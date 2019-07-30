July has been a hell of a month. With two intense eclipses, a full moon, and — oh yeah — Mercury retrograde, it's felt like an astrological storm. But, reader, you have weathered it and emerged on the lighter side of Leo season. The second new moon of the month is here to greet you with congratulations as you victoriously stroll into August. To help with the transition, there are crystals for the July 31, 2019 new moon that can help you make sense of, all that intense energy.

Eclipses are known to bring changes, and changes can be challenging. July left us with a lot to digest. Thankfully this new moon — the second new moon in July, making it a "black moon" — will act as an astrological digestif. "This black moon will allow you to soften into what has unfolded so you can begin figuring out your next steps and seeing things in a new way," Forever Conscious wrote on its site. Now is the time to figure out how to move forward and what we want that future to look like, all the while being kind to ourselves.

New moons traditionally symbolize a new beginning, as it's literally the moon beginning a new lunar cycle. It may take a second to acclimate to all the new. In order to welcome the new month, new beginnings, and the new moon, consider the crystal.

Clear Quartz Shutterstock Mercury is finally turning direct and everything is (seemingly) going back to normal. In order to balance out all the energy that's accumulated over the past month, try keeping Clear Quartz close. "It balances and revitalises the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual planes," according to Crystal Visions. Balancing and revitalizing is exactly what we need to bounce back from the planetary energy of July.

Citrine Shutterstock Post eclipse season, we're faced with the question of how to proceed. With a lot of new information, and possibly opportunities, the future can seem overwhelming. This creamsicle colored crystal can help ease what seems overwhelming. "Citrine attracts wealth, prosperity and success. It energizes — imparting joy, wonder, delight and enthusiasm. Raises self-esteem and self-confidence," according to Crystal Visions. Hold on to it to help shape a positive outlook for your future.

Jade Shutterstock July might have left you feeling a little confused. But with each eclipses' lesson plan came a new wisdom. Jade will help you access that. "It signifies wisdom gathered in tranquillity. It increases love and nurturing. It is also a protective stone," according to Crystal Visions. Keep Jade around your wrist or neck for good luck.

Amethyst Cacoxenite Shutterstock New moons are a powerful time to let go of what no longer serves you to move forward into a more positive future. Amethyst Cacoxenite accentuates that. "This rare combination of Amethyst and Cacoxenite is believed to bring good into your life, encouraging you to focus on the positives in your life while letting go of negative attachments," according to Energy Muse. Keep this around when setting your intentions.

Black Moonstone Shutterstock The energy of the new moon is innovation. Under the dark sky a lot can be illuminating. Black Moonstone can help you welcome new beginnings. "When you work with black moonstone in sync with the moon’s cycle, it helps to cut through your internal layers, shedding light on the thoughts and patterns you need to let go of in order to pave your pathway to greatness," according to Energy Muse. Sit with Black Moonstone and your journal to figure your way forward.