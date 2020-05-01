You've got mail. And if you're opening it during these unprecedented times, it's likely to include the phrase "unprecedented times." Or maybe "strange times." The sender no doubt "hopes to find you well" and trusts "you and yours" are staying safe. Is it just me or have email openers in the era of coronavirus become slightly... one note?

Look, I'll level with you. Email openers are excruciating to write at the best of times and the situation has only gotten worse ever since the world was forced to retreat indoors. I'm certainly not suggesting we try to ignore the ongoing crisis – after all, for some people, that is simply not an option – but for anyone who has to write 50+ emails a day, it may be helpful to know some email openers that don't mention coronavirus. I've listed a few of my favourites below.

1. Alternative Ways To Ask How They Are What's going on where you are? What's new with you? How's everything at your neck of the woods? How's it going over there? How are you holding up? What's the story? What's the craic?

2. Start With A Little Positive Reinforcement Can I just say, I'm loving your work. Let me begin by sending you a digital high five. You're Instagram stories are getting me through the day right now. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

3. Update Them On Your News I've been a busy bee this week! It's all go with me at the moment. Everything is good over here, I've been [...] Is it possible to complete Netflix? If so, I think I've done it. Before you ask, yes my garden looks brilliant.

4. Open With Things People Care About General Any goss? Is it just me, or is baking bread really over rated? Teabag or milk first? Now that I've got your attention, let's talk shop. Food What's for lunch today? I'm writing to you from that difficult time between breakfast and lunch. Have you seen this amazing recipe going around Instagram? Have you been cooking? I've tried my hand at [...] Marmite and avocado on toast, yay or nay? Quick question, is butter a carb? TV What are you watching at the moment? I need recommendations. Have you watched Normal People yet? Admit it, you loved Too Hot To Handle didn't you? Did Three Identical Strangers blow your mind? Podcasts I cannot stop listening to podcasts right now, especially [...] Have you discovered any new podcasts I should know about? Music Tell me you've heard the Beyoncé Savage remix? What album do you have on repeat right now? What's the best music for concentration? Working from home is proving tricky. If asked to rank Taylor Swift's albums from best to worst, I'd have to say [...] Animal Crossing What's your Dodo Code? That Tom Nook, hey! Which islanders do you have? What's your native fruit? How many fish have you caught? Who's your favourite visitor?

5. Get Straight To Business I've attached the report we were talking about yesterday. Here's the link to the Zoom meeting. A recent study shows that [...] Further to last week's meeting [...]

6. Pull Out A Quote For No Apparent Reason (See, Instagram) "Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin."― Mother Theresa "Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the 'Titanic' who waved off the dessert cart."― Erma Bombeck "Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance."― Oprah Winfrey "Live, laugh, love" — some hun

8. Comment On The Weather/Temperature Have you managed to get out and enjoy the sunshine? Hope it's sunny where you are. Do not get me started on this rain. My garden is super grateful for all that rain from last night. Can you believe how nippy it is this week? Well, you'll be interested to know I've put the central heating back on. It's been central heating wars in my house this week.