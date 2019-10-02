6 Breast Cancer Research Groups To Donate To This October & Year-Round
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there's a way for just about everyone to celebrate survivors, raise awareness, or back efforts to find a cure. In addition to sporting bright pink ribbons and participating in breast cancer walks, you can also donate to breast cancer research groups to show your support. And this doesn't just go for October — you can get involved in these efforts year-round.
As the nonprofit BreastCancer.org pointed out, one in eight U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Of those diagnosed, 41,000 women and 500 men are predicted to die of breast cancer each year. But progress is being made. According to the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, cancer-related deaths have dropped by an average of 1.9% each year over the past decade. And a lot of that has to do with research and technological advancements that have led to early detection, more accurate screening, and increased treatment options.
The research that has gone toward improving treatment and prevention is made possible not just through government funding, but also through donations from other people and organizations. Hundreds of millions of dollars are raised to provide better research and find a cure for breast cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society — and you can be one of the people who helps fight for that cure. So if you want to make a difference, here are six breast cancer research organizations you can donate to:
1. Breast Cancer Research Foundation
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is an organization dedicated to preventing and curing cancer through research, according to the organization's site. The foundation received four out of four stars on CharityNavigator.org, and donates a minimum of 85 cents of every dollar to research and awareness programs, according to Health.com. It has also made the pledge to match your donation by two times the amount, up until midnight of Oct. 3. You can donate here.
2. National Breast Cancer Coalition
The National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC) is an organization that's on a mission to eliminate cancer. Specifically, it aims to find a cure, or "end breast cancer," by Jan. 1, 2019.
You can donate on its site to help it reach its goal and then check back in at the beginning of the New Year to see if it made it.
3. Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation
The Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation's goal is to support breast cancer research and educate others about it, according to its mission statement. The foundation hosts three "Walk With Love" events each year to get people involved and raise money for research. You can show your support by either taking part in one of the walks or by donating directly to the foundation.
4. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is world-renowned for its "expertise in diagnosing and treating cancer," its site says. The center has more than 80 breast cancer experts available to patients, and has conducted more than 70 of its own clinic trials.
You can donate to the center on its "Giving" page, where you can also find several other ways to positively impact the lives of people living with breast cancer.
5. Breast Cancer Prevention Partners
The Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP) are not only dedicated to working on researching how to prevent and cure breast cancer, but also to educating those living with it. With a slogan of "Exposing The Cause Is The Cure," the organization works to provide information about everyday prevention tips and causes of cancer. It also has a "Science & Policy" page to keep readers up-to-date about recent strides in research as well as policies regarding carcinogens. You can donate to the organization here.
6. California Breast Cancer Research Program
The California Breast Cancer Research Program (CBCRP) works to prevent and cure breast cancer using "research, communication, and collaboration in the California scientific and lay communities," according to its site. It emphasizes that 95% of its revenue goes to the organization's research and educational efforts. To help support the its cause and those research efforts, you can donate online and even do so in the honor of someone you know who has breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about awareness, of course, but it's also about what you do with that awareness. And donating to breast cancer research organizations isn't your only option. You can also give to groups that provide financial support for patients, focus on environmental policy as it applies to carcinogens, or expand educational outreach programs. Breast Cancer Action, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, and Breastcancer.org are just a few of those organizations. And you can join the fight to end breast cancer any time of the year — not just in October.