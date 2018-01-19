59 Great Gifts Under $30

Just because you really want to express how much you love someone — or how grateful you are to have them in your life — doesn't mean you have to spend your entire paycheck on a present. There are tons of great gifts under $30 on Amazon that are creative, useful, and actually pretty thoughtful, too.

Whether you're trying to find the perfect gift for people who are hard to shop for, the in-law you don't know that well, or the dad who claims he wants nothing (but really only says that because he doesn't want to see you spend your money), these gifts are guaranteed to delight. They're one part useful, one part practical, and one part out-of-the-box. Each one is innovative enough to ensure your lucky gift recipient doesn't already own one (but will never be able to do without one ever again — avocado slicer, I'm looking at you).

So go on: Order that soothing aromatherapy neck pillow for your partner's sister who has six kids, or that veggie spiralizer for your best friend whose New Year's resolution is to go vegetarian every single year. And stay stress-free knowing that buying through Amazon means your purchases will come pre-boxed in only a couple of days, without ever having to set foot in a store.

1 A Portable Tumbler With A Stainless Steel Infuser For Tea, Coffee, And Herbal Drinks https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016SUK6JU/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B016SUK6JU&linkId=387dce34d62051ddc6b218b96f9facb7 Amazon Topoko Tea Infuser, $14, Amazon This travel-friendly tumbler and infuser can be used to make tea (of course), but also fruit-infused water, herbal beverages, and even cold brew coffee. The stainless steel filter can be easily removed and replaced, and a flat lid keeps it from leaking. This one also comes with a sleeve to keep your hands protected from piping hot drinks.

2 A Antioxidant-Rich Sheet Mask Made From Blueberries https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00K6XVYMO?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00K6XVYMO&th=1 Amazon Tosowoong Mask Sheet, $11 (10 Sheets), Amazon When you hear the word "antioxidant," you may be conditioned to think: blueberries — because they're pretty much superstar fruits when it comes to being rich in nutrients. This natural facial mask cuts right to the chase — it promises to recharge and detox skin with ingredients like blueberries (obviously), aloe, green tea, snail extract, deep sea water, and propolis. Reviewers say this mask gives their skin instant hydration and brightness, while also calming redness.

3 An Award-Winning Lightning Cable That Attaches To Backpacks And Keychains https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016T9KNIE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016T9KNIE Amazon NuAns MFi Lightning Cable, $22, Amazon This Apple-approved lightning cable comes in the form of a tangle-free keychain cable that can be hung on backpacks, key chains, or belt loops. It actually won the Reddot Design Award, and, thanks to its compact and modern design, will never damage other items in your bag. Choose from four colors, including khaki green and bright yellow.

4 A 3-In-1 Avocado Tool That Slices, Peels, And Pits https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0088LR592?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0088LR592 Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $10, Amazon Love avocados, but hate the hassle of cutting and slicing them, only to be left with a half portion that'll turn brown in minutes? Finally, there's a 3-in-1 avocado tool that splits, pits, and slices every millennial's favorite fruit — and as a huge bonus, it's made from BPA-free silicone and is top rack dishwasher safe.

5 The Affordable 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set Of Your Rose Gold Dreams https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LZ3RLPC?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01LZ3RLPC Amazon BS-Mall Brush Set, $12, Amazon It's not easy to find an affordable makeup brush set — so discovering one with 14 pieces that includes every tool you need for flawless application, boasts stellar reviews, and looks chic is a major score. Crafted from synthetic brush hair, this set comes with five large Kabuki brushes for foundation, blush, contour, and powder, and nine precise brushes for eye, brow, and lip makeup. Plus, this set is guaranteed to be shed-free.

6 A Handheld Massager With Six Variations Of Massage Therapy Amazon Electric Handheld Massager, $23, Amazon Alternate among six different massage nodes to target your muscles, relax your body, and relieve stress. This handheld massager provides gentle or intense vibrations and features an ergonomic, anti-slip handle.

