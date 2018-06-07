There's no better time than summer to revamp your routine and take some time for personal growth. You may think that crystal healing is a fad, but in reality, it's been practiced for centuries and is considered sacred in many cultures around the world. In recent years, crystal healing has become more popular, and it's easy to see why: the benefits of crystals are believed to be plentiful. Various stones are said to help you heal, find love, manage anger, or communicate more effectively, among other benefits.

But with so many crystals to choose from, you might need to do some research to find out which ones are right for you. Plus, learning about the history of crystals as spiritual tools is absolutely necessary before you begin. Luckily, there are tons of guides, references, and books out there about crystal healing that can help you start your journey. Because selecting the crystals is just the first step — you also have to learn how to cleanse them, charge them, and use them to their maximum benefits. And while many people believe that the crystal you need will call to you, it doesn't hurt to do a little bit of reading beforehand.

Below, you will find six books about crystal healing that will help you on your journey:

‘Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing’ by Yulia Van Doren Van Doren’s book features 50 crystals and pairs each with a description of the stone’s physical and healing properties. Fun fact: Van Doren is a Grammy-nominated musician and sound healer, and she’s also the founder of Goldirocks, a.k.a. one of the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram feeds ever. Click here to buy.

'Crystal Bliss: Attract Love. Feed Your Spirit. Manifest Your Dreams.’ by Devi Brown Crystal Bliss: Attract Love. Feed Your Spirit. Manifest Your Dreams. Think of this book as your very own personalized crystal handbook. It’s full of advice on how the entire process of selecting a crystal — from cleaning them to preparing them for use — and the author also provides specific details and guidance for utilizing your new crystals with meditation in order to revamp energy, push away negative vibes, and open up the heart and soul. Click here to buy.

‘Crystals for Beginners: The Guide to Getting Started With The Healing Power of Crystals’ by Karen Frazier Crystals for Beginners: The Guide to Getting Started With The Healing Power of Crystals This book is ideal for somebody who has zero experience with crystal healing. It’s easy to read, and Frazier is able to walk readers through basic principles of using crystals in order to find balance. Click here to buy.

'Crystal Healing and the Human Energy Field: A Beginners Guide' by Marion McGeough Crystal Healing and the Human Energy Field: A Beginners Guide In addition to a section dedicated exclusively to crystals and the crystal healing process, Marion McGeough, founder of the British Academy of Reiki, also goes into great depth about the human energy field, aura levels, and how you can utilize crystal healing to balance your own aura. For those interested in learning more about chakras, there's also a step-by-step guide on how to use the chakra system to heal with crystals. Click here to buy.

‘Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In To The Real You’ by Heather Ashkinosie and Timmi Jandro With Crystal Muse, every challenge becomes an opportunity — and all you'll need is a crystal to work with you. This guide is designed to help you set and achieve your goals through meditation, self-love, mindfulness and more. Ashkinosie and Jandro are both co-founders of Energy Muse and are firm believers in the power of crystal healing. "Like any new program, it takes time and consistency to get results. The magic is not the crystal; it’s you. It’s not doing the work, you’re doing the work. It’s an ally on your journey. A tool to help you get where you want to go,” Ashkinosie told Bustle in a 2017 interview. Click here to buy.