark. If you prefer, you can disable the motion sensor setting so that it just stays on all night long.

25. This Drying Lotion That Helps Heal Blemishes On The Spot Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You can remedy acne while you sleep with this drying lotion by cult-favorite skincare brand Mario Badescu. It's formulated with salicylic acid, calamine, zinc oxide, sulfur, and more that work to soothe irritation while removing oil so your complexion heals in record time. To use it, just pat the pink formula over your individual blemishes and wash it off in the morning.

26. These Makeup Remover Cloths You Can Use Again And Again Zeppa Makeup Remover Cloths $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With these reusable makeup remover cloths, you can take off foundation, eye makeup, and even mascara with just a little water. The machine-washable cloths are soft, thick, and extra-big, so they cover a wide surface area. Use these, and you can save big money on makeup remover wipes.

27. These Silicone Dish Scrubbers That Smell Like Peaches Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubbers (3 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Wash dishes, clean the bathroom, or even scrub your car with this versatile scrubber that one reviewer claims, "cleans better than any scrubber or sponge I have ever used." They're made from fast-drying, antimicrobial silicone — so they shouldn't breed germs. They're also resistant to odor and smell like fresh peaches.

28. This Easy-To-Use Ear Wax Washer That Was Built By A Physician Doctor Easy Ear Washer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, this looks like a house cleaning tool, but it's actually an ear washer that cleans out built-up wax with just a few spritzes. It was invented by a physician, and it's super simple to use: Just fill with an ear cleaning solution, twist on the disposable ear tip, and squeeze the handle.

29. An Acupressure Mat That Helps With Pain, Stress, And Sleep Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The hundreds of points on an acupressure mat are beneficial in so many ways. Much like an acupuncture session, it loosens up muscles, boosts circulation, relieves sciatic pain, reduces stress, and helps encourage a good night's sleep. The mat comes with a bolster pillow, so you can also get head, neck, and knee relief.

30. These Gel Toe Stretchers That Help Realign Your Feet Over Time Yoga Toes Gel Toe Stretchers (2 Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Relieve pain caused by bunions, hammer toes, or narrow shoes with these toe stretchers. Made from medical-grade gel, they stretch and straighten your toes to promote proper, pain-free alignment. Wear them for 15 minutes a day to begin, then work your way up to one hour.

31. A Facial Cleanser That's Made With Egg Whites SkinFood Egg White Pore Foam $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can improve your skin texture with this facial cleanser that's formulated with egg whites that are rich in albumin, an amino acid that plumps and smooths the skin while working to unclog pores. The formula is also rich in other nutrients like niacin and selenium, which soothe inflammation and protect skin from UV damage.

32. This Electric Can Opener That Cuts Along The Side Hamilton Beach Electric Can Opener $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most can openers, this electric can opener opens along the side of the can instead of on top, which prevents splashing and keeps the blade from making contact with food (in other words, it's not as messy). It's compatible with both regular and pop-top cans — and since it makes a smooth cut, you shouldn't have to worry about jagged edges that could be dangerous.

33. The Handheld Veggie Peeler That Has 3 Interchangeable Blades Joseph Joseph Rotary Vegetable Peeler $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Spin the dial on this peeler to use one of three stainless steel blades. There's a julienne blade, a standard blade for peeling potatoes, carrots, and other solid veggies, and a serrated blade for tomatoes and soft fruit. The ergonomic peeler is dishwasher-safe and has a built-in potato eye remover.

34. A Highly Rated Food Chopper For Easy Meal Prepping Ninja Food Chopper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Mince, chop, dice, blend, and puree with this super highly-rated food chopper by Ninja. The 2-cup capacity chopper is BPA-free and features a 200-watt motor and pulse technology. Use it to quickly chop onions, cheese, nuts, herbs, and chocolate. You can also use it to make salsa, dressing, sauces, and spreads.

35. These Airtight Vacuum-Seal Packs For Superior Food Storage Food Saver Vacuum Sealer Rolls (3 Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon When used with a vacuum sealer, these vacuum-seal bags block out moisture and oxygen to keep stored food fresh and flavorful. The BPA-free bags can be cut to size, and they're fridge-, freezer-, and boil-safe (so they're perfect for sous vide cooking, too). Use them with meat, fish, veggies, and more.

36. This Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Extracts A Richer Cup Of Joe Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker gives you full control over the speed of your brewing, so you can get a more flavorful and aromatic cup of coffee. It also comes with a permanent stainless steel mesh filter that doesn't trap the natural coffee oils. The container is made from hand-blown borosilicate glass, and it features a cork band for comfortable pouring.

37. An Oil That Moisturizes Wooden Cutting Boards To Prevent Cracks John Boos Butcher Block Cream (3 Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Restore moisture to your wooden butcher blocks, cutting boards, serving bowls, countertops, and utensils with this butcher block oil. Formulated with natural, unbleached beeswax and mineral oil, it sinks deeply into the wood where it creates a protective barrier that prevents it from drying out. Just spread the formula evenly over the surface, let it absorb overnight, and then wipe off in the morning.

