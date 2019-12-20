58 Weird New Products Getting Tons Of 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Sometimes, it's the weirdest products on Amazon that tend to be the best (and honestly, the most helpful). I'm talking about the ones you look at and can't immediately tell what purpose they serve — and then, shortly after, you realize they're actually the answers to all of your household problems. Yes, I'm talking about those weird products. They're the items that reaffirm that age-old adage about not judging a book by its cover.

Luckily, Amazon reviewers have come to the rescue to take some of the guesswork out of purchasing those confusing products that you might otherwise overlook. Take this solid shampoo bar, for example. At first glance, I didn't see the immediate benefit of a solid version of the essential hair cleanser. But one reviewer wrote, "They lather up just like liquid shampoo after just a few swipes across your hair." Then, I became intrigued. I mean, c'mon: It even works on color-treated hair.

Throughout this collection, you'll find the interesting and weird products with nearly five-star reviews that you didn't know you needed until right now. The list includes everything from a professional water flosser and an exfoliating foot peeling mask to a container of sweet sugar lip scrub.

1. This Double-Sided Stone That Keeps Your Kitchen Knives Sharp Culinary Obsession Whetstone Knife Sharpening Stone $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Escape the hazards of dull kitchen tools by using a sharpening stone. This dual-sided whetstone block ensures your knives are kept sharp to prevent any potential harm and frustration. Just wet the block as advised and then start sharpening. The unit even has a nonslip bamboo base that helps it stay put while it's in use.

2. A Wireless Charger That Can Also Power Your AirPods Yootech Wireless Charger $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget tangled cords and upgrade your charging style with this wireless charger. It's compatible with iOS and Android devices, and it can even power your AirPods. The charger has both surge and temperature protection, along with short-circuit prevention. Upon purchase, you'll receive a charging pad, an adapter, and a 3-foot USB cable.

3. The Rosehip Seed Oil That's Great For Your Hair, Skin, And Nails Kate Blanc Cosmetics Rosehip Seed Oil $13 | Amazon See on Amazon A bottle of this organic rosehip seed oil can go a long way to address things like inflammation, blemishes, dryness, nail growth, and more. It's USDA-certified and uses a formula that isn't greasy when applied. You can even use it as a moisturizer by combining it with the advised amount of jojoba oil and vitamin E oil.

4. These Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes That Come In 4 Colors Fcysy Bamboo Toothbrush (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable, unlike various plastic options that are currently on the market. Not only do their nylon bristles thoroughly clean teeth, but they also help whiten them and strengthen the enamel. This four-pack comes in different colors, making it easy to help distinguish which one belongs to you.

5. A Home Waxing Kit That's Great For Beginners Maxpearl Wax Kit for Women $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of visiting the salon, you can take hair removal into your own hands with a home waxing kit. This package includes a wax warmer, hard wax beans in two flavors, applicator sticks, 10 rubber fingers, and depilation wipes. It's great for beginners who are venturing out into the world of self-waxing for the first time. One Amazon customer wrote, "The machine was incredibly easy to use! I'm new to waxing, but the machine came with clear instructions and was pretty intuitive to operate."

6. These Solid Shampoo Bars To Replace Your Bottles With SEGMINISMART Solid Shampoo Bar Set (4-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't have to worry about leaky bottles with these solid shampoo bars (yes, solid shampoo). They're just as good as their liquid counterparts and offer just as many benefits for your tresses. The bars help control oil while calming itchy, dry scalps. Overall, they'll leave your hair moisturized, shiny, and soft.

7. A Hair-Straightening Brush That Heats Up Within 30 Seconds COOLKESI Ionic Hair Straightener Brush $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Within a mere 30 seconds, this hybrid between a hair straightener and a brush heats up and is ready to glide across your strands. It utilizes double-negative ion technology to straighten and smooth hair simultaneously, all while taming flyaways. The tool even comes with a heat-resistant glove that prevents you from scalding your hand while styling.

