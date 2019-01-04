59 Of The Coolest Things With Tons Of 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Online shopping isn't as easy as it's made out to be. Sure, you get to stay in your pajamas and underwear as you scroll through the virtual shelves — but you don't always know what you're getting yourself into. Sometimes the product you order isn't the same as the one that arrives, or maybe those super-fashionable jeans just don't fit you the same as they fit on the model in the ad you saw online. Luckily, there are tons of Amazon products with near-perfect reviews — which is the evidence you need that you aren't wasting money on a lemon. Can hundreds or thousands of people be wrong? Not when they're raving about a product that they spent their hard-earned money on.

Not only are the products in this slideshow rated super-highly, but they've also got tons of written reviews that you can scour through to ensure that you're getting a quality product at a reasonable price. So whether you're in the market for a glass tumbler that comes with its own protective silicone sleeve, or a handy gadget that turns your old fruit into delicious soft serve, Amazon has the four- and five-star products that everyone and anyone can enjoy.