38. This Sharpener That Restores The Edge To Your Dullest Knives Smith's CCKS 2-Step Knife Sharpener $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your kitchen knife blades sharp with this two-step knife sharpener. The coarse tungsten carbide blades feature pre-set angles that make dull knives razor-sharp with just a few strokes. Follow up with the two crossed ceramic rods on the other side of the sharpener to create a smooth, finished edge. Use it with cooking knives, fillet knives, and outdoor knives.

39. A Cutting Board With Compartments For Already-Chopped Food HHXRISE Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This cutting board features built-in compartments, so you can temporarily set aside already chopped veggies without having to transfer. The grooves around the perimeter catch runoff juices, and the cutout handle makes it easy to pull out of the cupboard. Made with 100% organic and sustainable bamboo, the cutting board is knife- and utensil-friendly.

40. A Kitchen Scale That Measures In Both Ounces And Grams Weigh Gram Digital Scale $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Step up your chef game with this digital kitchen scale, which features a stainless steel weighing surface. It also boasts an easy-to-read digital LCD display and options for weighing in grams, ounces, and more for accurate measurements while you cook. The unit weighs up to 3.5 ounces and folds up flat for easy storage in your cupboard.

41. A 3-In-One Tool To Halve, Pit, And Slice Your Avocados OXO Good Grips 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Making avocado toast and guacamole just got a lot easier, thanks to this ingenious three-in-one avocado slicer. It features a serrated blade to cut through skin and halve avocados, a stainless steel pitter to remove the pit, and a fan blade to slice the avocado into seven uniform pieces. The ergonomically-designed slicer is also dishwasher-safe.

42. These Grips That Help You With Those Tough-To-Open Jars Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips (Set of 3) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Unless you're Popeye or The Hulk, you might need a little help in the jar-opening department from time to time. Use these jar grips to give you some extra hold on the container. The set comes with three pieces: a square grip and a round grip for big jars, and a cone-shaped grip for narrow jars.

43. This Liner That Keeps Items From Sliding Around In Your Drawer Gorilla Grip Drawer and Shelf Liner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep cooking utensils, cosmetics, and desk supplies from sliding around in drawers with this liner by Gorilla Grip. The non-adhesive layer doesn't bunch, and it wipes clean with ease. It can also be trimmed to size and used to line cupboard shelves. Choose from lots of color and design options, like beige, cream, hunter green, and chevron stripes.

44. The Wool Dryer Balls That Fluff Laundry And Save On Drying Time Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These dryer balls made with New Zealand wool don't just fluff and soften laundry; they also speed up drying time, since they help improve dryer airflow. They're extra-large — and unlike dryer sheets, they don't have to be replaced again and again. Therefore, you'll save big money in the long run. Each order comes with six.

45. These No-Tie Shoelaces That Never Come Undone On A Run Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Replace your regular laces with these no-tie shoelaces and you'll never have to pause your workout to re-tie again. Just pull the cinch-lock to tighten the laces to your preferred tension, and then loosen them up when you're ready to kick off your sneakers. The stretchy, one-size-fits-all laces are available in neutrals like gray and white, as well as vibrant colors like hot pink and apple green.

46. This Detangling Wet Brush That Reviewers Swear By Wet Brush Detangling Shower Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this detangling brush is "perfect for my fine hair that tangles very easily." The brush's secret lies in the skinny, flexible bristles and cushioned bed which work to detangle without snagging or tugging. Use it with a little conditioner in the shower for smooth, tangle-free tresses.

47. The Cleaning Towels That Just Need Water To Work Nano Towels Cleaning Towels (4 Count) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using paper towels and chemical cleaning fluid, use these reusable cleaning towels with just a little bit of water. The towels are made with super fine Nanolon fibers, which attract dust, dirt, and grime while you clean. They're safe to use on most surfaces — like glass, mirrors, tile, wood, stainless steel, and granite — and shouldn't leave streaks behind.

48. A Water Strainer That Clips Onto The Side Of Your Pot AUOON Clip-On Strainer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Draining a big pot of pasta, potatoes, or veggies really requires three hands, which is why this clip-on strainer is such a useful invention. It clips right onto the edge of most pots or pans, freeing up both hands to tip over and strain into the sink. The strainer is dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant.

49. These Comfy Gel Pads That Cushion The Balls Of Your Feet DR JK Ball of Foot Cushions (2 Pairs) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Alleviate pain on the balls of your feet with these washable and reusable ball-of-foot cushions that anchor in place by looping around your second toe. Made from squishy medical-grade gel, they evenly distribute pressure and work to prevent blisters and foot fatigue. The set also comes with a pair of gel pads that you can stick directly into your shoes.

50. This Organizer For All Your Tiny Electronics Accessories BUBM Electronic Accessories Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This electronic accessories organizer is great for traveling, but it's just as useful to have around the house or at work. It features zippered pockets and elastics of various sizes to secure chargers, cables, battery packs, thumb drives, and more. The water-resistant case folds up flat and buckles closed, so it's easy to stow in your suitcase.

51. An Essential Oil Roller That Helps Relieve Headache Pain Migrastil Migraine Stick $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This essential oil for migraines and headaches is a must-have for anyone dealing with migraines or tension headaches. Formulated with a base of fractionated coconut oil, it uses a blend of three therapeutic-grade essential oils — lavender, peppermint, and spearmint — which work together to help minimize pain and nausea. Roll it on your temples and the back of your neck.