8. The Exfoliating Brush That Your Skin Will Thank You For POPCHOSE Natural Bristle Dry Skin Exfoliating Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Sit back in your bath and gently exfoliate your skin with this natural bristle brush. Simply slip your hand through the loop and glide it across your body as it stimulates your lymphatic system, unclogs pores, and improves circulation. You'll be left with smoother skin and a radiant glow once you exit the tub.

9. This Waterproof Toiletry Bag That Will Change The Way You Pack Zeronic Toiletry Bag $18 | Amazon See on Amazon When traveling, you need a dependable toiletry bag. This waterproof pack earns its keep with its high elasticity and resistance to ripping. Made out of nylon fabric, it can be closed with a smooth zipper that won't get hitched. The bag has multiple compartments to house all your cosmetics products, and it can be hung from the door for easy accessibility.

10. This Electric Razor That's Completely Waterproof ISTON Electric Razor for Women $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, those disposable razors just won't do the trick. In those moments, you might want to try a quality electric razor. It's designed with three sharp stainless steel blades that trim down unwanted body hair without leaving behind unwanted stubble. The hypoallergenic device is completely waterproof — and it includes tweezers, scissors, cleaning brush, and a USB cable for charging purposes.

11. This UV Lamp That Makes Home Gel Manicures Possible SUNUV Nail Dryer UV Lamp $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you trying to master your manicures at home? If so, set your gel polishes using a UV lamp that dries your nails 50% quicker than usual. It's designed with 30 LED light beads that won't strain your eyes, along with three timer options. Be sure to take note of the precise curing time required for base coats, polishes, and top coats in order to achieve the best results.

12. A Lightweight Massage Oil That Promotes Aromatherapy New York Biology Ylang Ylang and Ginger Massage Oil $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This massage oil has a soothing scent, and it isn't heavy on your skin (like many others can be). It uses a blend of 100% natural ingredients and essential oils to reduce tension and stress while providing aromatherapy. You can rely on this oil to help bring relief to backaches and stiff joints.

13. These Under-Eye Masks That Are Made With 24-Karat Gold Le Gushe Under Eye Patches $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a big day ahead of you and want to address unwanted puffiness, bet on these under-eye patches. Formulated with ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and 24-karat nana gold, the masks help sooth tired eyes while eliminating the appearance of dark circles. They also help moisturize and rehydrate skin — and they're each packed in foil.

14. A Superfood Scrub Packed With Vitamins, Aloe, And Cucumber M3 Naturals Superfood Scrub infused with Collagen and Stem Cell $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Indulge in a little self-care with a jar of this superfood scrub. The beauty wonder is filled with various vitamins, collagen, cucumber, aloe, and more that blend together to address different skin concerns. The scrub also removes dried up skin, excess dirt, and impurities, all while leaving your complexion totally fresh after each use.

15. These Cute Velvet Headbands With Pearl Embellishments Alluch Velvet Headbands (4-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Headbands are one of my favorite ways to liven up an outfit. These embellished accessories were made using supple velvet, and they're topped off with ivory faux pearls. The pack comes with four different colors, so you can pair a headband with just about any outfit in your closet.

16. This Water Flosser That'll Get You Excited To Brush Your Teeth Akunbem Professional Water Flosser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This cordless water flosser is equipped with different modes that let you adjust the water pressure to appropriately suit your gums while you're cleaning. You can switch between pulse, normal, and soft as needed (depending on your sensitivity). The device will automatically power down after two minutes of use, and you can recharge it by using a USB cord once it runs low on juice.

17. The Soothing Lavender Foot Soak That's Made With Epsom Salt FinVine Organics Calming Lavender Foot Soak with Epsom Salt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon In those moments when you can’t quite make it to the spa, soak your feet at home with ease. This lavender foot soak uses epsom salt to work — and it has no chemicals, preservatives, or synthetic detergents. The formula helps soften calluses and fights funguses while eliminating pain. If you ask me, soaking your feet in a tub is seriously one of the best ways to end a long day.

