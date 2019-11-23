Clue is a classic; but with all the board games available these days, it's a great time to freshen up your collection with newer board games like Clue. Below, I’ve rounded up a variety of mystery board games that all have whodunnit qualities with their own unique spins. The games below are sure to suit your thirst for a fresh take on the beloved classic.

To find games that capture the essence of Clue, I looked for ones centered around mysteries that require deductive reasoning and investigation. A couple also involve bluffing, and most share Clue’s murder mystery theme.

Most of the picks below require players to be at least 8-years-old, but some of the games are meant for slightly more mature audiences as they're a bit creepier than the original Clue.

Another factor to consider when shopping for games like Clue is pacing. Some of my picks are quick party ice-breakers, while others will be the center of attention at your next social gathering and require hours to play through. You might also consider the number of players it's best suited for, as some can be enjoyed with as few as two or as many as 10 players. One pick can be played in teams and so the number of players, within reason, is unlimited.

Take a look at the best board games like Clue that are all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Mystery Mansion Board Game Asmodee's Mysterium $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Set in the 1920s, the board game Mysterium centers on an astrologer who feels a supernatural being’s presence in his mansion and calls upon mediums to assist him in helping the ghost find peace. One player takes on the role of ghost while everyone else takes on the role of mediums. The ghost, with the help of the mediums, must remember all of the suspects from the night of their murder — but since the ghost can’t talk, they have to communicate through "visions," aka, illustrated cards. A number of suspect, location, and murder weapon cards are placed on the table, and the ghost secretly and randomly assigns one of each card to a medium. From there, the mediums work together to try to figure out who the murderer was. This pick focuses more on cooperation than competition, making it ideal for children; but it’s probably too spooky and complex for kids younger than 10. 2 to 7 players, ages 10 and up

45 minimum playing time What fans are saying: “We love this game! It's a quick 40-60 minute game that requires quick thinking. Great for family game nights or adult nights.”

2. The Best Mystery Card Game That's All About The Bluff Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf $15 | Amazon See on Amazon One Night Ultimate Werewolf works kind of like the card game Mafia, but has an accompanying smartphone app that guides players every step of the game (if needed). Everyone secretly gets assigned a role at the beginning of the game: You may be a werewolf, the tricky Troublemaker, the helpful Seer, or one of a dozen other characters, each with special powers and unique traits. After a secret “night phase” where players change roles, they only have five minutes to find a werewolf. In the course of one game, your "village" aims to reveal who the werewolf is. This game can also be combined with One Night Ultimate Werewolf Daybreak and One Night Ultimate Vampire if you want to switch up your game play. Plus, it's been nominated for multiple Golden Geek awards. 3 to 10 players, ages 8 and up.

10 minutes minimum playing time What fans are saying: “Fun game to play if you and your friends and family [are] into mystery or puzzle games. It's like Salem or Clue but with a great twist.”

3. A Collaborative Mystery Board Game Ravensburger Scotland Yard $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This is a great family game like Clue. In Ravensburger's Scotland Yard, one of the players takes on the role of criminal genius Mr. X who moves from point to point around a map of London taking taxis, buses, or subways. The rest of the players work collaboratively as detectives to find Mr. X by moving into the same space as that player. But while the criminal's mode of transportation is nearly always known, his exact location is only known intermittently throughout the game. It's more about collaboration than competition, and it's not too spooky or complex for younger kids, but engaging enough for all ages. 3 to 6 players, ages 8 and up

30 minutes minimum playing time What fans are saying: “Fittingly thought of as a modern classic. This game has a more interesting puzzle to solve than Clue, and allows all but one player to work as a team.”

4. A Creepy, Haunted Mansion Mystery Game Wizards Of The Coast Betrayal At House On The Hill $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Like Clue, Betrayal At House On The Hill works in rooms, but rather than a preset board game you build the haunted mansion as you play, tile by tile. Along the way, you’ll come upon terrifying omens and spirits who begin to foreshadow players’ fates, one player is about to betray the rest and the goal is to stop the traitor in their tracks. This game is similar in length to Clue at about an hour, but is for a slightly older age bracket at ages 12 and up. Full of suspense and strategy, this more mature mystery board game ticks a lot of Clue-like boxes. Plus, it’s super highly rated after over 2,000 reviews. 3 to 6 players, ages 12 and up

1 hour minimum playing time What fans say: “I played this while hanging out at a friends for a game night and it was love at the first dice roll. I love the little bits, the creative twists and the cards that just seem like they're out to get you [...] I'll admit it's a bit confusing at first to get everything down, but once you get the basics in order it's a great game that can leave you cheering or cringing at the roll of a dice. In a way I'm reminded of playing clue. what with the random encounters and assortment of stuff to be found and used, but the complications remind me of the kind of RPG type games that I just love.”

5. A Crime Mystery Game That Uses Deduction & Strategy The Wonder Forge Suspicion Family Board Game $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Rather than murder, this jewel-heist mystery game invites you to attend a masquerade and, for a night, be a world-class jewel thief, along with your fellow players. In Suspicion, “a game of secret identity and deduction,” your goal is to roam the mansion and snatch gems while you try to expose the other burglars before they unmask you. Included in this game is a board, 28 action cards, 10 guest movers, 10 invitation cards, 12 answer cards, 45 gem tiles, two dice, a deduction pad, and six pencils. With a small learning curve, you can get all of your guests playing in no time. 2 to 6 players, ages 10 and up

45 minutes minimum play time What fans say: “Had a great time with this game. It is like a more challenging version of Clue, where you can strategically impact the clues you receive. It is fast paced and makes you think, but not so hard that my son (tween) got frustrated. In fact I think it will help him (shh!) improve his critical-thinking skills.”