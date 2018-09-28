Halloween is an opportunity to dress up as something that is truly terrifying. For instance: Women face constant pressure to be "cute," and that's annoying as hell. What's more terrifying than an annoyed woman who knows her worth? You get my drift. Ladies, if you feel like taking the opportunity this Halloween to dress up as something truly terrifying — a powerful feminist who gets shit done — here are some truly creative, feminist Halloween costume ideas. They're each perfect for fighting the patriarchy in their own spooky way.

Addressing the very real threats to gender equality in the United States and throughout the world right now on Halloween is a great way to bring attention to the cause, by the way — that's actually what holidays like Halloween have always been for. Carnivals and similar events in European culture were about flipping taboos on their heads and bringing fears out into the open, if only for one day.

That in mind, here are a few feminist Halloween costumes to scare the pants off the patriarchy.

The Gender Wage Gap

Close that 21-cent wage gap with the donation box and a shirt that tells everyone exactly how much less women make on average than men. Don't forget to carry pamphlets in case anyone attempts to tell you it's "all a myth."

Planned Parenthood Fairy

All the branded items in this costume donate directly to PP — and with your wings on, you can float around parties distributing badges so that other people can show their support too.

Mansplainer

The key to this costume is to look as pretentious as possible and flourish your "well, actually" attitude everywhere.

The Contraceptive Pill

The contraceptive pill needs to be honored, so break out your best overall shorts, wear a couple of birth control pins, and then go out and cheer your right to reproductive freedom.

The News Cycle

Add some faux flames to turn this tornado of a news cycle into the garbage fire the last few years have been.

Captain Vote

We need a hero, so why not be one for the night? Postcards and voting literature at the ready, disappearing into the shadows as quickly as you can say, "Check your voter registration!"

There's no doubt that things really suck right now, but a little well-placed humor (not to mention, a Halloween costume that does double-duty as a consciousness-raiser or a donation-solicitor) can brighten up your Halloween parties this fall. Just don't forget to keep up the good fight.