7 A Power Adapter With Five Outlets And A Surge Protector https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00IUC8ZT8/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00IOEOTSS&linkId=a1ecb1b6910aafaa434157d2ea1f5736&th=1 Amazon PowerCube, $11, Amazon Plug up to five devices into this powerful adapter and never worry about overloading it, because it has a built-in surge protector. This extended version of the original has a 4.9-foot extension cord and you can connect it to other PowerCubes to increase its functionality. It comes in a variety of colors, too.

8 A Rechargeable Floating Light That Turns Glasses Into Lamps https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00UBWQHT0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00UBWQHT0 Amazon SUCK UK Rechargeable Floating Light, $11, Amazon This rechargeable floating light will add some brightness to your nighttime drinking routing and seriously impress your friends. It runs for three hours when fully charged and recharges via USB in just one hour. This one also includes a paper shade, so you can literally turn a wine glass into a lamp.

10 An Offensive Card Game That Keeps Party Guests In Stitches https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IA9R2TY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01IA9R2TY Amazon Joking Hazard, $25, Amazon A grown-up party game for guests who love to laugh, this 360-panel card game features 10 add-your-own-word cards to build hilarious comics about topics like sex, violence, and friendship. It only requires three to play, and has a near-perfect rating from thousands of happy buyers.

13 An Electric, Cordless Stainless Steel Tea Kettle https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00UFQ2LJ2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00UFQ2LJ2 Amazon Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, $29, Amazon This electric kettle heats up water faster than your microwave and without the hassle of pots and a stovetop. It's cordless, boils up to 1.7 liters of hot water, and features a stay-cool handle, drip-free spout, and auto shut-off function. This is a perfect gift for tea lovers, college students, or people who have just moved into a new home.

14 A Heating Pad With 3 Settings And A Long Power Cord https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00006IV4N?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00006IV4N&th=1 Amazon SunBeam Heating Pad With UltraHeat Technology, $13, Amazon With three temperature settings and a 9-foot power cord, you can relax on the couch (or anywhere) and place this heating pad on your sore back, shoulders, arms — wherever. The sliding controller lets you customize its settings without getting up, and the removable cover is machine-washable.

15 An Overnight Mask With Snow Water That Gives You Radiant Skin https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004KPYWM8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B004KPYWM8 Amazon Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $29, Amazon Apply this water sleeping mask before bed and let it work its magic overnight. Ingredients like ceramides and snow water provide intense hydration, and you'll wake up to a smoother, healthier, and more luminous complexion. A cult-favorite product from a beloved K-beauty brand, it has a lightweight, gel-like consistency and lovely subtle scent.

16 A Waterproof Gear Organizer For All Your Tech Needs https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XRY3MZL?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06XRY3MZL Amazon BUBM Travel Waterproof Handbag, $13, Amazon Whether you're traveling light — with just an e-reader and charger — or need a safe place to store several gadgets, this waterproof gear organizer is as practical and secure as it gets. It has two large nylon pockets with zippers for tablets and other larger devices, a double-layered nylon interior compartment, and 12 elastic loops for cables and flash disks. Choose from five colors and two sizes.

17 Cute Desk Organizer With 7 Compartments https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CZOSPGY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01CZOSPGY Amazon VPack Magnet Desk Organizer, $16, Amazon If you or someone you know constantly has a messy desk, this magnetic organizer — which has seven compartments for pens, office supplies, and personal items — is here to help. Made of faux-leather, it's durable, looks chic, and cleans easily. Choose among several colors, like canary yellow, neutral black, and millennial pink.

18 A Spiralizer Bundle To Make Fun Veggie Noodles https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00J19AR7W?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00J19AR7W Amazon Kitchen Supreme Spiral Slicer, $15, Amazon Get ready to create noodles and julienne spirals out of every vegetable you can get your hands on. This 3-piece kitchen set comes with a spiralizer, ceramic peeler, and flexible cleaning brush. Everything is made from BPA-free plastic and heat-treated stainless steel, and you can pop them in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup. It's super easy to use, there are no annoying attachments, and unlike other spiralizers, this one won't take up any precious counter space.

