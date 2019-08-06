When the aesthetic of your room is at the forefront of your focus when planning out the design and function, adding electronic devices like a clunky air purifier can ruin whatever vibe you've established. That said, when it comes to air purifiers, there are certain brands that offer both style and function — without sacrificing on either end. Here I've rounded up a few air purifiers that won't cramp your interior design game, because you shouldn't have to choose between air quality and room design quality. Whether you live in a big city and are worried about your health, or you live in a noisy house and are worried about getting some peace and quiet, these air purifiers will co-exist with your design aesthetic seamlessly.

Personally, I think the best electronic devices are the ones that go unnoticed, so when I was making this list, I was both looking for quality and sensibility. Sure, a hot pink air purifier might be cute, but do you really want to call attention to it, if you don't have to? Here are some of the best air purifiers on the market that will give you the comfort of knowing that the air you're breathing is clean, without calling too much attention to yourself.

Coway Airmega 400

The Coway Airmega 400 model is perfect for a bedroom. It has an auto mode, a sleep mode and a smart mode and real-time air quality monitoring. The display light will correlate to a color code that lets you know how clean the air is at the exact moment. For nighttime vibes, you can also turn off the display light so that your room is dark. You can turn up the intensity for white noise or turn it down for silence.

Molekule

Molekule may be pricy, but it's well worth it: it has two filters to catch everything from dust to pet hair to bacteria and other germs that we can't even see. Its small frame allows it to easily fit into any small room without calling too much attention to itself. You can put it on your nightstand behind a plant or put it beside your bed and barely notice it.

Dyson

This Dyson air purifier removes 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens while creating a gentle breeze to keep the air moving, cool, and fresh. Without any fan blades, it's easy to clean and store.

Air Choice

The Air Choice air purifier has three filters in one, battling 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, smoke, household odor, pet dander, microbes, germs and more. This affordable and compact air filter will improve the air quality in your home without taking up too much space.

Mooka

This air purifier is small, but mighty. It removes 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, smoke, odors, mold spores, pet dander and more. Buy a one for each bedroom in your home thanks to its affordable price and solid reputation.

Winix

Not only does this air purifier tackle the basics like dust, allergens, germs and more, but it also helps to break down bad smells in the air. To help keep your room feeling fresh and smelling fresh, you'll want to make room for this compact and nearly invisible purifier.