18. A Peeling Mask That Will Leave Your Feet Beyond Smooth SUNATORIA Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask $20 | Amazon See on Amazon An exfoliating foot mask is a great way to restore cracked feet. This one works by slowly peeling away dry skin and calluses — and it leaves you with smooth results between seven to 10 days. Its blend of milk extract, aloe vera, and other plant extracts are the key ingredients to its exfoliating properties.

19. The Easy-To-Use Liquid Pen That Restores Dry, Brittle Nails Veoline Nail Repair Pen Set (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Your manicure and pedicure will be complete with a couple of dabs from this liquid repair nail pen. It aims to strengthen weak, brittle, and discolored nails by returning them to their former glory. Simply use the brush applicator to place the formula onto troubled areas. It should produce visible results within two to four weeks.

20. This Activated Charcoal Powder That You Can Make Lemonade With Schizandu Organics Activated Charcoal Powder $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This container of hardwood activated charcoal powder easily earns its keep, because it can be used in tons of different ways. For instance, it can be used to whiten teeth — but it can also be ingested to aid in digestive health. You can even the powder to make the ever-so-trendy charcoal lemonade by using the recipe listed on the brand's page.

21. A Superfood Face Mask That's Made With Fruit Extracts And Pumpkin Model off Duty Beauty Superfood Skin Glow Mask $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, all you need to rejuvenate your complexion is a good old superfood face mask. The beauty of this product is that it's both paraben-free and organic. With ingredients like pumpkin, fruit enzymes, and vitamins that mix to leave your visage refreshed, you won't be disappointed with your afterglow.

22. This Guacamole Hair Mask That Uses Different Oils For Deep Moisture Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Hair Mask Treatment $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your locks a boost with this guacamole hair mask. The avocado-based conditioner contains ingredients like monoi oil, argan oil, jarrah honey, and more that work together to repair damaged hair. After the treatment, your strands will be softer, shinier, and more moisturized than before. You can even use the mask if you've had color treatments.

23. A Stainless Steel Milk Frother For Foamy Cups At Home NOVETE Electric Milk Frother and Steamer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Create artful and delicious hot beverages at home with an electric milk steamer and frother. The milk warmer includes two attachments — and with the touch of a button, it can heat up your milk within 90 seconds. The container also has a double-walled, nonstick interior and a detachable base that makes for easy cleaning.

24. The Electric Wine Opener That Comes With An Aerator For Pouring Secura Electric Opener, Foil Cutter, Wine Aerator $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Get easy and quick access to your wine with an electric opener — because there's no need to suffer the fate of broken corks when this little gadget can do the work for you. All you have to do is place the opener on top of your bottle and press the indicated button — and then, your favorite bottle of vino will be open. This set also includes a foil cutter and aerator.

25. The Personal Blender That's Great For Quick Smoothies Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for Shakes and Smoothies $15 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no longer an excuse to skip your morning smoothie with this personal blender. Simply plug it in, toss your fruits and vegetables into the container, press the start button, and they'll be smoothly blended by its stainless steel blades. It's designed with a blending cup that you can drink from, so don't worry about bringing a travel mug along.

26. A Silk Sleep Mask That's Really Soft On Your Skin SIPWELL Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble sleeping, try using a silk sleep mask. It's incredibly soft on the skin — but it's also an excellent way to block out the light while you're trying to rest. The mask's strap is less restrictive than its competitors, and it won't compress your face in an uncomfortable way.

27. The Moisturizing Almond Oil That Won't Clog Your Pores NOW Solutions Sweet Almond Oil $8 | Amazon See on Amazon A common misconception is that oil-based cosmetic products automatically equal clogged pores. That isn't the case with this bottle of organic almond oil. Your skin will easily absorb all of its moisturizing benefits without being fully saturated — and your pores won't be blocked off. The formula is also potent enough to provide moisture to your entire body.