19 A Clarifying And Oil-Absorbing Charcoal Shampoo https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B072JKNTN4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B072JKNTN4 Amazon Sort Of Coal Kuro Activated Charcoal Shampoo, $27, Amazon If you have a normal or oily scalp and can't seem to get rid of build-up and dandruff, this activated charcoal shampoo will cleanse, clarify, and absorb excess sebum. Using white charcoal and oak vinegar, the Japanese hair product relieves itchiness and dandruff and contains no parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances and dyes. You may need to get used to the charcoal-y scent, though — there isn't a floral note to be found in this formula.

20 An Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser With LED Lights https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01GIPVLI0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01GIPVLI0 Amazon Viva Naturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $20, Amazon Adding just a few drops of your favorite essential oil into this aromatherapy diffuser will pack a major punch: The soothing mist doesn't just smell great, but it also helps improve air quality and humidify dry air. You can choose among three diffusing options: continuous mist, intermittent mist, or a lights-only feature that lets you use the device as a nightlight. It has seven multicolor LED lights and automatic shut-off.

21 A Heated Butter Knife So You No Longer Have To Wait To Spread Your Butter https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00W7PJSGI?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00W7PJSGI Amazon That! Butter Knife, $20, Amazon If you've ever lamented the time it takes to wait for butter to soften enough to be spreadable (and who hasn't?), you need this butter knife. It has a heated serrated edge that warms butter while spreading it — no electricity or batteries required. It's a super simple solution to a frustrating, age-old problem that actually makes a great gift.

22 A Powerful Hair Dryer Infused With Micro-Conditioners https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MMRFUG8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00MMRFUG8 Amazon Remington Damage Control Ceramic Hair Dryer, $12, Amazon Keep your hair safe from heat damage and its harmful side effects, which include frizz and split ends, with the help of this ceramic ionic hair dryer. The grill is infused with micro-conditioners that get released into the air when you're styling, making your locks even smoother and shinier. This tool has a power motor, three heat settings, and two speed settings — and it's ideal for all hair types.

23 A Way To Grow Herbs Without Soil https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016LAAQNS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016LAAQNS Amazon Seed Starter Kit, $16, Amazon This seed starter kit includes three sets of organic, non-GMO seeds that you can grow without soil — mint, cinnamon basil, and lemon balm. By following simple instructions, any amateur farmer (or chef or mixologist) can grow fragrant herbs that give meals and cocktails a boost.

24 A Lightweight Journal With A Durable Leather Cover https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JFPRSQO?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01JFPRSQO Amazon Refillable Leather Travel Journal, $19, Amazon Consider this journal one that will last for years: it comes included with three notebooks inserts that will take a long time to fill up. The exterior is made from a high-quality band and and its elastic band holds everything together. It also comes with a linen bag for storage and an extra elastic band.

25 A Beginner's "Starter Kit" For New Yogis https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001J2XRPI/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B001J2XRPI&linkId=c31518a4aa87519e32cd3f090ac924b7 Amazon Gaiam Yoga For Beginners Kit, $29, Amazon If you've got a yoga newbie (or seasoned enthusiast) on your shopping list, you can't go wrong with this yoga starter kit. You'll get a mat, block, strap, and even an instructional DVD — all at an incredibly great value of $26.

26 A Unique Slate Cheese Board And Knife Set https://www.amazon.com/Kenley-Slate-Cheese-Board-Knife/dp/B071KF81MW//ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9424-20&linkId=dec6ce7f5a9a89dca631aab329134170 Amazon Kenley Slate Cheese Board and Knife Set, $30, Amazon Cheese fanatics (the many, the proud) won't receive a better gift than this cheese board, made from non-slip slate, which comes with three stainless steel knives designed for all different kinds of fromage. The knives are dishwasher-safe, the board is simple to clean, and the sleek, modern design is super stylish.

