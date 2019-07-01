People from all walks of life are tuning in to the power of healing crystals. Although you can use crystals to enhance your life and protect yourself every day, calling on the power of crystals during the July 2019 new moon can help you harness potent celestial energy. Because the new moon is all about beginnings, you're going to want to choose crystals that promote creativity, cleansing, inspiration, and renewal. Next, it's time to set your intentions so you can attract everything your heart and soul desires.

"In this magical world of vibrations, crystal energy helps you on your spiritual journey because it works to hold your intention and remind you of your connection to the earth. A well thought out intention is the starting point for healing crystals because specific intentions instilled into your daily thought patterns also become part of its energy," Heather Askinosie, crystal expert, holistic healer, and co-founder of Energy Muse, wrote in a quick and dirty guide to using crystals.

Because the July 2019 new moon is also accompanied by the Great South American Total Solar Eclipse, this new moon allows you to harness more energy than usual. And it's a particularly powerful time to work with crystals. "Setting an intention is a powerful tool for achieving happiness. Crafting an intention starts by setting goals that align with your values, aspirations, and purpose," Askinosie noted. Ready to get started? Try these crystals for the July 2, 2019 new moon in Cancer.

1. Clear Quartz Clear Quartz Cluster $7.95 | Energy Muse Clear quartz is known for its ability to absorb negative energy and hold your thoughts and intentions, making it an ideal crystal for manifesting during the new moon.

2. Obsidian Snowflake Obsidian Crystal $5.99 | Etsy Obsidian has myriad healing properties. Use this stone during the July 2019 new moon to stand in your power, ground yourself, exercise self control, channel your inner strength, cultivate creativity, and deflect negative energy.

3. Selenite Selenite Cleansing Crystal $9.95 | Energy Muse The mother of all cleansers, selenite can be used for energy cleansing and healing during the new moon, and every day. "Selenite has the ability to quickly unblock stagnant, stuck energy to promote a healthy, smooth flow of energy throughout your body," Energy Muse said on its website. "It dispels all negative energy from your system, bringing calming energies, mental clarity, and deep peace."

4. Citrine Citrine $12.90 | Etsy Because the new moon is all about setting intentions, citrine is a crystal that should definitely be in your July 2019 new moon toolkit. Citrine can be used to manifest wealth, abundance, happiness, love, and success.