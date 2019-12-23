57 Weird New Products Getting Tons Of 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Sometimes, it's the weirdest products on Amazon that tend to be the best (and honestly, the most helpful). I'm talking about the ones you look at and can't immediately tell what purpose they serve — and then, shortly after, you realize they're actually the answers to all of your household problems. Yes, I'm talking about those weird products. They're the items that reaffirm that age-old adage about not judging a book by its cover.

Luckily, Amazon reviewers have come to the rescue to take some of the guesswork out of purchasing those confusing products that you might otherwise overlook. Take this solid shampoo bar, for example. At first glance, I didn't see the immediate benefit of a solid version of the essential hair cleanser. But one reviewer wrote, "They lather up just like liquid shampoo after just a few swipes across your hair." Then, I became intrigued. I mean, c'mon: It even works on color-treated hair.

Throughout this collection, you'll find the interesting and weird products with nearly five-star reviews that you didn't know you needed until right now. The list includes everything from a professional water flosser and an exfoliating foot peeling mask to a container of sweet sugar lip scrub.