27 A Powerful Charger That's Smaller Than A Credit Card https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0194WDVHI?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0194WDVHI Amazon Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, $26, Amazon With a compact design that makes it smaller than a credit card, this portable charger may not look like much, but it's one powerful little device. It's capable of providing 3.5 iPhone 6 charges or 2.5 Galaxy S6 charges. It's sleek, fast, effective, and comes with an 18-month warranty.

28 A Scented Soy Wax Candle In An Elegant Vessel https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01H6MC0K2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01H6MC0K2 Amazon Paddywax Hygge Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle, $26, Amazon This 2-wick soy wax candle carries the scent of bergamot and mahogany and is positioned in an elegant black ceramic vessel with a copper lid. The real beauty of this candle, aside from its obviously gorgeous exterior, is that no synthetic fragrances are used in its making. It's 100 percent natural, and 100 percent soothing.

29 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Gives You A Gorgeous Place To Store Your Cutlery https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N55R85O?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N55R85O Amazon Bamboo Wood Magnetic Knife Holder, $21, Amazon Hang this bamboo magnetic knife holder in your kitchen and use it to store knives and other stainless steel cooking tools. This eco-friendly option is more durable than other woods, doesn't stain, and won't absorb odors. If it serves you better in a garage or tool shed, that works too.

30 An Organic Balm With Sleep-Inducing Essential Oils https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000V4YENY/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B000V4YENY&linkId=e6496b42d463cd3da0b573a2272b9674 Amazon Badger Night Night Balm, $7-$10, Amazon Lull yourself to sleep — naturally — by applying this organic balm to your pulse points before bed. Its blend of essential oils like lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood are natural sleep enhancers, and you won't find fragrances, dyes, parabens, GMOs, or synthetics in this formula.

31 A Smart Notebook You Microwave When You Want To Delete Notes https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01GU6TINM?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01GU6TINM Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook, $27, Amazon A fun, smart solution that prolongs the lifespan of your journal, you can actually microwave this notebook up to five times to erase and reuse it. After downloading the Rocket Book app to your iPhone or Android, jot down notes and transfer them over to Evernote, iCloud, Dropbox, Google Docs, box, or your email. It also comes with a speciality Pilot FriXion pen.

32 A Tool To Create The Easiest, Most Mess-Free Pancakes Ever https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JG57JJ4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01JG57JJ4 Amazon Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer, $15, Amazon Meet the tool that's about to make whipping up pancakes, waffles, or crepes so easy, you'll never want to settle for cereal again. Simply place all the ingredients into this pancake batter mixer bottle, toss in the BlenderBall, and shake. Then squeeze the perfect amount of batter right into your pan without spilling any of it (imagine that). When it comes time to wash this bottle, fill it with warm water and soap, give it a 30-second shake with the ball inside, and place on the top rack of your dishwasher.

33 A Carbonated Clay Mask That Removes Blackheads https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MWI2IS0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00MWI2IS0 Amazon Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $11, Amazon Have a little fun while you unclog pores and remove excess sebum with this carbonated bubble clay mask, which actually bubbles on your skin to let you know it's working its magic. This popular Korean beauty mask contains clay and carbonic acid, and helps remove blackheads and brighten dull skin.

34 A Cell Phone Holder That Lets You Enjoy Movies And Music, Hands Free https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XP29B2S?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06XP29B2S Amazon B-Land Cell Phone Holder, $20, Amazon Our smartphones have become compact sources of big entertainment, but having to hold onto your device as you watch videos or movies takes a lot away from the experience. This cell phone holder has a flexible, adjustable stand that you can place anywhere — by your bed, at the gym, on a coffee table, or even around your neck. It's compatible with phones sized between 2.19 inches and 3.74 inches and finally gives you freedom of movement.