28.This Solid Shea Butter That Melts Onto Your Skin Better Shea Butter Unrefined African Shea Butter $16 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm a fan of unrefined shea butter for a ton of reasons. This vegan selection comes as a solid ivory block that can easily melt onto your skin to provide much-needed moisture to dry and cracked areas. It's guaranteed to arrive fresh, and it's made from recently harvested shea nuts.

29. The Highly Rated Aloe Vera Gel To Help Sooth Burns Beauty By Earth Aloe Vera Gel $14 | Amazon See on Amazon I tend to always keep a bottle of aloe vera gel close by. This one's the perfect remedy for minor sunburns and irritations that can be especially common during the summer months. The gel has a cooling effect that soothes inflamed skin instantly — but it can also restore hydration, all thanks to its moisturizing benefits.

30. A Double-Sided Foot File That's Made With Nickel Metal Probelle Nickel Foot File $15 | Amazon See on Amazon While foot care can often be a pain, it can be made much easier by using a foot file. This pedicure tool is constructed out of nickel metal that immediately gets to the root of tough skin, leaving your feet softer after every usage. It's also double-sided, allowing you to switch between medium and coarse surfaces as needed.

31. This Hydrating Milk And Honey Cuticle Oil For Moisturized Nails Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Hydration is key when it comes to taking care of your body — but don't overlook your nails. Treat your cuticles to a revitalizing milk and honey oil that uses a mixture of essential vitamins to work. It helps to moisturize your cuticles and nails while protecting them from any damage.

32. A Hefty Clipper That's Designed For Pesky Ingrown Nails Harperton Toenail Clipper Tool $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, it's hard to get the right clipper while cutting your toenails. But this nail cutter is specifically designed for tough ingrown nails, so you'll be able to shear through them with ease. Unlike other trimmers on the market, it has a thick handle that lets get a firm grip while catering your fingers and toes.

33. The Wooden Foot Massager That Will Change Your Life TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired, aching feet can get some welcome reprieve with this dual foot massager. The wooden tool is crafted with 10 rollers that roll independently to provide thorough relief. In fact, it's said to be even more effective than electronic massagers — and it can help with various aches caused by plantar fasciitis and other heel pains.

34. This Foot Rocker That Helps With A Good Stretch Vive Foot Rocker Calf Stretcher $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Life hack: You can relieve certain levels of pain by doing proper stretches. This rocker gives each foot an even stretch with its back-and-forth movement. It’s a method that can mitigate stress to your lower half while improving blood circulation. The rocker is also a great solution for those who have been impacted by plantar fasciitis, ankle strains, and more.

35. These Compression Socks That Help Reduce Swollen Feet Fondenn Plantar Fasciitis Socks (2 Pairs) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If your feet tend to swell up, then you might want to consider owning a pair of compression socks which offer much-needed arch support. They can help reduce certain pains that you’re experiencing with daily use, whether you have plantar fasciitis or not. The socks are also toeless, which make them versatile enough to wear with a wide selection of shoes. Available in sizes: S - XXL

36. An Australian Papaya Ointment That Has Tons Of Cool Uses Lucas' Papaw Ointment $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This papaw ointment can be used for many ailments, thanks to its antibacterial assets. Made from authentic Australian papaws (aka papayas), the topical formula works on burns, bruises, dry skin, insect bites, rashes, and more. You can even apply it to open wounds for temporary relief, per the brand.

37. This Stainless Steel Foot File That Comes With Replacement Pads Homeve Professional Pedicure Foot File $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This professional-grade foot file pedicure tool is designed with a long stainless steel handle that is easy to grip, and it can be disinfected easily. It has a wide pad surface for getting to the tough-to-reach areas of your foot. It even includes 10 replacement pads, so you won’t have to worry about being stuck with one that’s worn down.

