Bustle

58 Expert Tips To Help You Sleep WAY Better

By Maria Cassano
Amazon

Sleep plays a vital role in just about every function in the body, but for some, it's an elusive practice. If you have trouble sleeping at night — or staying asleep until morning — you're not alone. Research shows that 60 million Americans experience insomnia all the time (which works out to roughly 18%), while a shocking 68% say they struggle with sleep at least once a week. That's a huge number.

Needless to say, countless people have searched far and wide for expert tips to help them sleep better at night, but some sources are definitely better than others. The top three performing articles on the subject pull from other articles on the internet, but I wanted to know what the experts themselves had to say.

As a result, I got in touch with four specialists in all different fields (a medical doctor and sleep expert, a neuropsychologist, a registered dietitian, and an aromatherapist) to learn exactly how sleep is affected by stress, environment, diet, substances, and hormones.

Still, sometimes reading up on advice is a far cry from actually implementing it. So, following the experts' advice, I rounded up some of the internet's best sleep solutions, so you have all the resources you'll need in order to actually sleep better come bedtime.