35 A Daily Foot Scrubber And Massager For Smoother Feet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XG7YXJ1/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B06XG7YXJ1&linkId=28021f3630ac334fe54476cf48bd68fd Amazon Foot Massager & Scrubber, $15, Amazon For some of us, keeping our feet soft and smooth, especially during the winter months, can be something of a challenge. Stay on top of your feet daily by using this massager and scrubber each time your shower. This product gently removes calluses and dry skin while you cleanse — and it feels great, too.

36 A Personal Blender And Travel Cup For No-Fuss Smoothies https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01FG0874O?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01FG0874O Amazon Epica Personal Blender With Take-Along Bottle, $26, Amazon Blend and puree fruits and veggies directly into a take-along bottle with this powerful personal blender, which can also be used for soups, dips, sauces — you name it. The BPA-free and dishwasher-friendly cup holds 20 ounces, comes with a sealable lid, and fits most cars' cup holders.

37 A Candle Holder Made From Himalayan Sea Salt https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00DXP3Q8M?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00DXP3Q8M Amazon Natural Himalayan Salt Tea Candle Holder, $9 (2 Pack), Amazon Created with Himalayan salt crystals formed millions of years ago, this candle holder serves two purposes: it looks stunning and emits negative ions that combat electromagnetic radiation. The air you breathe will promote a more restful atmosphere and — did I mention — it's a gorgeous piece of decor?

38 A Colorful 13-Piece Bowl Set For All Of Your Cooking Needs https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N6SUPT7/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01N6SUPT7&linkId=78bf34569d52cd4495ba6b8029ce573a Amazon HULLR 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $13, Amazon No matter your culinary needs, you'll find a solution in this 8-piece cooking set. Each piece is bright, colorful, and serves a purpose. You'll get a large mixing bowl, colander, sifter, medium-sized pouring bowl, and four measuring cups. They also all stock on top of one another, so they're super conducive to saving space.

39 A 14-Piece Stainless Steel Home Bar Set https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MXRSMZP?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01MXRSMZP Amazon Finedine Cocktail Shaker Home Bar Set, $25, Amazon Give your favorite mixologist the gift of a 14-piece home bar set that comes with all of the staples: shaker tins, a Hawthorne cocktail strainer, double jiggers, a flat bottle opener, pour spouts, shot glasses, and a bar spoon. All tools are made from durable stainless steel and it's an insanely incredible value at $23.

40 A Mini Ceramic Curling Iron That's Perfect For Traveling https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CNGRMG8/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01CNGRMG8&linkId=02894ddd25681e7cb5d2eb37662d6a23 Amazon VAV Mini Ceramic Curling Iron, $10, Amazon This mini curling iron is the perfect size for them to toss in their travel or gym bag. It reaches a max heat of 350 degrees, so it's hot enough that their curls will actually hold, and the one-inch barrel is great for creating loads of styles.

41 A Cooling Pillow Mat So You Never Wake Up With Sweat Head Again https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00S8OUCVW/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00S8OUCVW&linkId=7ad24c74935fedc77a716949abec60b0 Amazon Cooling Pillow Mat, $25, Amazon If you're waking up in the middle of the night with your face or hair glued to your pillow, it's time to make a change. This cooling pillow mat fits on top of most pillows to keep you cool all night long. It's gel center won't trap heat, and if all else fails it's much easier to clean sweat off of than your actual pillow.

42 A Device That Cooks Eggs Super Fast And Flawlessly https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0168CNYRE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0168CNYRE Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $19, Amazon Prep up to six eggs in just minutes using this fool-proof rapid egg cooker, which makes omelettes and hard-boiled, poached, or soft-boiled eggs. The gadget includes a poaching tray, measuring cup, omelette tray, and a 6-egg holding tray. The only thing required of you is to fill the cup with water, press the on/off switch, and wait — it will automatically turn off when your eggs are cooked to perfection.