38. A Portable Cocoa Butter Stick Made With Nourishing Vitamin E Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $12 | Amazon See on Amazon I don't know about you, but a cocoa butter stick will always have a home in my purse. The timeless cosmetic essential can be used to address blemishes and add moisture to certain areas, but it's most effective on dry lips. Formulated with nourishing vitamin E, your pout will be left fully moisturized after application.

39. This Exfoliating Lip Scrub Made With Hawaiian Sugar Kane Sugar Lip Scrub by Hanalei Company $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever tried moisturizing your lips after it’s a little too late, leaving them feeling rough even after the chapstick is applied? If so, try using this sugar lip scrub. It contains Hawaiian sugar cane, which gives you a burst of tropical goodness as it exfoliates your pout. Overall, it works to leave your skin smoother and brighter.

40. An Intense Therapy Lip Balm That Offers Major Sun Protection JACK BLACK Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Guess what? Even your lips need to be protected from the sun. That's where a tube of this SPF-25 lip balm comes in handy. Not only does it shield your pout from harmful rays, but it also provides a barrier from harsh winds. The lip balm is made with a blend of shea butter, vitamin E, avocado oil, and more that come together to condition your smile.

41. A Shea Sugar Body Scrub That Smells Like Tropical Mango Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your body a freshening boost with this rich shea sugar scrub. Formulated with orange oil, macadamia seed oil, sweet almond oil, mango puree, and more, it's just as stimulating to your skin as your olfactory senses. The formula's delicious smell will permeate the room as the scrub moisturizes dry, cracked areas to leave them soft and renewed.

42. A Retractable Grooming Brush That's Really Easy To Clean Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your pet’s fur shiny and smooth with this self-cleaning slicker brush. It has fine wire bristles that penetrate deep into fur to detangle mats while removing dander and loose hair — all without scratching or harming your pet. The back of the brush is outfitted with a single button that retracts the bristles so you’re able to clean it with minimal effort.

43. This 5-In-1 Can Opener That Also Unscrews Bottles And Loosens Jars Kuhn Rikon Master Can Opener $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You’ll no longer have to come in contact with sharp edges, all thanks to this automatic can opener. It attaches to the top of your container and opens it up when you turn the knob clockwise. The device serves as a five-in-one tool by also loosening closed jars, unscrewing bottles, and flipping the tops of beer cans.

44. The Spiky Massage Balls That Will Help Relieve Trouble Areas Physix Gear Massage Balls $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, a quality massage doesn’t have to be a full production. You can ease your pain with something as simple as a massage ball and become amazed at the results. The soft spikes on these globes promote proper circulation and loosen tight muscles. Even though they're designed for use on your feet, they can actually help your aching back with proper usage.

45. The Veggie Spiralizer With 7 Interchangeable Blades Spiralizer Ultimate Strongest-and-Heaviest Duty Vegetable Slicer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon A simple and delicious way to replace pasta (without losing flavor) is by adding a vegetable slicer to your kitchen. It can help make vegetable-based noodles, chips, and more. The machine includes seven interchangeable blades that can be stored safely in the included caddy. Plus, it also includes a user manual and four recipe e-books, so you can truly get creative with your veggie-based meals.

46. A Book That Will Teach You All About Successful Groups Around The World The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Make good on your promise to read more by snagging The Culture Code by Daniel Coyle. The best-seller takes a deep dive into the inner workings of successful groups and the culture that fosters their victories. “I’ve been waiting years for someone to write this book—I’ve built it up in my mind into something extraordinary," wrote fellow author Adam Grant. "But it is even better than I imagined."

47. The Silicone Coasters That Are Designed To Absorb Moisture COMFORTENA Silicone Absorbent Coasters for Drinks (6-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no need to leave your furniture susceptible to condensation with these super absorbent silicone coasters. They're designed with felt inserts that soak up water and excess fluid that can be found at the exterior of beverages. The coasters are thoughtfully designed with a nonslip base, and they can be cleaned in the dishwasher after removing the felt inserts.

