It's fair to say that the popularity of true crime-related content is at an all time high, and audience interest in the genre seems to have gone into overdrive following the release of TV dramas such as American Crime Story and various streaming success stories including Making a Murderer. Real-life crime stories have managed to capture the attention of millions worldwide, many of which have been retold throughout gripping dramatisations, in-depth documentaries, and highly addictive podcasts. But which are the best true crime podcasts available on Spotify? Well, after some research, I've taken it upon myself to compile the ultimate podcast list for all true crime stans — you're very welcome.

The streaming platform's current range of true crime offerings touch upon subjects including brutal murders, kidnappings, mysterious disappearances, organised crimes, and much more. However, making your way through Spotify's vast amount of content in this genre is somewhat of a drag — and landing on the right podcast for you can be very difficult. Luckily, I've put in the groundwork for you and dug out the cream of crop. So, sit back, turn up your volume, and prepare to dive into some of the most intriguing true crime stories currently available on Spotify.

1. 'Happy Face' Happy Face Podcast on YouTube The 12-part podcast Happy Face follows the story of Melissa Moore — the daughter of Canadian-born serial killer, Keith Hunter Jesperson, who became known as the "Happy Face Killer." As well as revisiting her father's horrific crimes, this unique true crime podcast delves into Moore's own personal trauma, as she begins to ask deeper questions surrounding family grief. Listen to Happy Face on Spotify here.

2. 'Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo' CBC News: The National on YouTube Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo focuses on the disappearance of Cleopatra Semaganis Nicotine — a young Cree girl who was seized by social services in 1974. The podcast series is fronted by Canadian journalist Connie Walker, who sets out to discover what exactly happened to Cleo. Throughout Finding Cleo, Walker interviews members of the missing girl's family, and her investigation leads to an unbelievable conclusion. Listen to Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo on Spotify here.

3. 'My Favourite Murder' My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and on YouTube Adding some comic relief to the predominantly dark world of true crime are Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, who currently host the brilliant My Favourite Murder podcast. The series has earned itself a huge cult following, and throughout each episode the hosts investigate real-life murders of their choice — ranging from high profile cases to stories you've probably never heard of. Listen to My Favourite Murder on Spotify here.

4. 'Crimetown' Gimlet on YouTube This gripping podcast is brought to us by the makers of HBO's The Jinx, and looks into the world of organised crime in the U.S.. Crimetown explores how the history and culture of some of America's biggest cities have been influenced by the criminal underworld. Listen to Crimetown on Spotify here.

5. 'Casefile' Casefile True Crime Podcast on YouTube The Casefile true crime podcast is fronted by an unknown Australian host, and the brutal series delves deep into some truly terrifying murder cases. Casefile does not hold back on the gory details, but if that's your cup of tea, this podcast is most certainly the one for you. Listen to Casefile on Spotify here.