43 This Natural Himalayan Salt Scrub https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01K8PEZMU/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01K8PEZMU&linkId=2001df6fb3bd320bf6a2787585ccf594 Amazon Himalayan Salt Scrub, $13, Amazon This all-natural salt scrub is the perfect pick me up during an evening bath. It contains pink Himalayan salt crystals to exfoliate the skin and balance the pH.

44 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Removes Moisture Without Creating Frizz https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XKN2M4D?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06XKN2M4D&th=1 Amazon Aquis Hair Towel, $25, Amazon Ordinary towels can create frizz when you use them to wrap up wet hair or remove excess moisture from damp locks. But this microfiber hair towel has the opposite effect. It's ultra absorbent and more gentle on hair than terry cotton, can be used as a turban to keep wet hair out of the way, and dries rapidly after you use it, preventing the accumulation of mildew and nasty smells.

45 A Wide Angle Lens That Attaches To Your Phone For Better Photos https://www.amazon.com/AMIR-Phone-Beauty-Flash-Light/dp/B071LGWGD9/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9424-20&linkId=edbd145dfabd8230a10d12a8ece30920 Amazon 2-In-1 Mobile Phone Camera Lens, $18, Amazon Your phone may take amazing photos, but there's only so much it can capture without the help of this wide angle lens, which conveniently attaches right to your device. This 2-in-1 lens, suitable for most smartphones, is both a 0.6x wide lens and a 15x macro lens. Whether you're trying to capture a landscape or hone in on a small object to magnify its details, this lens is the perfect phone accessory for amateur and professional photographers alike.

46 A Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0090UJFYI?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0090UJFYI&th=1 Amazon Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14, Amazon Parched skin will drink this hyaluronic acid serum right up and the result will be smoother, healthier looking skin with fewer dry flakes and less itchiness. Hyaluronic acid holds up to 1000 times its weight in water, creating a moisturizing barrier that protects skin from drying elements. Use it morning and night after your cleanser and toner and before moisturizer, sunscreen, or retinol.

47 A Non-Sliding Shower Mat Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NABDSA3?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01NABDSA3 Amazon Bamburoba Bath Shower Mat, $27, Amazon This eco-friendly bamboo bath mat has slotted panels that allow air to circulate, which prevents mold and mildew from forming. It won't slip from your floor and offers a modern alternative to plush fabric mats that get dirty easily and seem to stay wet forever. Plus, it looks super chic.

48 Heat-Free Curlers That Style Your Hair As You Sleep https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0711CKSG4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0711CKSG4 Amazon AllStar Innovations The Sleep Styler, $20, Amazon The Sleep Styler heat-free curling system won the approval of Shark Tank judges for a top-notch reason: they work (without heat!) while you sleep. Roll up separate sections of your hair before bed, sleep like a baby (because they're super soft), and wake up to find large waves, loose curls, and tons of body in your hair. Spending a little extra time at night is worth the amount of time it'll save you in the morning.

49 A Stainless Steel Stick You Place In Your Bottle Of Wine To Keep It Cold https://www.amazon.com/Chiller-Bottle-Cooler-Stainless-Freezer/dp/B0758ZJGDN//ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9424-20&linkId=ec863dd1c36fb210cb24c6261b7b3128 Amazon Wine Chill Stick, $9, Amazon Open that bottle of rosé, pour a few glasses, and don't worry about rushing it back to a fridge for safe-keeping. This stainless steel wine chill stick can be inserted right into the bottle to keep it cold. When you're ready to pour again, you don't even have to remove the rod — serve it via its genius pour spout aerator.

50 A Personal Light Bulb That's So Compact, It Fits In Your Wallet https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00M2SODBA/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00M2SODBA&linkId=da5d693416a9ae1ec08e55089111ec39 Amazon Mini LED Credit Card, $9, Amazon You'll never be left in the dark when you're carrying this pocket-size light bulb in your wallet. Made with five LED lights, it's as compact and lightweight as a credit card and even has a component that stands up on its own — perfect for reading menus in dark restaurants and bars.