48. The Sushi-Rolling Kit To Help You Make Your Favorite At Home BAMBOOWORKX Sushi Making Kit $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Good sushi doesn't have to be hard to come by when you make it at home with your own kit. This one includes two rolling mats, a rice spoon, a rice spreader, and five sets of chopsticks. The bamboo items are eco-friendly and built to last. For best care, it's recommended to strictly wash and dry each piece by hand.

49. This Derma Rollers That Helps Your Skin Absorb Your Serums Horizon Beauty Derma Roller Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This derma roller comes with replaceable heads that'll help save you tons of money in the long run. The beauty tool is designed with titanium micro-needles that've been sterilized and vacuum-sealed. It's great for exfoliation and also allows your serums and creams to easily absorb into your skin.

50. This Nourishing Eyelash Serum That Creates A Fuller Look Silksence Eyelash Growth Serum $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love long lashes, you can nourish your own with this growth serum, which uses vitamins, plant extracts, and more to work. After being applied above your lash line, it goes deep into the follicles to stimulate thickness for lashes that look longer. You'll begin to see results within two to four weeks — but expect a more dramatic change after a couple of months.

51. A Rose Quartz Face Roller To Help Relax Your Complexion JJ Ellie Rose Quartz Roller For Face $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This rose quartz face roller is a relaxing addition to your beauty arsenal. It's a great way to decrease any unwanted puffiness and minimize the appearance of pores — especially after traveling. You can use it in conjunction with your favorite serums and moisturizers to ensure your skin fully absorbs the products.

52. The Pretty Necklace That's Also An Essential Oil Diffuser Idymar Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace $16 | Amazon See on Amazon The great thing about this aromatherapy oil diffuser necklace is that is both stylish and functional. The stainless steel accessory comes with 10 oil diffuser pads that allow you to inhale fresh scents as you go through your day. It's an excellent way to relax your mind and exhale stress.

53. This Freezing Cold Ice Roller For Your Face ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you looking for a new way to refresh your complexion on the regular? If so, try an ice roller. This handheld gadget can be used each morning to calm your skin and minimize the look of your pores — but it's also great to use after prolonged exposure to the sun. Store the roller inside your freezer and take it out whenever you need it.

54. These Unique Nail Files That Are Made With Czech Glass Bona Fide Beauty Glass Nail Files (5-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ask me, these glass nail files are worth investing in, because they'll leave you with extra-smooth finishes. That's because they file smoothly in both directions, unlike their competitors. The handmade Czech glass helps seal the keratin layers at the end of your nail beds, therefore ensuring you have a pristine manicure each time.

55. A Cream That Uses Ingredients Like Hemp To Sooth Pain KAIZEDO Hemp Pain Relief Cream $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike some other topical creams, this hemp pain relief cream helps your body naturally heal from its afflictions. With its mixture of hemp, MSM, arnica, menthol, and more, you'll notice speedy relief as the cream's absorbed into your skin. Feel free to apply the formula to your elbows, joints, and muscles as needed.

56. The Plastic Bags That Prevent Your Wine Bottles From Breaking Wine Wings Reusable Bottle Protector Sleeves (4-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring new meaning to "BYOB" with these reusable bottle-protector bags. They allow you to travel with your favorite bottles of wine, spirits, and champagnes without the fear of leakage or accidental breakage. The plastic sleeves are designed with a bubble interior, along with double ziplock and Velcro seals. You can also reuse them as many times as you want.

57. These Cleaning Cloths Are A Great Alternative To Paper Towels Swedish Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Paper towels — while convenient — can become costly. Take a more efficient route with a pack of these cellulose sponge cloths. The soft towels are tough on dirt — and they can be reused up to 50 times, per the seller. You can use them to clean everything from countertops to dishes and mugs, as they're able to absorb up to 20 times their weight.