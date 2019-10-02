6 Breast Cancer Research Groups To Donate To This October & Year-Round

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there's a way for just about everyone to celebrate survivors, raise awareness, or back efforts to find a cure. In addition to sporting bright pink ribbons and participating in breast cancer walks, you can also donate to breast cancer research groups to show your support. And this doesn't just go for October — you can get involved in these efforts year-round.

As the nonprofit BreastCancer.org pointed out, one in eight U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Of those diagnosed, 41,000 women and 500 men are predicted to die of breast cancer each year. But progress is being made. According to the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, cancer-related deaths have dropped by an average of 1.9% each year over the past decade. And a lot of that has to do with research and technological advancements that have led to early detection, more accurate screening, and increased treatment options.

The research that has gone toward improving treatment and prevention is made possible not just through government funding, but also through donations from other people and organizations. Hundreds of millions of dollars are raised to provide better research and find a cure for breast cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society — and you can be one of the people who helps fight for that cure. So if you want to make a difference, here are six breast cancer research organizations you can donate to:

1. Breast Cancer Research Foundation Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is an organization dedicated to preventing and curing cancer through research, according to the organization's site. The foundation received four out of four stars on CharityNavigator.org, and donates a minimum of 85 cents of every dollar to research and awareness programs, according to Health.com. It has also made the pledge to match your donation by two times the amount, up until midnight of Oct. 3. You can donate here.

2. National Breast Cancer Coalition The National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC) is an organization that's on a mission to eliminate cancer. Specifically, it aims to find a cure, or "end breast cancer," by Jan. 1, 2019. You can donate on its site to help it reach its goal and then check back in at the beginning of the New Year to see if it made it.

5. Breast Cancer Prevention Partners The Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP) are not only dedicated to working on researching how to prevent and cure breast cancer, but also to educating those living with it. With a slogan of "Exposing The Cause Is The Cure," the organization works to provide information about everyday prevention tips and causes of cancer. It also has a "Science & Policy" page to keep readers up-to-date about recent strides in research as well as policies regarding carcinogens. You can donate to the organization here.