51 A Padded iPad Pillow Stand With A Soft, Washable Cover https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01A6T0KF4/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01A6T0KF4&linkId=81a95853a3446df75f9999a0aebfeabc Amazon Ipevo Pad Pillow Stand, $21, Amazon Rest your iPad or iPad air on this soft pillow stand and place it anywhere — even on your stomach — for a more comfortable user experience. The stand folds out to provide space for a wireless keyboard and is protected by a 100 percent cotton denim cover that can easily be removed and washed.

52 A Lightweight Backpack That Folds Up Into A Sandwich Size Pocket https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016NLA96Y?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016NLA96Y Amazon Hikpro Ultra Lightweight Backpack, $16, Amazon Whether you're going hiking, camping, cycling, or on a trip overseas, carrying a lightweight backpack, like this water-resistant one, is a way to make your trip way more comfortable. It's made from durable nylon, has wide, breathable mesh shoulder straps that can be adjusted, and several pockets and zippered compartments. The best part is that it folds into a sandwich-sized pocket when you're not using it for convenient storage.

53 A Gentle Pinch-Free Eyelash Curler https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B002UXRE4U?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B002UXRE4U&th=1 Amazon Japonesque Go Curl Eyelash Curler, $12, Amazon The open-cage design on this eyelash curler ensures your lashes won't get pinched, and the easel flips down to provide the perfect bend and curl. Reviewers say this tool doesn't tug lashes like traditional metal versions, and that it keeps lashes curled all day. It's also super convenient for travel.

54 A Bedroom Light Bulb That Promotes More Restful Sleep https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018YIK1X0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B018YIK1X0 Amazon Lightning Science Household Light Bulbs, $16, Amazon For a better nightlight that's in synch with your circadian rhythms, look no further than this smart LED light bulb. It doesn't suppress the body's melatonin production like other bulbs and, when placed in your bedroom, it provides the perfect soft warm glow to lull you to sleep.

55 A Mini Charging Station & Organizer For iPads, Phones, and iWatches https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XT4L615/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9424-20&linkId=82dc8f1d4493fb7fb250312efdbc91d9 Amazon iCozzier Mini Bamboo Charging Station, $14, Amazon Use this attractive and sustainable bamboo organizer and charging station to hold iPads, phones, and iWatches — and eliminate major clutter — thanks to a section that accommodates chargers and cables. It's made of sleek bamboo, so it'll look good anywhere, is super sturdy, and is a pretty amazing deal at around $20.

56 The Ultimate Luxurious Milk & Honey Hand Treatment https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07235H71V?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B07235H71V Amazon XY Fancy Hands Care, $10, Amazon Treat your gift recipient to the fanciest hand mask ever — one made with milk and honey that's guaranteed to get their hands in tip-top, super-soft shape. This peel-off wax mask also relies on hyaluronic acid to exfoliate and moisturize rough skin, and it contains no paraben, sulfates, or harmful chemicals.

57 A Self Cleaning Hair Brush https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B015PCW5QE?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B015PCW5QE&th=1 Amazon Qwik-Clean Self Cleaning Hair Brush, $20, Amazon It's pretty much a given that most of us aren't cleaning our brushes as often as we should — but it can be such a chore, so who can blame us? This self-cleaning brush makes the process simple with a patented bristle retraction system that allows strands to instantly fall out. It also helps improve shine and reduce static.

58 A Battery-Powered Spice Shaker For One Handed Seasoning https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00C3OK4TS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9424-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00C3OK4TS Amazon Eparé Battery-Powered Steel Electric Spice Shaker, $18, Amazon This battery-powered spice shaker effectively grinds coarse salt, pepper, and other spices with the touch of a button. Perfect for anyone who has arthritis, this shaker lets the spices fall using just one hand. It's also great to use while simultaneously stirring and seasoning soups or stews.