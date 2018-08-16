It's the middle of August, which means one thing: it's really hot outside, and the weather has probably never been so humid. Falling asleep without something that will keep you cool simply isn't an option. Not only will you find it a lot harder to actually get some rest (because you'll be so hot), but you also just won't be comfortable at all. If you don't have access to an air conditioner, sleeping can be a big problem during hot summer months like this one... and that's where fans come in. There are plenty of benefits of sleeping with a fan on that will make you want to invest in a good one.

As with anything else, there are also some negative effects to sleeping with a fan. Because of the way fans move air, if it's very hot outside, it could actually dry so much sweat off of you that it leaves you feeling a little dehydrated. Fans can also kick up dust and other allergens around the room, swirling them into the air and then eventually into your face, where they get into your nasal passage and can potentially cause a cold or annoying allergies. If you have a lot of allergies, you probably want to talk to a doctor before committing to sleeping with a fan.

Otherwise, though, if you're really hot and need something to cool you down, or need an extra boost of air even fi you have an air conditioner, a fan will do the trick.

1 It Obviously Keeps You Cool Giphy The main reason most people buy fans and use them while sleeping is because they control the temperature in a room and can keep you cool. A fan circulates air over the body, encouraging the core body temperature to drop. Fans also create a breezy feeling, which is why so many people use them with air conditioners.

2 It Saves You Money Giphy Whether you get a window air conditioner or a central air system, one thing is for sure: they can be a big expense. Fans are generally a lot cheaper (depending on what you're getting). If you can't afford an air conditioner, a fan is your best bet. Or, if you just want to save money and it isn't too hot where you live, a fan will get the job done.

3 It Creates White Noise Giphy One reason a lot of people choose to sleep with a fan is because they create a white noise that can be soothing for many. One sleep expert told Huffington Post, "I sleep with a bedside fan every night, no matter what the temperature. If the fan's not on, I will definitely have difficulty falling asleep. There’s plenty of anecdotal evidence that white noise can be soothing because it blocks out sudden variations in sound—like a barking dog, or a car alarm—that can lighten our sleep or wake us." If you find that outside noises you can't control bug you, try a fan for the calming white noise.

4 It Gets Rid Of Any Weird Lingering Smells Giphy One of the great things about fans is that they really get the air moving, and that means that they help get rid of any weird lingering smells that might be in your bedroom. They are especially helpful in getting rid of odors you don't have control over that might be keeping you awake.

5 It Keeps The Room More Ventilated Giphy Again, fans are great at keeping a room well-ventilated, which is important to a lot of people, whether they have an air conditioner or not. A fan keeps the air flowing through a room, and many feel that this makes it easier to breathe. One study done in 2008 even found that a fan can reduce the risk of SIDs by 70%. On top of that, all of that ventilation can help someone feel less claustrophobic.